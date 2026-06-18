CDSL Shares jump 5% on Institutional Outreach, Strong Financials and Leadership Stability

Shares of Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL) gained in Thursday’s trading session as investors responded positively to the company’s upcoming virtual meetings with leading global institutional investors, including Citadel LLC and Millennium Partners.

Market sentiment was further supported by CDSL’s strong financial position. The company remains debt-free and reported healthy annual performance, with standalone net sales rising to ₹212.39 crore and consolidated net sales reaching ₹262.85 crore.

Investor confidence also received a boost after the Securities and Exchange Board of India approved the appointment of Amit Mahajan and Nayana Ovalekar as Executive Directors at CDSL, strengthening the company’s leadership team.

The regulatory approval comes as SEBI recently cleared key executive appointments across India’s market infrastructure institutions, including BSE Limited, National Securities Depository Limited, and CDSL. Market participants view these appointments as a positive step toward ensuring operational continuity, governance strength, and long-term growth.

The combination of institutional engagement, robust financial health, and leadership stability has helped drive positive momentum in CDSL shares.