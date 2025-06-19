Fed holds rates in June; Powell wary of tariff impact on inflation

WHAT DO THE DATA POINTS TELL US?
Ahead of the Fed statement, most data points have been broadly in sync with expectations of the Fed. The Fed had projected a spike in consumer inflation and pressure on growth. The first quarter ended March 2025 saw contraction in US GDP, while CPI inflation for May was up 10 bps at 2.4%. The PCE inflation and the third estimate of Q1-GDP are expected next week, but is unlikely to change too much. The only data point favouring a rate cut is the unemployment rate, which has been steady at 4.2% for last 4 months. However, the Fed expects the spillover impact of higher inflation and lower GDP growth to hit jobs too. That has made the Fed doubly cautious about cutting rates.
WHAT WE READ FROM THE JUNE 2025 FOMC STATEMENT
Once again, political pressures were there; but the FOMC opted to hold the rates in the range of 4.25%-4.50%. Here are key takeaways from the Fed statement.
For now, markets are betting that inflation risks should vanish as quickly as they emerged. However, the Fed is not willing to take chances.
CONSUMERS WILL ULTIMATELY PAY THE TARIFF COSTS
An interesting argument proffered by Powell for holding Fed rates at 4.25%-4.50% is that ultimately the consumers have to pay for the tariff hike. Past data is testimony that when tariffs are hiked, eventually the consumer pays the full or part of the costs, and that is what inflation is about. Trump argues that producers will absorb most of the recent tariffs on automobiles and Chinese imports. However, the final impact will be transmitted; either directly or indirectly to end consumers.
Powell offers an interesting explanation for delayed impact of tariffs, as legacy goods do not carry price risk. It is only when legacy inventory is exhausted that consumer bear the brunt. That should start soon. The 10 bps spike in inflation in May 2025 was the tip of the iceberg and there could be more to come. Tariffs may not be as steep as initially claimed by Trump. However, that only mitigates the risk of inflation, but does not eliminate the risk of inflation altogether. That is why Fed is wary.
CME FEDWATCH STILL HOLDS ON TO 2 RATE CUTS IN 2025
The CME Fedwatch captures probabilities of rate moves at each upcoming Fed meet.
|Fed Meet
|225-250
|250-275
|275-300
|300-325
|325-350
|350-375
|375-400
|400-425
|425-450
|Jul-25
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|10.3%
|89.7%
|Sep-25
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|6.5%
|60.1%
|33.5%
|Oct-25
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|3.3%
|34.0%
|46.4%
|16.3%
|Dec-25
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|2.3%
|24.3%
|42.5%
|25.8%
|5.1%
|Jun-26
|Nil
|0.9%
|5.3%
|16.0%
|27.6%
|27.9%
|16.5%
|5.2%
|0.7%
|Dec-26
|3.5%
|8.5%
|17.1%
|24.0%
|23.3%
|15.3%
|6.4%
|1.6%
|0.2%
Data source: CME Fedwatch
For 2026, we have only considered two milestone meetings of June 2026 and December 2026. Here is what we read.
The CME Fedwatch is hinting at 2 rate cuts in 2025 and another 2 rate cuts in 2026. However, as Powell admitted, when macros are in a state of flux, one has to take medium and longer term projections with a pinch of salt.
