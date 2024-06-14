Fed June statement reduces rate cut guidance to just one in 2024

FED HOLDS STATUS QUO ON RATES
When the Fed presented the policy statement for June 2024, there were never any expectations of a rate cut. The Fed has held the benchmark rates in the range of 5.25% to 5.50% since the middle of last year. However, the big challenge has been inflation. For instance, the US CPI inflation, which was announced on the same day as the policy statement, came in 10 bps lower at 3.3%. The challenge for the Fed is that the inflation is still a good 130 bps away from the target of 2.0% and that is not great news. In the last 2 months, the CPI inflation in the US has just tapered by 10 bps each month from 3.5% to 3.3%. This has been facilitated by flat food inflation and lower core inflation, while the energy inflation has trended higher. With the outlook for oil still unclear, the Fed would surely want to take it easy when it comes to rate cuts. That was the theme this time!
FED CUTS RATE GUIDANCE TO JUST ONE CUT IN 2024
In the previous policy presented by the Fed on May 01, 2024, the markets was actually surprised that the Fed did not hint at any change in its “minimum 3 rate cuts” stance expressed in the March 2024 policy statement. Most analysts and economists were wondering how 3 rate cuts would be possible in 2024, when the Fed was yet to give guidance on the first rate cut, and any action before September looked unlikely. Now there is some rationality in the Fed statement as it has explicitly reduced the probability of rate cut to just one rate cut of 25 bps in 2024. However, the Fed has also hinted that if inflation supported, then rate cuts would be expedited in 2025. That looks logical since with the first rate cut likely only in September, 3 rate cuts would have been too much to expect. However, the CME Fedwatch is still assigning a probability of 2 possible rate cuts in 2024, although the second rate cut has been assigned a probability of just about 50%.
KEY SIGNALS FROM THE JUNE 2024 FED STATEMENT
The tone of the Fed statement in June continued to be very cautious, with the hawks clearly having an upper hand. Fed was unwilling to commit to any time table on rate cuts but it looks like July is ruled out and the first possible rate cut may only happen in September. Here are some of the signals we gathered from the Fed Statement for June 2024.
To sum it up, the markets had 3 reasons to cheer. Firstly, the Fed has reduced the rate guidance to 1 cut in 2024, but promised to compensate with more aggressive rate cuts in 2025. Secondly, the Fed has also underlined that rate hikes were off the agenda, except in very extreme of black swan kind of situations. Lastly, the Fed has promised that the action on rates would be immediate, the moment the central bank was convinced that the inflation was decisively moving towards the 2% target. There would no time lag then.
CME FEDWATCH STILL ALIGNED TO 2 RATE CUTS IN 2024
One way to look at the Fed outlook from a market perspective is to evaluate the CME Fedwatch. This captures the probabilities of rate moves in various upcoming Fed meetings, based on the implied probabilities of Fed Futures trading. We have considered data up to July 2025 Fed meeting. One big question after the Fed Statement is; whether the CME Fedwatch is still reflective of the real story?
|Fed Meet
|300-325
|325-350
|350-375
|375-400
|400-425
|425-450
|450-475
|475-500
|500-525
|525-550
|Jul-24
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|10.3%
|89.7%
|Sep-24
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|6.6%
|61.1%
|32.3%
|Nov-24
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|2.6%
|27.9%
|49.8%
|19.7%
|Dec-24
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|2.2%
|22.2%
|44.9%
|26.5%
|4.5%
|Jan-25
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|1.3%
|15.4%
|36.6%
|32.9%
|12.1%
|1.5%
|Mar-25
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|0.9%
|10.9%
|30.0%
|34.1%
|18.7%
|4.9%
|0.5%
|Apr-25
|Nil
|Nil
|0.4%
|5.7%
|20.0%
|32.0%
|26.8%
|12.1%
|2.8%
|0.3%
|Jun-25
|Nil
|0.3%
|3.8%
|14.8%
|27.6%
|28.7%
|17.5%
|3.2%
|1.2%
|0.1%
|Jul-25
|0.1%
|1.7%
|8.2%
|20.0%
|28.0%
|24.1%
|12.9%
|4.2%
|0.7%
|0.1%
Data source: CME Fedwatch
The CME Fedwatch has been broken up into two milestones; December 2024 and July 2025. These are market driven implied probabilities based on Fed futures trading. These probabilities in the CME Fedwatch undergo a shift based on how the market looks at the likelihood of rate cuts / rate hikes in the coming 12 months; based on any big event. This time, it is in the aftermath of the US consumer inflation, Fed policy statement and the Fed long term projections of key macros. There is a clear shift in probabilities towards the right side of the distribution; but while the CME Fedwatch has turned hawkish for 2024, it has turned relatively more dovish for 2025.
The CME Fedwatch remains a strong market driven indicator of rate cut expectations; although it may not always be accurate as it only signals expectations. Let us look at the first milestone of December 2024. The CME Fedwatch has assigned a probability of 95% to at least one rate cut in 2024. In addition, the CME Fedwatch is assigning a good 69% probability to at least two rate cuts till the end of 2024. Will the situation change in 2025? That is still a long time away and a lot of data points will flow in the intervening period. However, by July 2025, the CME Fedwatch is expecting 3-4 rate cuts with a much higher probability and also with greater speed in 2025.
FED THEME – RATE CUTS WILL BE GRADUAL, BUT WILL CERTAINLY HAPPEN
The one thing that comes out explicitly from the Fed statement is that the Fed continues to remain ambivalent on rate cut and is likely to remain ambivalent in the near future on the rate cuts front. However, three rate cuts are off the table in 2024 and the Fed itself has admitted that not more than 1 rate cut is likely in 2024. However, the Fed has also guided for more aggressive rate cuts in the year 2025. It will still depend on inflation trajectory.
Interestingly, the banks in the US are paying higher rates to attract deposits and that means rate cuts would, anyways, take longer to reflect on consumer rates. It looks like Catch-22.
HOW WILL RBI INTERPRET JUNE 2024 FED STATEMENT
RBI implemented its last rate hike in February 2023 and kept status quo in the next 8 meetings, including the latest policy statement in June 2024. For the RBI, the real problem is food inflation which is still elevated, especially due to vegetables and pulses. These two items have been in high double digits for more than a year now. The heat wave conditions will not permit food inflation to come down rapidly; despite the IMD projecting normal rainfall in this year. For now, RBI will prefer to wait and watch till the full budget is presented in mid-July as is expected. However, with the data at its disposal, one need not be surprised if the RBI goes for pre-emptive rate cuts in August. But, that is still a long way away.
