iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.
Banner

India’s CPI Inflation Rises to 3.21% in February 2026 on Food Price Volatility

13 Mar 2026 , 12:29 PM

India’s CPI inflation rose to 3.21% in February 2026 from 2.75% in January under the new CPI series (Base 2024=100), marking a moderate increase in price pressures. The rise was mainly driven by a 124bps jump in Food and Beverages inflation to 3.35%, reflecting volatility in vegetables such as tomatoes, alongside gains in paan, tobacco and personal effects, while core inflation remained steady near 3.4%, indicating limited broad-based pressure. Rural inflation strengthened to 3.37% compared with urban inflation at 3.02%, suggesting resilient countryside demand despite lower food weights in the revised basket. Overall inflation remains well within the RBI’s 2–6% tolerance band and broadly aligns with FY26 projections near 3.2%, supporting expectations of a steady policy stance with the repo rate likely to remain around 6.25%, though risks remain from imported inflation due to higher oil prices amid Middle East tensions and INR depreciation.

Figure: Overall CPI YoY – Current Series vs 2012 Series

Table: Overall CPI (All Items) – YoY Comparison

Series

Latest YoY

Prev YoY

MoM Change

All Items (Current)

3.21

2.75

0.46

 

 

 

 


Source: MOSPI

Overall CPI Inflation Accelerates to 3.21%

India’s headline CPI inflation under the new 2024=100 base rose to 3.21% YoY in February 2026 from 2.75% prior, with a 0.46% MoM gain, reflecting food volatility (3.35%) amid rural-urban divergence (3.37% vs. 3.02%). This uptick, versus January’s 2.75% debut in the revised basket (that emphasised services and housing), signals contained yet firming pressures within RBI’s 2-6% band. Consequently, it tempers expectations for near-term rate cuts, anchoring the RBI’s steady 6.25% repo path amid robust core readings (~3.4%). That said, risk remains due to sharply higher oil prices and the consequent imported inflation.

Rural vs Urban Inflation Trend

Rural inflation is firming, with the YoY rate climbing to 3.37% from 2.73%—a 0.64 ppt jump month over month—while urban inflation remains moderate, rising to 3.02% from 2.75% and posting only a 0.27 ppt rise. This divergence signals resilient countryside demand despite base effects. For markets, it supports RBI’s steady 2026 policy path with headline at 3.21%, well below the 4% target, anchoring IGB yields lower and favouring duration extension.

Figure: Rural vs Urban CPI Inflation YoY Heatmap

Table: Rural vs Urban CPI (All Items) YoY Comparison

Series

Latest YoY

Prev YoY

MoM Change

Rural All Items

3.37

2.73

0.64

Urban All Items

3.02

2.75

0.27

Source: MOSPI

Inflation Breadth Drives Yield and Sector Outlook

A sharp 124bps surge in Food and Beverages (3.35% from 2.11%)—reflecting renewed supply pressures amid base effects in the new 2024-series basket—and a 63bps rise in Paan, Tobacco, and Intoxicants (3.49%), while Personal Care and Miscellaneous added 58bps (19.64%). This reflects narrowed inflation breadth, with just three categories fueling the uptick against seven showing deceleration, including core-sensitive Transport (-0.05%) and Health (1.90%). The pickup reinforces the RBI’s pause on rate cuts, anchoring the policy path at current levels through mid-2026 and steepening the front-end yield curve (2–5Y G-Secs up 5–10bps). INR faces mild depreciation risks (to 84.5/USD) on imported inflation pass-through, favouring defensive FMCG and Pharma equity positioning over cyclicals amid sticky services inflation.

Figure: Major CPI Categories YoY Heatmap

Source: MOSPI

Table: Major CPI Categories YoY Comparison

Category

Latest YoY (Feb 2026)

Prev YoY (Jan 2026)

MoM Change

Food And Beverages

3.35

2.11

1.24

Paan Tobacco And Intoxicants

3.49

2.86

0.63

Personal Care, Social Protection, and Miscellaneous Goods And Services

19.64

19.06

0.58

All Items

3.21

2.75

0.46

Health

1.90

2.19

-0.29

Clothing And Footwear

2.81

2.97

-0.16

Restaurants And Accommodation Services

2.73

2.87

-0.14

Transport

-0.05

0.09

-0.14

Recreation, Sport, and Culture

2.21

2.32

-0.11

Information And Communication

0.25

0.16

0.09

Source: MOSPI

Item-Level Inflation Trends

The latest CPI snapshot shows a mixed but still inflation-sticky picture. Three of the four top movers—Paan and Tobacco, Other Personal Effects, and Food—are accelerating, with YoY gains climbing from 1.9% to 3.6% (tobacco) and from 59% to 61% (personal effects), alongside MoM acceleration above +1.3. This suggests price pressures concentrated in a few consumer categories rather than broad-based inflation. By contrast, Inpatient Care services are decelerating, with YoY falling to 1.9% from 3.0% and a negative MoM shift (-1.1%). While healthcare inflation eases, persistent price gains across key consumer categories point to continued inflationary pressure.

Figure: Key CPI Item Movers YoY Heatmap

Table: Key CPI Item Movers YoY Comparison

Item

Latest YoY (Feb 2026)

Prev YoY (Jan 2026)

MoM Acc/Dec

Paan And Tobacco

3.64

1.95

1.69

Other Personal Effects

60.80

59.34

1.46

Food

3.47

2.13

1.34

Inpatient Care Services

1.94

3.03

-1.09

Source: MOSPI

Related Tags

  • #Core inflation India trend
  • #CPI inflation India latest data
  • #Food inflation India February 2026
  • #India CPI inflation February 2026
  • #India inflation drivers food prices oil risk
  • #India inflation rural vs urban
  • #Indian economy inflation analysis
Banner

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Union Budget 2026–27 Relaxes PMS Investment Rules for Overseas Indians

Union Budget 2026–27 Relaxes PMS Investment Rules for Overseas Indians

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Feb 2026|12:26 PM
Union Budget 2026: Finance Minister Announces ₹10,000 Crore Bio Pharma Shakti Scheme

Union Budget 2026: Finance Minister Announces ₹10,000 Crore Bio Pharma Shakti Scheme

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Feb 2026|12:12 PM
GAIL Q3 FY26 Revenue Slips 2.7% to ₹34,075.8 Crore

GAIL Q3 FY26 Revenue Slips 2.7% to ₹34,075.8 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Feb 2026|10:27 AM
Delhivery Q3 FY26 Profit Jumps 58.4% to ₹39.6 Crore

Delhivery Q3 FY26 Profit Jumps 58.4% to ₹39.6 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Feb 2026|09:41 AM
Birla Corp Q3 FY26 Profit Rises 69%, Revenue Declines to ₹2,158.7 Crore

Birla Corp Q3 FY26 Profit Rises 69%, Revenue Declines to ₹2,158.7 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
31 Jan 2026|06:04 PM
Read More

Invest Right News

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Apr 2024|11:16 AM
Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Apr 2024|11:47 AM
Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|11:00 AM
Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|10:47 AM
BSE: Firing on all cylinders

BSE: Firing on all cylinders

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Apr 2024|10:33 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.