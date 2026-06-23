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Why is the market down today? Reasons behind SENSEX and Nifty's decline

23 Jun 2026 , 03:38 PM

Indian stock markets witnessed a sharp correction on Tuesday as benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty extended losses in afternoon trade, dragged by weak global cues, heavy foreign selling, and sector-wide pressure in IT and metal stocks. After a recent rally, investors turned cautious, triggering broad-based profit booking across sectors.

Market Overview

Domestic benchmark indices ended significantly lower:

  • Sensex fell nearly 893 points (−1.16%) to around 76,200.68
  • Nifty 50 declined about 278 points (−1.16%) to around 23,824.10

Markets initially opened flat-to-positive but quickly reversed gains as selling pressure intensified during the session. Intraday highs were followed by consistent declines, indicating strong bearish momentum.

Global Cues Trigger Risk-Off Sentiment

A major driver of today’s fall was weak global market sentiment:

  • South Korea’s KOSPI plunged nearly 9%, triggering a circuit breaker halt in trading
  • Japan, Hong Kong, and Shanghai markets fell between 2%–3%
  • US futures also traded lower, signaling a weak opening for Wall Street

This widespread global sell-off created a risk-off environment, impacting emerging markets like India.

Sector-Wise Performance

Sectoral pressure was broad-based, with most indices ending in the red:

Top Losers

  • Metals: Down ~3%, tracking global commodity weakness
  • IT: Declined 1–2%, impacted by weak demand outlook and global tech concerns
  • Banking: Fell over 1%, dragged by profit booking and risk aversion

Outperformer

  • Pharma sector stood out positively
    • Stocks like Cipla, Sun Pharma, and Dr Reddy’s supported gains
    • Defensive buying helped limit downside in healthcare

Domestic Market Triggers

Several internal factors added to the selling pressure:

  • FII selling: Foreign Institutional Investors sold around ₹636 crore worth of equities, weakening sentiment
  • Rupee weakness: INR slipped to 94.69 vs USD, pressured by strong dollar demand
  • Rising volatility: India VIX jumped nearly 9% to around 14, signaling increased uncertainty

 

Technical & Sentiment Indicators

Market structure suggests a short-term pause in momentum:

  • Recent 4% rally in Sensex and Nifty led to profit booking
  • Technical indicators show fatigue in uptrend, though no strong reversal confirmation yet
  • Key Nifty support levels are seen in the 23,900–23,600 zone

 

Key Reasons Behind Today’s Fall

The decline was driven by a combination of global and domestic factors:

  • Weak global equity markets and Asia-wide sell-off
  • Heavy foreign institutional selling (FII outflows)
  • Strong US dollar and weakening rupee
  • Sector-specific pressure in IT and metals
  • Profit booking after recent market gains
  • Rising volatility as reflected in India VIX

 

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Related Tags

  • #FIIOutflow
  • #ITStocks
  • #MarketNews2026
  • #MarketUpdate
  • #MetalStocks
  • #NiftyFall
  • #PharmaStocks
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