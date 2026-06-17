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NSE Indices Expands Portfolio with 11 New Sectoral Indices, Total Rises to 34

17 Jun 2026 , 12:45 PM

The National Stock Exchange’s index arm, NSE Indices Limited, has significantly broadened its market coverage by launching 11 new sector-specific indices. With this expansion, the total number of sectoral indices offered by NSE Indices has increased from 23 to 34, marking a major step toward deeper and more granular tracking of India’s evolving economy.

The newly introduced indices span multiple high-growth and traditional sectors, reflecting the diversification of India’s capital markets and the increasing demand for sector-focused investment tools.

New Sectoral Indices Introduced by NSE

The 11 newly launched indices include:

  • Nifty Power
  • Nifty Capital Goods
  • Nifty Telecommunications
  • Nifty Construction
  • Nifty Consumer Services
  • Nifty Commercial & Transport Services
  • Nifty Retail
  • Nifty Hospitals
  • Nifty NBFC
  • Nifty Housing Finance
  • Nifty Insurance

These indices aim to represent a wider range of industries, including infrastructure, financial services, healthcare, consumption-driven sectors, and emerging service segments.

Why NSE’s Expansion Matters

1. Stronger Sector-Level Market Tracking

The introduction of more granular indices allows investors, analysts, and fund managers to track individual sectors more precisely. Instead of relying on broader categories, market participants can now assess performance at a more detailed industry level.

2. Boost to Passive Investing

These indices are expected to become benchmarks for passive investment products such as:

  • Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)
  • Index funds
  • Structured financial products

This could lead to increased inflows into sector-specific ETFs and improve market liquidity in underlying stocks.

3. Better Benchmarking for Asset Managers

Fund managers can now compare portfolio performance against highly specific sector benchmarks. For example:

  • Healthcare-focused funds can benchmark against the Hospitals index
  • Financial sector funds can differentiate between NBFCs, housing finance, and insurance

4. Reflection of India’s Economic Evolution

The new indices capture both traditional and emerging sectors:

  • Infrastructure: Power, Capital Goods, Construction
  • Consumption: Retail, Consumer Services
  • Financial services: NBFC, Housing Finance, Insurance
  • Social infrastructure: Hospitals
  • Logistics and connectivity: Commercial & Transport Services

This signals the increasing sophistication of India’s capital market ecosystem.

Investor Impact

For retail and institutional investors, the expansion means:

  • More targeted investment opportunities
  • Improved thematic investing options
  • Potential for new ETF launches across niche sectors
  • Better visibility into sectoral trends and cycles

As passive investing continues to grow in India, sectoral indices are likely to play a more important role in portfolio construction and capital allocation.

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Related Tags

  • #FinancialMarkets
  • #NiftyIndices
  • #NSEIndices
  • #RetailSector
  • #SectoralIndices
  • #StockMarketNews
  • ETF
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