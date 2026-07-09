SBI Funds Management IPO Opens on July 14: Price Band, GMP, Key Dates, and Financials

The SBI Funds Management IPO, one of the largest public issues in India’s asset management industry, is set to open for subscription on July 14, 2026. The ₹11,692.91 crore issue is entirely an Offer for Sale (OFS), allowing existing shareholders to partially monetize their stake while the company gets listed on the stock exchanges.

Backed by State Bank of India (SBI) and global asset manager Amundi, SBI Funds Management is India’s largest asset management company (AMC) by assets under management (AUM). The IPO comes at a time when India’s mutual fund industry continues to witness strong growth, driven by increasing retail participation and record Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) inflows.

SBI Funds Management IPO Details

Particulars Details IPO Opening Date July 14, 2026 IPO Closing Date July 16, 2026 Issue Size ₹11,692.91 crore Issue Type Book Built Issue Offer Type 100% Offer for Sale (OFS) Price Band ₹545 – ₹574 per share Face Value ₹1 per share Lot Size 26 shares Minimum Investment ₹14,924 Listing Exchange NSE & BSE Tentative Listing Date July 21, 2026 Registrar KFin Technologies Ltd Book Running Lead Manager Kotak Mahindra Capital Co. Ltd.

SBI Funds Management IPO GMP Today

According to the latest grey market trend, the SBI Funds Management IPO GMP stood at ₹96 per share on July 9, 2026.

Based on the upper price band of ₹574, the estimated listing price is around ₹670, indicating a potential listing premium of approximately 16.72%, subject to market conditions.

While the Grey Market Premium (GMP) reflects investor sentiment, it is an unofficial indicator and should not be considered a guarantee of listing performance.

About SBI Funds Management

Established in 1992, SBI Funds Management Ltd. is the investment manager of SBI Mutual Fund and is a joint venture between State Bank of India and Amundi, one of Europe’s leading asset managers.

The company has emerged as the largest asset management company in India, managing approximately ₹16.32 lakh crore in assets as of 2025, representing nearly 15.5% of the country’s mutual fund industry AUM.

As of December 31, 2025, the company served more than 16.05 million investors, including retail as well as institutional clients.

Its investment offerings include:

Equity mutual funds

Debt funds

Hybrid funds

Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)

Index funds

Liquid and overnight funds

Overseas fund-of-funds

Portfolio Management Services (PMS)

The company also manages international mandates across Japan, Australia, Korea and several global markets through its association with Amundi.

Competitive Strengths

SBI Funds Management enjoys several structural advantages that have helped it maintain its leadership position in the Indian asset management industry.

Largest AMC in India

With over ₹16 lakh crore in AUM, the company benefits from significant scale, strong brand recognition and operational efficiency.

Market Leadership in PMS

The company commands nearly 39% market share in Portfolio Management Services (PMS) and advisory assets, while also leading India’s Specialized Investment Fund (SIF) segment.

Strong SIP Franchise

SBI Mutual Fund accounts for approximately 16.09% of India’s live SIP accounts, highlighting strong retail investor participation and recurring inflows.

Diversified Distribution Network

Its extensive nationwide distribution network allows the company to reach investors across urban and rural India through multiple channels.

Technology-Driven Operations

The company leverages technology and data analytics to enhance customer engagement, improve operational efficiency and strengthen investment management capabilities.

Financial Performance

SBI Funds Management has delivered healthy financial growth over the past few years.

For FY26:

Total Income: ₹4,976.11 crore

₹4,976.11 crore Profit After Tax (PAT): ₹3,067.38 crore

₹3,067.38 crore EBITDA: ₹4,058.44 crore

Compared with FY25:

Revenue increased by 17%

Net profit grew by 21%

The company’s profitability remains among the strongest in the financial services sector.

Key Financial Ratios

Metric FY26 ROE 43.02% RoNW 43.02% EBITDA Margin 92.46% EPS ₹15.06 P/E Ratio 38.12x Price to Book 19.60x Market Capitalisation ₹1.17 lakh crore

The company also maintains high return ratios, reflecting efficient capital allocation and strong operating margins.

Industry Outlook

India’s mutual fund industry continues to expand rapidly due to rising financial awareness, increasing household participation in capital markets and consistent SIP inflows.

With assets under management crossing record levels, leading AMCs are expected to benefit from:

Growing retail participation

Rising financialisation of savings

Expansion of SIP investments

Increasing demand for passive investment products

Higher adoption of wealth management services

As the industry’s largest player, SBI Funds Management is well positioned to benefit from these long-term structural trends.

Comparison with Recently Listed AMC IPOs

Recent listings in the asset management sector have delivered mixed outcomes.

ICICI Prudential Asset Management debuted with a listing gain of nearly 19.4%, while Canara Robeco Asset Management listed at a premium of around 13% before witnessing some correction in subsequent trading sessions.

Investors will closely watch whether SBI Funds Management can replicate similar listing performance, especially given its strong market position and positive GMP.