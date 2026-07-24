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Xtranet Technologies IPO GMP Today, Subscription Status

24 Jul 2026 , 11:43 AM

Xtranet Technologies IPO GMP Today

The Xtranet Technologies IPO has witnessed a steady decline in its Grey Market Premium (GMP) even as the public issue remains open for subscription. As of 24 July 2026, the IPO’s GMP has dropped to ₹7 per share, down sharply from ₹26 just four days earlier.

Based on the latest GMP, the estimated listing price stands at around ₹134 against the upper price band of ₹127, indicating an expected listing gain of approximately 5.5%.

While Grey Market Premium provides an indication of investor sentiment in the unofficial market, it should not be considered a guaranteed predictor of the stock’s listing performance.

Xtranet Technologies IPO Details

The IPO opened for subscription on 23 July 2026 and will remain open until 27 July 2026.

Key IPO Details

  • IPO Opening Date: 23 July 2026
  • IPO Closing Date: 27 July 2026
  • Price Band: ₹120–₹127 per share
  • Issue Size: ₹166.80 crore
  • Lot Size: 110 shares

Investors can bid for the issue during the subscription period through eligible brokers and online trading platforms.

Xtranet Technologies IPO GMP Trend

The IPO’s Grey Market Premium has witnessed a consistent decline over the last few sessions.

Date IPO Price GMP Estimated Listing Price Expected Listing Gain
24 Jul 2026 ₹127 ₹7 ₹134 5.51%
23 Jul 2026 ₹127 ₹8 ₹135 6.30%
22 Jul 2026 ₹127 ₹13 ₹140 10.24%
21 Jul 2026 ₹127 ₹18 ₹145 14.17%
20 Jul 2026 ₹127 ₹26 ₹153 20.47%

The trend indicates that grey market sentiment has moderated as the subscription period has progressed.

What Does the Falling GMP Indicate?

A declining GMP generally reflects softer sentiment among grey market participants regarding the IPO’s expected listing gains.

In Xtranet Technologies’ case, the GMP has declined from ₹26 to ₹7, reducing the implied listing premium from over 20% to nearly 5.5%.

However, GMP is driven by market demand, liquidity, and investor sentiment in the unofficial market. It may change significantly before the listing date and should not be the sole basis for making investment decisions.

Xtranet Technologies IPO Subscription Status

The Xtranet Technologies IPO has received a steady response from investors, with the issue being subscribed 1.44 times so far. The Retail Individual Investor (RII) category led the demand with 1.82x subscription, followed by the Small Non-Institutional Investor (S-NII) segment at 1.70x. The Non-Institutional Investor (NII) portion was subscribed 1.28 times, while the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category saw a relatively muted response at 0.91x. Overall, the subscription trend indicates stronger participation from retail investors compared to institutional investors.

Should Investors Focus Only on GMP?

While Grey Market Premium offers an early indication of listing expectations, investors should also evaluate several other factors before applying for an IPO, including:

  • The company’s financial performance.
  • Business model and growth prospects.
  • Industry outlook.
  • Valuation compared with peers.
  • Overall subscription demand across investor categories.

A strong subscription and sound fundamentals often play a bigger role in determining long-term performance than short-term movements in the grey market.

Key Takeaways

  • The Xtranet Technologies IPO is open for subscription from 23 July to 27 July 2026.
  • The IPO is priced in the range of ₹120–₹127 per share with a lot size of 110 shares.
  • The total issue size is ₹166.80 crore.
  • The latest GMP has declined to ₹7, indicating an estimated listing price of around ₹134 and an expected listing gain of 5.5%.
  • Investors should view GMP as an unofficial market indicator and consider the company’s fundamentals and subscription response before making an investment decision.

READ THE DETAILED COVERAGE ON THIS IPO HERE

 

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Related Tags

  • #BusinessNews
  • #DalalStreet
  • #GMPToday
  • #GreyMarketPremium
  • #IPO2026
  • #IPOGMP
  • #IPOInvestment
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