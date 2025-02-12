Sensex and Nifty in Green on February 12, 2025

The Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty are trading in green on February 12, 2025. At 1:36 pm, Sensex is trading at 76,412 (0.16%), a 957-point gain over the previous close. Nifty is trading at 23,124 (0.235%), a 53-point gain from the last close. In the National Stock Exchange, 1158 stocks advanced, and 1407 declined. In the Nifty 50, 33 stocks advanced, and 17 stocks declined.

Top gainers in Sensex include Bajaj Finserv (2.89%), UltraTech Cements (2.16%), Tata Steel (2.31%), and Larsen (1.83%). Top losers in Sensex include M&M (-2.51%), ITC (-1.71%), Reliance (-1.31%), and Power Grid Corp (-1.15%). Reliance, Power Grid Corp, Asian paints, and Tata Motors are the stocks that hit 52-week lows in Sensex.

Top gainers in Nifty include SBI Life Insurance (3.25%), Bajaj Finserv (2.70%), HDFC Life (2.59%), and Tata Steel (2.01%). Top losers in Nifty include M&M (-2.69%), ITC (-1.76%), Reliance (-1.47%), and Bharat Elec (-1.66%). Kotak Mahindra is the only stock that hit a 52-week high in Sensex. Reliance, Hero Motocorp, Asian Paints, and Power Grid Corp are the stocks that hit 52-week lows in Nifty.

In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index trades at a 0.40% dip, whereas the BSE Smallcap Index trades at a 0.62% dip to the previous close.