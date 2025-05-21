Indian Markets Likely to Open Flat on May 21, 2025

Indian benchmark indices may see a muted opening after a volatile session ended on May 20. The GIFT NIFTY was trading around 25 points higher at 24,800.50 earlier this morning, indicating flat to positive start of the day.

On May 20, Indian Markets tumble on rising bond yields and fears of covid resurgence. Nifty opened on a positive note, witnessed selling pressure, and finally settled the day on a negative note at 24,684 level.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex fell 872.98 points to end at 81,186.44. Meanwhile, the broader NSE Nifty index closed down 261.55 points at 24,683.90.

All sectoral indices end in red with auto as the top laggard.

Top gainers on Sensex are Infosys and Tata Steel. Broader markets decline around 1 to 1.50%.

Global markets:

Asian stocks ended mostly higher on Tuesday after China and Australia cut interest rates as expected.

At 7.50 AM IST, CSI 300 index was up by 15.77 points. The Nikkei 225 was down by 84.16 points. Meanwhile, the Hang Seng index was up by 82.77 points.

In the U.S., stock markets slipped slightly on Tuesday after starting the week on a positive note. All three major indexes—Nasdaq, S&P 500, and Dow—were trading lower. However, the decline was not too sharp. The Nasdaq dropped 86 points to 19,129. The S&P 500 fell nearly 20 points to 5,944. The Dow lost 108 points, settling around 42,684.