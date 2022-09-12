Energy Preview: US Total Rig Count Down 1 to 759, Says Baker Hughes

The US drilling rig count decreased by 1 unit to reach 759 rigs working for the week ended Sept. 9, according to Baker Hughes data. The count is up 256 units from the 503 rigs working this time a year ago. The number of rigs drilling on land was unchanged at 741. The number of rigs drilling in inland waters also was unchanged with 3 rigs working. The number of rigs drilling offshore decreased by 1 unit to 15. US oil-directed rigs decreased by 5 from last week to reach 591 units. This time a year ago, 401 units were drilling for oil. Rigs targeting gas increased by 4 units to reach 166 rigs, 65 more than were drilling for gas at this time a year ago.Powered by Commodity Insights
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