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IRB Infrastructure Developers records 35% growth in gross toll collection in August

12 Sep 2022 , 08:05 PM

IRB Infrastructure Developers reported a 35% increase in gross toll collections at Rs 336 crore in month of August 2022 compared to Rs 249.64 crore in August 2021. The companys gross toll collections stood at Rs 320 crore in July 2022. Powered by Capital Market – Live News

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