Apollo Micro Systems share price jumps 16% on order win

In a significant development for India’s defence manufacturing ecosystem, Apollo Micro Systems Ltd has received a Government license authorizing it to manufacture and proof-test advanced defence weapon systems. The license, issued by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, is valid for a lifetime, marking a major milestone in the company’s strategic evolution.

The company has secured a landmark government license to manufacture and proof-test advanced defence weapon systems in India. The approval significantly expands the company’s role in the defence sector, enabling it to move from subsystem manufacturing into full-scale weapon systems production.

Expanding Manufacturing Capabilities

The newly granted license permits Apollo Micro Systems to produce arms with calibres above 12.7 mm, significantly widening its operational scope. The approval covers two key categories of defence systems:

1. Guided Weapons, Underwater Systems & Countermeasures

Missiles, including anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs)

Torpedoes and underwater mines

Safety arming mechanisms

Countermeasures such as chaffs, flares, and decoys

2. Aerial Munitions & Loitering Systems

Aerial bombs and rockets

Loitering munitions (often referred to as “kamikaze drones”)

The company has been authorized an annual production capacity of up to 1,000 units per category, allowing for a total output of 2,000 units per year.

Strategic Transformation

This license represents a pivotal shift for Apollo Micro Systems—from being primarily an embedded systems and subsystems provider to becoming an end-to-end weapons systems manufacturer. The company now aims to design, manufacture, and deliver complete defence solutions, including missiles, torpedoes, precision-guided bombs, and next-generation loitering munitions.

Its manufacturing operations will be centered in Hyderabad, positioning the city as a growing hub for advanced defence production.

Strengthening the Defence Ecosystem

Apollo Micro Systems’ expansion is supported by its subsidiary, IDL Explosives Ltd, which brings expertise in explosives, propellants, pyrotechnics, detonators, and initiating systems—critical components in modern weapon systems.

The company already maintains strong ties with key defence institutions, serving as a Tier-I supplier to organizations such as the Defence Research and Development Organisation, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, and Bharat Electronics Ltd, as well as the Ministry of Defence.

Market Reaction and Stock Performance

Investor sentiment responded strongly to the announcement. Shares of Apollo Micro Systems surged as much as 16.34%, reaching an intraday high of ₹281.90 on the National Stock Exchange of India. The stock was last seen trading at ₹280.70, up 15.85% for the day.

The rally was supported by heavy trading activity, with volumes reaching 3.5 times the 30-day average. The stock opened at ₹244.95 compared to its previous close of ₹242.30, and moved within a range of ₹243.40 to ₹281.95 during the session.

With a market capitalization of approximately ₹10,027 crore, Apollo Micro Systems has delivered impressive returns of around 124% over the past 12 months—significantly outperforming broader benchmarks like the Nifty 50, which rose just 0.4% during the same session.

Looking Forward

The license not only enables manufacturing but also covers assembly and testing of defence equipment, allowing Apollo Micro Systems to fully integrate its production capabilities. The company has indicated that it will scale operations in a phased and disciplined manner, focusing on infrastructure readiness, stringent quality systems, and regulatory compliance.

With access to both domestic defence demand and export opportunities, Apollo Micro Systems is seems to be positioned to play a larger role in India’s push for self-reliance in defence manufacturing, while also emerging as a competitive player in the global arms market.

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Stock prices are as of 17th April 2026 02:34 PM on NSE.