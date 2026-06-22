Turtlemint IPO - GMP crashed to 0.5 per share on Day 2

Turtlemint Fintech Solutions’ ₹882.67 crore IPO is set to close for subscription on June 23, with grey market sentiment remaining subdued. The IPO, priced in the band of ₹144-₹152 per share, comprises a fresh issue of ₹660.72 crore and an offer for sale worth ₹221.95 crore.

The grey market premium (GMP) fell sharply to ₹0.50 on June 22 from ₹3 on the opening day, indicating an estimated listing price of ₹152.50 and a modest expected gain of 0.33% over the upper price band.

Investors can bid for a minimum lot of 98 shares, requiring an investment of ₹14,896 at the upper end of the price band. The allotment is expected on June 24, while the shares are scheduled to list on the NSE and BSE on June 29.

ICICI Securities is the book-running lead manager for the issue, while Kfin Technologies serves as the registrar.

Read more about the IPO in detail here