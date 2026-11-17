Indian benchmark indices continued their momentum on November 17, 2026, with Nifty gaining 96.30 points to close at 25387.40, and Sensex gaining 427.40 points to finish at 82532.19, propelled by Banking stocks. Nifty Bank soared 1.13% to 62273.25 after hitting a fresh all-time high, while PSU Banks and Realty gained almost 2%. Crude oil prices eased, which coupled with strong foreign fund inflows, provided positive sentiment as investors shifted towards domestic stocks from a sharp global tech sell-off. IT stocks however underperformed and overall market breadth was weak.

Market Overview: Nifty, Sensex, and Bank Nifty Performance

Nifty 50 closed at 25,387.40 up 96.30 points (0.38%)

Sensex ended at 82,532.19, up 427.40 points (0.52%)

Nifty Bank settled at 62,273.25, up 697.35 points (1.13%)

Top Gainers

Top Losers

Trending stocks

Closed at ₹2,745.10, up 3.24%

⮚Adani Wind Begins Production Of Longest Wind Turbine Blade In India: Adani Wind, a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, has begun production of the longest wind turbine blade in the country at the Mundra, Gujarat unit. This has boosted the company’s renewable manufacturing and buoyed sentiment.

Up After Two Session Drop: The stock broke away from a two-day losing run to outperform the market. It hit an intra-day high of ₹2745.10 to become the top gainer in the Nifty 50.

Overall Sentiment Helped By Foreign Funds: The rise in this blue-chip name came as there was continued inflows from foreign funds. It was also above its 5-day, 20-day and 200-day average.

Sectoral Performance Index

Sectoral Performance & Key Reasons

The majority of major indices ended in positive territory on 17 November 2026. Banking stocks, falling crude prices and foreign fund inflows helped buoy sentiment. Nifty PSU Bank (+1.95%) was the top performer, closely followed by Nifty Realty (+1.94%). Nifty Private Bank (+0.89%) and Nifty Financial Services (+0.64%) also rose. Healthy credit growth, improving asset quality and strong capital adequacy helped Banking stocks. Nifty Auto (+0.72%), Nifty Media (+0.64%), Nifty Metal (+0.58%), Nifty Infra (+0.26%) and Nifty Pharma (+0.21%) all ended in slight positive territory. However, Nifty IT (-0.90%) was the worst performer as it was dragged lower by the global tech sell-off. After the sharp losses on Wall Street due to AI valuations, HCL Technologies and Infosys suffered heavily. Nifty Energy (-0.27%) and Nifty FMCG (-0.20%) also ended lower.

Main Reasons for Stock Market Up Today

Banking Stocks Led the Rally as Nifty Bank Hit a Record High

Nifty Bank jumped 1.13% to 62273.25 after hitting a new all-time high. There was broad-based buying in the sector with Nifty PSU Bank rising 1.95%, Nifty Private Bank rising 0.89% and Axis Bank finishing 1.98% higher. The rise was driven by healthy credit growth, improving asset quality and strong capital adequacy.

Fall in Crude Oil Prices Improved Investor Confidence

Brent crude fell to around $92 a barrel, hitting an intra-day low of around $91.26. This was driven by improved supply and increased shipments through the Strait of Hormuz. This has eased concerns over inflation, India’s import bill and corporate input costs.

Continued Foreign Fund Inflows Supported Sentiment

Foreign Institutional Investors were net buyers on Monday, buying shares worth ₹4864.68 crore. Domestic Institutional Investors were net sellers of ₹3519.05 crore. So far this month, foreign investors have invested a record $9.53 billion into Indian stocks. They have been attracted by the attractive large-cap valuations on offer.

Rotation from Global Tech Selloff Towards Indian Equities

There was a sharp sell-off on Wall Street after the Nasdaq fell 2.49%, S&P 500 fell 1.92% and the Dow fell 1.41% due to AI valuations and new US curbs on China’s access to advanced AI chips. This saw investors rotate out of global tech stocks and into domestic stocks. However, Asian markets finished lower.

Resilient Earnings and Broad Sectoral Buying Backed the Market

Strong Q2 earnings momentum along with buying in Realty, PSU Banks, Auto, Metal and Media helped indices continue their gains for a second session. However, overall market breadth was weak (2012 stocks up vs 2148 stocks down). IT stocks also underperformed (-1.32% in Infosys, -2.09% in HCL Tech).

Summary–

Indian benchmark indices finished higher on November 17, 2026, continuing their gains for a second session, after banking stocks had a record rally, crude oil prices eased, continued FII buying and a rotation from weak global tech stocks into domestic stocks. However, gains were limited due to weakness in IT, FMCG and Energy stocks and negative overall market breadth.

Banking stocks were the standout performers with Nifty Bank hitting a record high. PSU Banks (+1.95%) and Realty (+1.94%) were the top sectoral performers. Adani Enterprises (+3.24%) and Eicher Motors (+3.01%) were the top gainers in the Nifty 50 index. IT stocks such as HCL Technologies (-2.09%) were the worst performers.

Sentiment was boosted by crude prices easing to around $92 a barrel, alongside steady FII buying and strong earnings. However, IT stocks were hit by the global tech sell-off.

The Nifty 50 finished at 25387.40 (up 96.30 points), Sensex finished at 82532.19 (up 427.40 points) and Nifty Bank finished at 62273.25 (up 697.35 points). This was driven by strong buying in Banking and Realty stocks.