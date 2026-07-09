Kusumgar IPO GMP Today: Grey Market Premium at ₹160 on Day 2, Issue Subscribed 5.46 Times

9 Jul 2026 , 11:24 AM
Kusumgar IPO GMP Today (9 July 2026): The Grey Market Premium (GMP) for the Kusumgar IPO is reported at ₹160, taking the estimated listing price to ₹579 against the issue price of ₹419. Based on the latest GMP, the expected listing gain stands at approximately 38.19%, although grey market trends are unofficial and do not guarantee listing performance.
The Kusumgar IPO has also witnessed healthy investor participation. On Day 2 of the subscription period, the public issue has been subscribed 5.46 times, indicating strong demand across investor categories.
The GMP has remained relatively firm over the past week despite minor fluctuations:
The grey market premium has moved in the ₹135–₹171 range, reflecting sustained interest in the IPO ahead of listing.
While GMP provides an indication of prevailing sentiment in the unofficial market, it should not be considered a reliable predictor of listing performance. Investors should evaluate the company’s financials, business model, valuation, industry outlook, and associated risks before making an investment decision.
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