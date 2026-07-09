SBI Funds Management IPO Opens on July 14: Price Band, GMP, Key Dates, and Financials

9 Jul 2026 , 04:39 PM
The SBI Funds Management IPO, one of the largest public issues in India’s asset management industry, is set to open for subscription on July 14, 2026. The ₹11,692.91 crore issue is entirely an Offer for Sale (OFS), allowing existing shareholders to partially monetize their stake while the company gets listed on the stock exchanges.
Backed by State Bank of India (SBI) and global asset manager Amundi, SBI Funds Management is India’s largest asset management company (AMC) by assets under management (AUM). The IPO comes at a time when India’s mutual fund industry continues to witness strong growth, driven by increasing retail participation and record Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) inflows.
|Particulars
|Details
|IPO Opening Date
|July 14, 2026
|IPO Closing Date
|July 16, 2026
|Issue Size
|₹11,692.91 crore
|Issue Type
|Book Built Issue
|Offer Type
|100% Offer for Sale (OFS)
|Price Band
|₹545 – ₹574 per share
|Face Value
|₹1 per share
|Lot Size
|26 shares
|Minimum Investment
|₹14,924
|Listing Exchange
|NSE & BSE
|Tentative Listing Date
|July 21, 2026
|Registrar
|KFin Technologies Ltd
|Book Running Lead Manager
|Kotak Mahindra Capital Co. Ltd.
According to the latest grey market trend, the SBI Funds Management IPO GMP stood at ₹96 per share on July 9, 2026.
Based on the upper price band of ₹574, the estimated listing price is around ₹670, indicating a potential listing premium of approximately 16.72%, subject to market conditions.
While the Grey Market Premium (GMP) reflects investor sentiment, it is an unofficial indicator and should not be considered a guarantee of listing performance.
Established in 1992, SBI Funds Management Ltd. is the investment manager of SBI Mutual Fund and is a joint venture between State Bank of India and Amundi, one of Europe’s leading asset managers.
The company has emerged as the largest asset management company in India, managing approximately ₹16.32 lakh crore in assets as of 2025, representing nearly 15.5% of the country’s mutual fund industry AUM.
As of December 31, 2025, the company served more than 16.05 million investors, including retail as well as institutional clients.
Its investment offerings include:
The company also manages international mandates across Japan, Australia, Korea and several global markets through its association with Amundi.
SBI Funds Management enjoys several structural advantages that have helped it maintain its leadership position in the Indian asset management industry.
Largest AMC in India
With over ₹16 lakh crore in AUM, the company benefits from significant scale, strong brand recognition and operational efficiency.
Market Leadership in PMS
The company commands nearly 39% market share in Portfolio Management Services (PMS) and advisory assets, while also leading India’s Specialized Investment Fund (SIF) segment.
Strong SIP Franchise
SBI Mutual Fund accounts for approximately 16.09% of India’s live SIP accounts, highlighting strong retail investor participation and recurring inflows.
Diversified Distribution Network
Its extensive nationwide distribution network allows the company to reach investors across urban and rural India through multiple channels.
Technology-Driven Operations
The company leverages technology and data analytics to enhance customer engagement, improve operational efficiency and strengthen investment management capabilities.
SBI Funds Management has delivered healthy financial growth over the past few years.
For FY26:
Compared with FY25:
The company’s profitability remains among the strongest in the financial services sector.
|Metric
|FY26
|ROE
|43.02%
|RoNW
|43.02%
|EBITDA Margin
|92.46%
|EPS
|₹15.06
|P/E Ratio
|38.12x
|Price to Book
|19.60x
|Market Capitalisation
|₹1.17 lakh crore
The company also maintains high return ratios, reflecting efficient capital allocation and strong operating margins.
India’s mutual fund industry continues to expand rapidly due to rising financial awareness, increasing household participation in capital markets and consistent SIP inflows.
With assets under management crossing record levels, leading AMCs are expected to benefit from:
As the industry’s largest player, SBI Funds Management is well positioned to benefit from these long-term structural trends.
Recent listings in the asset management sector have delivered mixed outcomes.
ICICI Prudential Asset Management debuted with a listing gain of nearly 19.4%, while Canara Robeco Asset Management listed at a premium of around 13% before witnessing some correction in subsequent trading sessions.
Investors will closely watch whether SBI Funds Management can replicate similar listing performance, especially given its strong market position and positive GMP.
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.