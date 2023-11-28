iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.
Download App

Markets Poised for Slight Rebound, Sensex and Nifty Expected to Open Higher

28 Nov 2023 , 08:28 AM

The Sensex and Nifty indices are expected to open slightly higher on November 28, with the GIFT Nifty suggesting a positive start for the broader index, anticipating a gain of 11 points.

As of November 24, the BSE Sensex was down by 48 points at 65,970, while the Nifty50 had declined by 7 points to 19,795. The daily scale showed a small bearish candlestick pattern with minor upper and lower shadows.

In the Asia-Pacific region, markets are poised for a slight rebound after all major indexes ended the day in negative territory on Monday. Oil prices eased lower on Tuesday following Qatar’s announcement of a two-day extension to the truce between Israel and Hamas.

The primary market is expected to be busy in the truncated week starting from November 28, with seven companies set to list on the bourses. This includes five from the mainboard segment, and five IPOs will be opening for subscription.

Following the successful closing of awaited IPOs by Tata Technologies, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA), Gandhar Oil Refinery India, Fedbank Financial Services, and Flair Writing Industries last week, these companies are likely to make their debut on the BSE and NSE next week, following the T+3 timeline.

stock market

Related Tags

  • BSE
  • nifty
  • NSE
  • sensex
  • stock market
  • stock market news
  • Stock Market Updates
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Closing Bell: Nifty Surges 1.68% to 23,441 as Reliance Rallies 11.6% on Record Profit, Crude Cools Below $110

Closing Bell: Nifty Surges 1.68% to 23,441 as Reliance Rallies 11.6% on Record Profit, Crude Cools Below $110

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Nov 2026|04:34 PM
Reliance Share Price Jumps 8%, Takes Market Capitalisation Above ₹17 Lakh Crore

Reliance Share Price Jumps 8%, Takes Market Capitalisation Above ₹17 Lakh Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Nov 2026|01:36 PM
SEBI recommends removing 12.5% LTCG tax for foreign investors in pre-budget proposal

SEBI recommends removing 12.5% LTCG tax for foreign investors in pre-budget proposal

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Nov 2026|12:58 PM
Gold and Silver Prices Today in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and Other Cities

Gold and Silver Prices Today in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and Other Cities

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Nov 2026|12:18 PM
Dixon Technologies surge 11.26% after 47% revenue jump in Q2

Dixon Technologies surge 11.26% after 47% revenue jump in Q2

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Nov 2026|12:04 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.