Why is the market down today? Reasons behind SENSEX and Nifty's decline

Indian stock markets witnessed a sharp correction on Tuesday as benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty extended losses in afternoon trade, dragged by weak global cues, heavy foreign selling, and sector-wide pressure in IT and metal stocks. After a recent rally, investors turned cautious, triggering broad-based profit booking across sectors.

Market Overview

Domestic benchmark indices ended significantly lower:

Sensex fell nearly 893 points (−1.16%) to around 76,200.68

Nifty 50 declined about 278 points (−1.16%) to around 23,824.10

Markets initially opened flat-to-positive but quickly reversed gains as selling pressure intensified during the session. Intraday highs were followed by consistent declines, indicating strong bearish momentum.

Global Cues Trigger Risk-Off Sentiment

A major driver of today’s fall was weak global market sentiment:

South Korea’s KOSPI plunged nearly 9% , triggering a circuit breaker halt in trading

, triggering a circuit breaker halt in trading Japan, Hong Kong, and Shanghai markets fell between 2%–3%

US futures also traded lower, signaling a weak opening for Wall Street

This widespread global sell-off created a risk-off environment, impacting emerging markets like India.

Sector-Wise Performance

Sectoral pressure was broad-based, with most indices ending in the red:

Top Losers

Metals: Down ~3%, tracking global commodity weakness

Down ~3%, tracking global commodity weakness IT: Declined 1–2%, impacted by weak demand outlook and global tech concerns

Declined 1–2%, impacted by weak demand outlook and global tech concerns Banking: Fell over 1%, dragged by profit booking and risk aversion

Outperformer

Pharma sector stood out positively Stocks like Cipla, Sun Pharma, and Dr Reddy’s supported gains Defensive buying helped limit downside in healthcare

stood out positively

Domestic Market Triggers

Several internal factors added to the selling pressure:

FII selling: Foreign Institutional Investors sold around ₹636 crore worth of equities, weakening sentiment

Foreign Institutional Investors sold around ₹636 crore worth of equities, weakening sentiment Rupee weakness: INR slipped to 94.69 vs USD , pressured by strong dollar demand

INR slipped to , pressured by strong dollar demand Rising volatility: India VIX jumped nearly 9% to around 14, signaling increased uncertainty

Technical & Sentiment Indicators

Market structure suggests a short-term pause in momentum:

Recent 4% rally in Sensex and Nifty led to profit booking

Technical indicators show fatigue in uptrend , though no strong reversal confirmation yet

, though no strong reversal confirmation yet Key Nifty support levels are seen in the 23,900–23,600 zone

Key Reasons Behind Today’s Fall

The decline was driven by a combination of global and domestic factors:

Weak global equity markets and Asia-wide sell-off

Heavy foreign institutional selling (FII outflows)

Strong US dollar and weakening rupee

Sector-specific pressure in IT and metals

Profit booking after recent market gains

Rising volatility as reflected in India VIX