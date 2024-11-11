iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.
Download App

Bourses may open negative on Nov 11, 2024

11 Nov 2024 , 09:19 AM

Indian benchmark indices likely to open negative on November 11. The GIFT Nifty was trading at 24,129, around 21 points down this morning.

Indian stock markets closed lower for the second straight session on November 8. This was even after the positive cues from global markets following the U.S. Federal Reserve’s quarter-point rate cut. The Nifty fell below the 24,150 mark, closing at 24,148.20, down 51.15 points or 0.21%. The Sensex also slipped, ending 55.47 points or 0.07% lower at 79,486.32.

Asian markets declined on Monday as China’s new economic support measures fell short of investor expectations. The data was pointing to ongoing deflationary concerns. Meanwhile, Bitcoin reached a record high, surpassing $81,000.

In the U.S., the S&P 500 hit a new all-time high, briefly crossing 6,000 points before closing up 0.4%. The Dow Jones gained 0.6%, while the Nasdaq Composite ended the day flat. Treasury yields dropped as investors welcomed Donald Trump’s decisive win, though China’s fiscal measures tempered the optimism.

 

Related Tags

  • BSE
  • nifty
  • NSE
  • opening bell
  • sensex
  • stock market news
  • Stock Market Updates
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Closing Bell: Nifty Surges 1.68% to 23,441 as Reliance Rallies 11.6% on Record Profit, Crude Cools Below $110

Closing Bell: Nifty Surges 1.68% to 23,441 as Reliance Rallies 11.6% on Record Profit, Crude Cools Below $110

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Nov 2026|04:34 PM
Reliance Share Price Jumps 8%, Takes Market Capitalisation Above ₹17 Lakh Crore

Reliance Share Price Jumps 8%, Takes Market Capitalisation Above ₹17 Lakh Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Nov 2026|01:36 PM
SEBI recommends removing 12.5% LTCG tax for foreign investors in pre-budget proposal

SEBI recommends removing 12.5% LTCG tax for foreign investors in pre-budget proposal

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Nov 2026|12:58 PM
Gold and Silver Prices Today in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and Other Cities

Gold and Silver Prices Today in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and Other Cities

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Nov 2026|12:18 PM
Dixon Technologies surge 11.26% after 47% revenue jump in Q2

Dixon Technologies surge 11.26% after 47% revenue jump in Q2

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Nov 2026|12:04 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.