Indices to open Negative on October 04, 2024

Indian benchmark indices may open negative amid global cues and Iran-Israel war. GIFT Nifty was trading at 25,417, 83 points down at 07:00 am IST.

On October 3, the indices closed red amid rising geopolitical tensions. The Sensex closed at 82,497.10, 1,769.19 points down while Nifty closed 546.80 points down at 25,250.10.

Global Markets:

Asian Markets opened mixed on Friday morning over Middle East tensions along with the data to be released on September’s US Payroll.

US Markets also closed down on Thursday night ahead of the report releasing on Friday and Iran-Israel conflicts. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 184.93 points or 0.44%, closing at 42,011.59. The S&P 500 declined by 9.58 points or 0.17% to end at 5,699.96, while the Nasdaq Composite slipped 6.65 points or 0.04%, settling at 17,918.48.

FII & DII Data:

On Thursday, FIIs sold equities worth ₹15,243 crore while DIIs bought equities worth ₹12,914 crore.