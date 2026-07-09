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Kusumgar IPO GMP Today: Grey Market Premium at ₹160 on Day 2, Issue Subscribed 5.46 Times

9 Jul 2026 , 11:24 AM

Kusumgar IPO GMP Today (9 July 2026): The Grey Market Premium (GMP) for the Kusumgar IPO is reported at ₹160, taking the estimated listing price to ₹579 against the issue price of ₹419. Based on the latest GMP, the expected listing gain stands at approximately 38.19%, although grey market trends are unofficial and do not guarantee listing performance.

The Kusumgar IPO has also witnessed healthy investor participation. On Day 2 of the subscription period, the public issue has been subscribed 5.46 times, indicating strong demand across investor categories.

Kusumgar IPO GMP Trend

The GMP has remained relatively firm over the past week despite minor fluctuations:

  • 9 July: ₹160 GMP | Estimated Listing Price: ₹579 | Expected Gain: 38.19%
  • 8 July: ₹160 GMP
  • 7 July: ₹168 GMP
  • 6 July: ₹166 GMP
  • 5 July: ₹171 GMP
  • 4 July: ₹165 GMP
  • 3 July: ₹140 GMP
  • 2 July: ₹135 GMP

The grey market premium has moved in the ₹135–₹171 range, reflecting sustained interest in the IPO ahead of listing.

Should Investors Track GMP?

While GMP provides an indication of prevailing sentiment in the unofficial market, it should not be considered a reliable predictor of listing performance. Investors should evaluate the company’s financials, business model, valuation, industry outlook, and associated risks before making an investment decision.

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Related Tags

  • #EquityMarket
  • #GreyMarketPremium
  • #IPO2026
  • #IPOGMP
  • #IPOInvestment
  • #IPOListing
  • #Kusumgar
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