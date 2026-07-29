Juniper Green Energy IPO Opens July 30: ₹1,800 Crore Renewable Energy IPO Details, Price Band, GMP, Financials and Review

29 Jul 2026 , 12:44 PM
Juniper Green Energy IPO is set to open for subscription on July 30, 2026, offering investors an opportunity to participate in one of India’s growing renewable energy independent power producers (IPP). The IPO is a ₹1,800 crore book-building issue consisting entirely of a fresh issue of 8 crore equity shares.
The IPO will remain open until August 3, 2026, while the share allotment is expected on August 4, 2026. Juniper Green Energy shares are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on August 6, 2026.
The renewable energy company is entering the capital markets at a time when India’s clean energy sector is witnessing strong growth driven by rising electricity demand, government renewable energy targets, and increasing investments in solar, wind, hybrid energy, and energy storage projects.
The grey market premium for Juniper Green Energy IPO has moderated ahead of the issue opening.
As of July 29, 2026, the IPO GMP stood at around ₹8 per share, indicating an estimated listing price of approximately ₹233 per share based on the upper price band of ₹225.
This suggests a potential listing gain of around 3.5%, although GMP is unofficial and can change depending on market sentiment, subscription demand, and broader market conditions.
Investors should not rely solely on GMP while evaluating an IPO, as grey market trends may not always reflect actual listing performance.
Incorporated in 2011, Juniper Green Energy Limited is one of India’s leading renewable energy independent power producers (IPPs).
The company develops, builds, operates, and maintains utility-scale renewable energy projects across:
The company generates revenue through long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) with government-backed central and state entities, providing relatively stable and predictable cash flows.
As of June 30, 2026, Juniper Green Energy had a renewable energy portfolio of 7,910.20 MW (10,247.06 MWp), including operational, under-construction, contracted, and awarded projects.
The company ranks among India’s top 10 renewable energy IPPs by total capacity.
Juniper Green Energy has built a diversified renewable energy portfolio across multiple technologies, reducing dependence on a single segment.
Its portfolio includes:
The company has in-house capabilities across:
This provides better control over project execution, costs, and operational efficiency.
The company’s projects are backed by long-term PPAs with government-backed entities, helping provide visibility of future revenue streams.
Juniper Green Energy has developed expertise in:
The company’s financial performance has shown steady growth in recent years.
|Particulars
|FY26
|FY25
|FY24
|Assets
|19,538.45
|10,356.81
|4,986.44
|Total Income
|804.93
|569.78
|424.45
|Profit After Tax
|40.46
|36.48
|40.06
|EBITDA
|692.18
|485.69
|370.84
|Net Worth
|122.89
|116.29
|108.21
|Total Borrowings
|12,920.54
|5,502.53
|2,671.70
The company’s revenue increased 41% between FY25 and FY26, while profit after tax increased 11% during the same period.
The company plans to utilise IPO proceeds mainly for reducing debt and strengthening subsidiaries.
The funds will be used for:
Debt reduction is expected to help improve financial flexibility and support future expansion.
Key IPO valuation indicators:
The valuation appears expensive based on earnings multiples, reflecting investor expectations of strong future growth from the renewable energy sector.
Juniper Green Energy offers exposure to India’s renewable energy growth story through a company with a large project portfolio, diversified clean energy capabilities, and long-term power contracts.
However, investors should carefully evaluate valuation concerns, debt levels, profitability trends, and execution capabilities before making an investment decision.
For long-term investors, the IPO provides exposure to a sector with strong structural growth drivers. However, investors should not subscribe solely based on the renewable energy theme or GMP trends. A detailed assessment of risk appetite, valuation comfort, and investment horizon is important before applying.
Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article are discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in the securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.
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