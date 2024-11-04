Indices may open flat on Nov 4, 2024

Indices, Nifty and Sensex likely to open flat on November 4. The Gift Nifty was also trading flat early this morning at 24,302.

Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, closed positively during the special Muhurat trading session on November 1, marking the start of Samvat 2081.

Broad-based buying was observed across sectors, with the auto sector leading gains, driven by strong October sales figures.

At the close, the Sensex rose by 335.06 points, or 0.42%, reaching 79,724.12. Meanwhile, the Nifty gained 99 points, or 0.41%, ending at 24,304.30.

Global Markets:

Asian markets climbed on Monday as investors prepared for multiple incidents to happen. The highlight is the U.S. presidential election and the Federal Reserve’s upcoming policy meeting.

Japan’s markets remained closed for a national holiday, adding to regional trading dynamics.

Wall Street’s major indexes closed higher on Friday after bouncing back from Thursday’s decline. The robust earnings of Amazon helped offset concerns over a sharp drop in U.S. job growth for October.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 288.73 points, or 0.69%, closing at 42,052.19. The S&P 500 rose 23.35 points, or 0.41%, to end at 5,728.80. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite climbed 144.77 points, or 0.80%, finishing at 18,239.92.