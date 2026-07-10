Kusumgar IPO Day 3 | GMP Hints Stellar Debut | Issue Subscribed 28 Times

The Grey Market Premium (GMP) for the Kusumgar IPO stands at ₹159, indicating an estimated listing price of ₹578 per share compared to the issue price of ₹419. Based on the current GMP, the IPO is expected to deliver a listing gain of around 37.95%. However, investors should note that grey market premiums are unofficial and should not be considered a guarantee of listing-day performance.

Kusumgar IPO Subscription Status

The public issue has attracted robust investor interest. As of Day 2 of the bidding process, the Kusumgar IPO has been subscribed 28.63 times, reflecting strong demand across various investor categories.

Kusumgar IPO GMP Trend

The grey market premium has remained resilient over the past several days, fluctuating within a narrow range while indicating sustained market optimism ahead of the listing.

Date GMP Estimated Listing Price Expected Listing Gain 10 July 2026 ₹159 ₹578 37.95% 9 July 2026 ₹160 — — 8 July 2026 ₹160 — — 7 July 2026 ₹168 — — 6 July 2026 ₹166 — — 5 July 2026 ₹171 — — 4 July 2026 ₹165 — — 3 July 2026 ₹140 — — 2 July 2026 ₹135 — —

Over the past week, the GMP has traded in the ₹135–₹171 range, highlighting continued investor interest in the IPO despite minor day-to-day fluctuations.

Should Investors Rely on GMP?

The Grey Market Premium is often used as a sentiment indicator ahead of an IPO listing, but it remains an unofficial market metric and does not accurately predict listing performance. Investors should make their decisions after carefully assessing the company’s financial performance, business model, growth prospects, valuation, industry outlook, and potential risks rather than relying solely on GMP.

Disclaimer: The stocks and market-related information mentioned in this article are provided solely for informational and educational purposes. They should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Investors are advised to conduct their own research and consult a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions. Investments in the securities market are subject to market risks. Please read all offer documents carefully before investing.