Juniper Green Energy IPO Opens July 30: ₹1,800 Crore Renewable Energy IPO Details, Price Band, GMP, Financials and Review

Juniper Green Energy IPO is set to open for subscription on July 30, 2026, offering investors an opportunity to participate in one of India’s growing renewable energy independent power producers (IPP). The IPO is a ₹1,800 crore book-building issue consisting entirely of a fresh issue of 8 crore equity shares.

The IPO will remain open until August 3, 2026, while the share allotment is expected on August 4, 2026. Juniper Green Energy shares are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on August 6, 2026.

The renewable energy company is entering the capital markets at a time when India’s clean energy sector is witnessing strong growth driven by rising electricity demand, government renewable energy targets, and increasing investments in solar, wind, hybrid energy, and energy storage projects.

Juniper Green Energy IPO Key Details

IPO Opening Date: July 30, 2026

July 30, 2026 IPO Closing Date: August 3, 2026

August 3, 2026 Issue Size: ₹1,800 crore

₹1,800 crore Issue Type: Book Building IPO

Book Building IPO Fresh Issue: 8 crore shares

8 crore shares Price Band: ₹214 to ₹225 per share

₹214 to ₹225 per share Face Value: ₹10 per share

₹10 per share Lot Size: 66 shares

66 shares Minimum Retail Investment: ₹14,850 (at upper price band)

₹14,850 (at upper price band) Listing Exchange: NSE and BSE

NSE and BSE Tentative Listing Date: August 6, 2026

August 6, 2026 Book Running Lead Manager: ICICI Securities Ltd.

ICICI Securities Ltd. Registrar: Kfin Technologies Ltd.

Juniper Green Energy IPO Grey Market Premium (GMP)

The grey market premium for Juniper Green Energy IPO has moderated ahead of the issue opening.

As of July 29, 2026, the IPO GMP stood at around ₹8 per share, indicating an estimated listing price of approximately ₹233 per share based on the upper price band of ₹225.

This suggests a potential listing gain of around 3.5%, although GMP is unofficial and can change depending on market sentiment, subscription demand, and broader market conditions.

Investors should not rely solely on GMP while evaluating an IPO, as grey market trends may not always reflect actual listing performance.

About Juniper Green Energy

Incorporated in 2011, Juniper Green Energy Limited is one of India’s leading renewable energy independent power producers (IPPs).

The company develops, builds, operates, and maintains utility-scale renewable energy projects across:

Solar energy.

Wind energy.

Wind-solar hybrid projects.

Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) projects supported by Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS).

The company generates revenue through long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) with government-backed central and state entities, providing relatively stable and predictable cash flows.

As of June 30, 2026, Juniper Green Energy had a renewable energy portfolio of 7,910.20 MW (10,247.06 MWp), including operational, under-construction, contracted, and awarded projects.

The company ranks among India’s top 10 renewable energy IPPs by total capacity.

Business Strengths of Juniper Green Energy

Large Renewable Energy Portfolio

Juniper Green Energy has built a diversified renewable energy portfolio across multiple technologies, reducing dependence on a single segment.

Its portfolio includes:

Solar power projects.

Wind projects.

Hybrid renewable energy projects.

Storage-backed renewable energy solutions.

Integrated EPC and O&M Capabilities

The company has in-house capabilities across:

Engineering.

Procurement and construction (EPC).

Operations and maintenance (O&M).

This provides better control over project execution, costs, and operational efficiency.

Long-Term Power Purchase Agreements

The company’s projects are backed by long-term PPAs with government-backed entities, helping provide visibility of future revenue streams.

Strong Project Development Capabilities

Juniper Green Energy has developed expertise in:

Land acquisition.

Grid connectivity.

Supply chain management.

Renewable project execution.

Juniper Green Energy Financial Performance

The company’s financial performance has shown steady growth in recent years.

Financial Highlights (₹ Crore)

Particulars FY26 FY25 FY24 Assets 19,538.45 10,356.81 4,986.44 Total Income 804.93 569.78 424.45 Profit After Tax 40.46 36.48 40.06 EBITDA 692.18 485.69 370.84 Net Worth 122.89 116.29 108.21 Total Borrowings 12,920.54 5,502.53 2,671.70

The company’s revenue increased 41% between FY25 and FY26, while profit after tax increased 11% during the same period.

IPO Objectives: How Juniper Green Energy Will Use Funds

The company plans to utilise IPO proceeds mainly for reducing debt and strengthening subsidiaries.

The funds will be used for:

Repayment/pre-payment of company borrowings: ₹683.24 crore.

₹683.24 crore. Investment in subsidiaries for debt repayment: ₹728.69 crore.

₹728.69 crore. General corporate purposes.

Debt reduction is expected to help improve financial flexibility and support future expansion.

Valuation and Key Metrics

Key IPO valuation indicators:

RoNW: 1.18%

1.18% EBITDA Margin: 85.99%

85.99% NAV: ₹70.02

₹70.02 Price-to-Book Value: 3.21x

3.21x Post-issue P/E: Around 316.9x

The valuation appears expensive based on earnings multiples, reflecting investor expectations of strong future growth from the renewable energy sector.

Juniper Green Energy IPO: Positives

Strong presence in India’s fast-growing renewable energy sector.

Large renewable energy portfolio of over 7.9 GW.

Diversified business across solar, wind, hybrid, and storage solutions.

Long-term PPAs provide revenue visibility.

IPO proceeds will help reduce debt.

Growing demand for clean energy creates long-term opportunities.

Risks and Challenges

High valuation compared with current earnings.

Significant debt levels remain a key factor to monitor.

Renewable energy projects involve execution, regulatory, and financing risks.

Interest rate movements can impact project profitability.

Competition in India’s renewable energy sector continues to increase.

Should Investors Subscribe to Juniper Green Energy IPO?

Juniper Green Energy offers exposure to India’s renewable energy growth story through a company with a large project portfolio, diversified clean energy capabilities, and long-term power contracts.

However, investors should carefully evaluate valuation concerns, debt levels, profitability trends, and execution capabilities before making an investment decision.

For long-term investors, the IPO provides exposure to a sector with strong structural growth drivers. However, investors should not subscribe solely based on the renewable energy theme or GMP trends. A detailed assessment of risk appetite, valuation comfort, and investment horizon is important before applying.

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