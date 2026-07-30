Lohia Corp Shares List at Premium, Climb Nearly 18% Above IPO Price on Debut

Lohia Corp Ltd. made a positive debut on the Indian stock exchanges on July 30, listing at a premium over its IPO price and extending gains during intraday trading. The industrial machinery manufacturer rewarded investors with healthy listing gains, supported by steady subscription demand and strong institutional participation.
Lohia Corp shares debuted at ₹461 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), representing an 8.47% premium over the IPO issue price of ₹425 per share.
On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the stock opened at ₹460, reflecting an 8.24% premium over the issue price.
The listing provided immediate gains to IPO investors and marked a positive start for the company’s stock market journey.
Buying momentum continued after the listing.
As of 11:41 AM IST, Lohia Corp shares were trading at ₹500.85, delivering:
The strong post-listing performance indicates sustained investor interest in the stock.
The IPO was offered at ₹425 per share, with a lot size of 35 shares, requiring a minimum investment of ₹14,875.
At the NSE listing price of ₹461, successful applicants earned an immediate profit of ₹1,260 per lot, taking the value of their investment to ₹16,135 on listing.
With the stock rising further to ₹500.85 during intraday trade, investor gains increased to ₹2,654 per lot significantly beyond the listing premium.
Ahead of the IPO, Lohia Corp raised ₹492 crore from anchor investors.
The anchor book included participation from several leading domestic and global institutional investors, including major mutual funds, insurance companies, and foreign institutional investors, underscoring confidence in the company’s long-term growth prospects.
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