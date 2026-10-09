Why Is the Stock Market Rising Today? Sensex Jumps 745 Points, Nifty Gains 1.13%

The Indian stock market rallied on Friday, October 9, 2026, as investors bought beaten-down shares following the previous session’s sharp sell-off. Gains in information technology (IT), banking, financial services and FMCG stocks supported the recovery, while stronger-than-expected Q2 FY27 results from Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) lifted sentiment towards IT shares.

At 11:50 AM, the BSE Sensex had gained 745 points, or 1.03%, to 72,328.53. The NSE Nifty 50 advanced 1.13% to 22,480.45. The Nifty IT index climbed around 2.2%, leading the sectoral recovery.

Despite Friday’s gains, investors remained watchful of elevated crude oil prices, geopolitical tensions in West Asia and uncertainty surrounding global technology spending.

Stock Market Today: Key Indices at 11:50 AM

Index Level Change BSE Sensex 72,328.53 +745 points (+1.03%) Nifty 50 22,480.45 +1.13% Nifty IT 28304.3 +2.05% Nifty Bank 55,061 +1.00% Nifty Financial Services 24,897 . 50 +1.09% Nifty FMCG 44575.85 +1.59% India VIX 14.69 -3.86%

Figures are as of 11:50 AM and may change during the trading session.

Why Is the Stock Market Rising Today?

1. TCS Q2 Results Lift IT Stocks

IT shares led the recovery after TCS reported its Q2 FY27 results. The company posted consolidated net profit of ₹13,884 crore and revenue of ₹73,188 crore for the September quarter.

Revenue grew 11.2% year-on-year, while net profit increased 4% sequentially. TCS also reported annualised AI revenue of $3.1 billion and quarterly total contract value (TCV) of $9.6 billion.

The earnings update provided support to IT stocks after the previous session’s decline. At 11:50 AM, TCS shares were up 4.34%, Infosys gained 1.89%, and Tech Mahindra advanced 1.32%. The Nifty IT index rose around 2.2%.

Investors will continue to assess whether the results signal improving technology demand and whether AI-related business opportunities translate into sustained revenue growth.

2. PERM Suspension Concerns Appear Contained for TCS

Immigration-related uncertainty remains an issue for technology companies with international operations. However, TCS indicated that the immediate impact of the PERM application suspension on its business was likely to be limited.

The company said its PERM applications had remained in single digits over the previous two years and that it did not expect the suspension to affect its workforce strategy or customer engagements.

The comments helped provide context for investors assessing the potential implications for IT services companies. Longer-term risks linked to immigration policy, talent mobility and employee retention remain relevant, particularly for businesses that deploy skilled professionals across markets.

3. Banking and Financial Stocks Join the Rally

Buying extended beyond IT stocks, with banking and financial services shares contributing to the benchmark gains.

The Nifty Bank rose 1.00% to 55,061, while the Nifty Financial Services index advanced 1.09%. HDFC Bank gained 1.63%, and Bajaj Finserv climbed 1.36%.

The broader participation suggests that Friday’s rebound was not restricted to a single sector. However, investors will look for continued strength across banking and financial stocks to determine whether the recovery can sustain itself.

4. FMCG Stocks Provide Additional Support

FMCG shares also supported the market rebound. The Nifty FMCG index advanced 1.59%, while ITC gained 2.90%.

Consumer-focused stocks can help broaden a market recovery when buying extends beyond technology and financial shares. The sector’s performance will also be watched for signs of resilience in demand and company earnings.

5. Crude Oil Prices Ease, Offering Some Relief

Crude oil prices edged lower in the supplied market snapshot. Brent crude fell 0.7% to $103.53 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) declined 0.6% to $90.97.

Lower crude prices can offer some relief to India, which relies heavily on imported oil. A sustained decline may ease pressure on the import bill, inflation, corporate input costs and the rupee.

However, oil prices remain elevated, and geopolitical developments in West Asia could quickly reverse the improvement. Energy prices therefore remain an important variable for domestic markets.

6. India VIX Falls as Volatility Expectations Moderate

The India VIX declined 3.86% to 14.69 in early trade. The volatility index reflects market expectations of near-term volatility based on options pricing.

Its decline alongside rising equity indices indicates that immediate volatility expectations moderated during the rebound. However, the VIX is not a directional indicator and does not guarantee that markets will continue rising.

Global Cues Remain a Risk for Indian Equities

The recovery comes against a challenging international backdrop. West Asia tensions, elevated crude prices and supply-chain uncertainty continue to influence investor sentiment. Weakness in US technology stocks also remains relevant for Indian IT companies, given their exposure to global corporate technology spending.

Any renewed escalation in geopolitical tensions or sharp rise in energy prices could weigh on risk appetite. Conversely, easing oil prices and stronger global technology spending could help support domestic equities.

Is Friday’s Market Rally a Trend Reversal?

Friday’s advance reflects recovery buying after a sharp previous-session sell-off, support from TCS earnings and gains across several major sectors. The fall in India VIX also points to a moderation in near-term volatility expectations.

However, one positive session is not enough to establish a sustained market reversal. Investors will be watching whether buying continues in subsequent sessions, whether market gains broaden further and how global developments influence risk appetite.

The direction of crude oil prices, geopolitical developments, corporate earnings and global technology demand will remain important drivers for Indian equities.

Market Outlook: What Should Investors Watch?

The key factors to monitor are:

IT earnings: Whether TCS results improve sentiment across the technology sector.

Crude oil: Whether prices continue to ease or rise again on geopolitical concerns.

Banking and financial stocks: Whether buying extends beyond the initial rebound.

Global markets: Developments in US technology stocks and international risk appetite.

Market volatility: Whether the decline in India VIX persists.

Follow-through buying: Whether the Sensex and Nifty sustain gains beyond Friday’s recovery.

Conclusion

The Sensex and Nifty rose on Friday as investors returned to beaten-down shares, supported by TCS’s quarterly earnings and gains in IT, banking, financial services and FMCG stocks. Softer crude oil prices and a decline in India VIX added to the improvement in sentiment.

The rebound is encouraging, but the broader outlook remains sensitive to geopolitical risks, energy prices and global market conditions. Investors should look for sustained buying and broader market participation before concluding that the recent weakness has run its course.

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