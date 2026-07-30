Juniper Green IPO GMP Today: Grey Market Premium at ₹17 as Public Issue Opens for Subscription

Juniper Green IPO opened for subscription today, July 30, 2026, with the grey market premium (GMP) indicating a modest listing gain. The IPO has entered the primary market with an issue price of ₹225 per share, while the latest GMP stands at ₹17, suggesting an estimated listing price of ₹242.

Juniper Green IPO Opens Today

The Juniper Green IPO is now open for public subscription, giving investors an opportunity to participate in the company’s public issue. On the first day of bidding, the IPO has witnessed an initial subscription of 0.03 times, reflecting the early stages of investor participation.

Juniper Green IPO GMP Today

According to the latest grey market trend on July 30, 2026, the Juniper Green IPO GMP today is ₹17 per share.

Latest GMP Details

IPO Price: ₹225 per share

₹225 per share Current GMP: ₹17

₹17 Estimated Listing Price: ₹242

₹242 Expected Listing Gain: 7.56%

Estimated Profit Per Lot: ₹1,122

₹1,122 Last Updated: July 30, 2026, at 10:55 AM

The grey market premium has remained stable over the past few sessions, indicating consistent sentiment among unofficial market participants.

GMP Trend

Date IPO Price GMP Estimated Listing Price Expected Gain July 30, 2026 ₹225 ₹17 ₹242 7.56% July 29, 2026 ₹225 ₹17 ₹242 7.56% July 28, 2026 ₹225 ₹17 ₹242 7.56% July 27, 2026 ₹225 ₹0 ₹225 0.00%

The GMP moved from ₹0 on July 27 to ₹17 on July 28 and has remained unchanged since then, signaling improving investor sentiment ahead of the IPO.

What Does the GMP Indicate?

Based on the current grey market premium, Juniper Green shares are expected to list around ₹242, implying an estimated gain of 7.56% over the issue price.

However, investors should remember that the grey market premium is an unofficial indicator based on market sentiment. It does not guarantee the actual listing price, which will depend on subscription demand, market conditions, and investor sentiment on the listing day.