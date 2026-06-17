NSE Indices Expands Portfolio with 11 New Sectoral Indices, Total Rises to 34

The National Stock Exchange’s index arm, NSE Indices Limited, has significantly broadened its market coverage by launching 11 new sector-specific indices. With this expansion, the total number of sectoral indices offered by NSE Indices has increased from 23 to 34, marking a major step toward deeper and more granular tracking of India’s evolving economy.
The newly introduced indices span multiple high-growth and traditional sectors, reflecting the diversification of India’s capital markets and the increasing demand for sector-focused investment tools.
The 11 newly launched indices include:
These indices aim to represent a wider range of industries, including infrastructure, financial services, healthcare, consumption-driven sectors, and emerging service segments.
The introduction of more granular indices allows investors, analysts, and fund managers to track individual sectors more precisely. Instead of relying on broader categories, market participants can now assess performance at a more detailed industry level.
These indices are expected to become benchmarks for passive investment products such as:
This could lead to increased inflows into sector-specific ETFs and improve market liquidity in underlying stocks.
Fund managers can now compare portfolio performance against highly specific sector benchmarks. For example:
The new indices capture both traditional and emerging sectors:
This signals the increasing sophistication of India’s capital market ecosystem.
For retail and institutional investors, the expansion means:
As passive investing continues to grow in India, sectoral indices are likely to play a more important role in portfolio construction and capital allocation.
Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.
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