India's CPI Eases to 2.9% in February 2025

16 Apr 2025 , 01:55 PM

India’s Consumer Prices Index (CPI) for February 2025 registered an overall inflation of 2.9%, indicating a steep fall from the past few months, where the inflation had remained relatively higher. It represented a sharp decline from the still relatively high price pressures seen in late 2024, driven mainly by falling food prices and a deceleration in the increase of global commodity prices. Despite inflation moderating into Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) target zone of 2-6%, the macroeconomic outlook is still cautious with supply-side bottlenecks and persistently high core inflation being the biggest threats.

Figure: CPI Moderates Sharply

Source: MOSPI

An analysis of what’s driving CPI in February:

Food and Beverages:

Food inflation decelerated sharply to 3.8% in February from 5.7% in January. The moderation was led by a sharp fall in the prices of vegetables, especially tomatoes and onions, which had caused extreme volatility in the food basket earlier. Meanwhile, pulses and edible oils were also showing signs of cooling as domestic supply chains stabilised after seasonal disruptions.

Housing:

Housing inflation was steady at 2.9% in February, moderately higher than what we saw in January. This suggests ongoing rising prices in rental housing, especially in cities with solid demand. The housing part still remains one of the more stubborn contributors to inflation in the wider CPI basket.

Fuel:

Fuel prices continue to fall.  This stemmed mainly from falling global crude oil prices, which have begun to discount the effects of weaker world demand and production. The government has kept domestic fuel prices unchanged through subsidies and taxes, and lower energy prices abroad have eased some of the inflationary pressures on this front.

Miscellaneous:

Miscellaneous categories such as personal care, transport services and healthcare saw inflation at 4.8%. The effects of inflation in services have, however, remained, and have indicated that some stability is occurring recently.

Figure: Food Inflation Moderates

Source: MOSPI

Policy Implications and Economic Outlook

Monetary Policy Outlook

After all, CPI has already come within the RBI’s target band of 2-6% and this should postpone arguments around more aggressive rate hikes going ahead. The moderate inflation print indicates that the RBI is likely to stay the course and pause the tightening cycle by monitoring core inflation and external risks. Given the uncertain backdrop of the global economy, continuing to take a cautious approach is crucial to strike a right balance between fighting inflation and supporting economic growth.

Fiscal and Structural Reforms

Though inflationary pressures have receded and food inflation remains volatile, supply-side rigidity persists in specific areas. Structural reforms remain the key. Policies that improve domestic production and distribution efficiency will also be effective for dampening food price shocks in the future.

Growth Prospects

The easing in inflation offers some relief to households and businesses, helping support consumer spending and confidence.

