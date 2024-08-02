India’s top performing mutual fund schemes in July 2024

EQUITIES SCEPTICAL, BUT OPTIMISTIC ABOUT BUDGET IMPACT

If June marked the end of election uncertainty, the budget posed some new questions on July 23, 2024. On the positive side, the government kept its reforms promise on track and even cut FY25 fiscal deficit (RE) from 5.1% to 4.9% of GDP. However, there were a number of factors that worked against the markets. Substantial allocation to the states of Bihar and Andhra Pradesh, as well as higher food subsidy bill are seen as fiscal dampeners. Secondly, the securities transaction tax (STT) on options was increased 16-fold, while the STT on futures was increased 60%. This was intended to curb retail speculation, but markets fear that this could impact liquidity as well as arbitrage and hedging costs. The one change in the full budget that really spooked investors was the hike in the capital gains tax on equities.

The budget raised the long term capital gains tax on equities from 10% to 12.5%. That would be partially offset by raising the LTCG exemption from ₹1 Lakh to ₹1.25 Lakhs. Long term investors would still be hit. In addition, short term capital gains tax on equities was raised by 500 bps from 15% to 20%. FPIs still infused $3.87 Billion into Indian equities in July 2024; which included $3.12 Billion in secondary markets and $0.75 Billion into IPOs. The change in FPI sentiments was evident as FPIs turned net sellers in the last week of July. However, key indices closed July 2024 on a positive note. Nifty closed July 2024 with gains of 3.92%, Sensex closed 3.43% higher, and the Nifty Next 50 with gains of 4.56%. Also, the mid-cap index gained 5.84% while the small cap index gained 4.48%. Despite the FPI selling, the domestic investors continued to ensure robust gains on key generic indices in July 2024.

BOND YIELDS CLOSE JULY 2024 BELOW 7%

For July 2024, India 10-year bond yields opened at 7.013% and closed lower at 6.924%. In May 2024, bond yields had dipped below 7% after the RBI announced a bumper dividend of ₹2.11 Trillion. However, in last couple of months, the bond yields went above 7% on several occasions. The election uncertainty and the economic risks of a coalition government had pushed the yields above 7%. Markets were apprehensive that it would lead to government missing on its fiscal deficit targets. However, with the government cutting its final fiscal deficit target to 4.9% for FY25, these concerns have been laid to rest.

There are still a number of X-factors for the bond yields. The Fed is expected to cut rates in September and there were ample indications to that effect in the Fed policy statement on July 31, 2024. In the upcoming monetary policy in August 2024, the RBI is essentially expected to maintain status quo on repo rates. However, there is an outside possibility that the RBI could take up a pre-emptive rate cut of 25 bps, to give out a dovish signal to the market. For now, the one factor that is holding the bond yields in the range of 6.9% to 7.0% is the uncertainty over food inflation. If food prices taper in the July reading, then bond yields could find more realistic levels. However, the volatile bond yields is taking a toll on short term performance of debt funds, and that was evident in July 2024 too. Here is a quick look at how equity, debt and hybrid funds performed as of end July 2024.

Equity Large-Cap Funds

Top performing Direct Plans (Growth Option) on 5-year returns (as on 31st Jul-24):

Name of Fund 1-Year Return 3-Year Return 5-Year Return Nippon India Large Cap Fund (G) 39.863% 26.747% 22.912% ICICI Pru Blue Chip Fund (G) 40.213% 23.257% 22.350% Baroda BNP Paribas Large Cap Fund (G) 43.573% 22.572% 22.326% Category Average 35.773% 18.807% 19.539% Data Source: Morningstar

Equity Multi-Cap Funds

Top performing Direct Plans (Growth Option) on 5-year returns (as on 31st Jul-24):

Name of Fund 1-Year Return 3-Year Return 5-Year Return Quant Active Fund (G) 49.563% 25.465% 34.998% Mahindra Manulife Multi (G) 49.880% 25.776% 30.017% Nippon India Multi Cap (G) 47.769% 32.520% 27.450% Category Average 46.782% 23.676% 26.196% Data Source: Morningstar

Equity Flexi-Cap Funds

Top performing Direct Plans (Growth Option) on 5-year returns (as on 31st Jul-24):

Name of Fund 1-Year Return 3-Year Return 5-Year Return Quant Flexi Cap Fund (G) 59.144% 27.476% 37.193% JM Flexi Cap Fund (G) 66.192% 33.675% 29.543% PPFAS Flexi Cap Fund (G) 37.734% 20.354% 27.059% Category Average 40.976% 20.301% 22.132% Data Source: Morningstar

Equity Mid-Cap Funds

Top performing Direct Plans (Growth Option) on 5-year returns (as on 31st Jul-24):

Name of Fund 1-Year Return 3-Year Return 5-Year Return Quant Mid-Cap Fund (G) 62.494% 33.755% 40.077% Motilal Oswal Mid-Cap(G) 71.392% 40.301% 35.898% Edelweiss Mid-Cap Fund (G) 61.395% 28.393% 33.692% Category Average 61.545% 29.322% 30.382% Data Source: Morningstar

Equity Small-Cap Funds

Top performing Direct Plans (Growth Option) on 5-year returns (as on 31st Jul-24):

Name of Fund 1-Year Return 3-Year Return 5-Year Return Quant Small Cap Fund (G) 60.804% 31.401% 49.000% BOI Small Cap Fund (G) 55.039% 28.094% 40.567% Nippon Small Cap Fund (G) 56.873% 33.738% 39.306% Category Average 49.540% 25.858% 33.874% Data Source: Morningstar

Equity Linked Savings Schemes (Tax Saving)

Top performing Direct Plans (Growth Option) on 5-year returns (as on 31st Jul-24):

Name of Fund 1-Year Return 3-Year Return 5-Year Return Quant Tax Plan (G) 54.733% 27.209% 37.969% BOI ELSS Tax Saver (G) 55.624% 24.522% 31.355% SBI Long Term Equity Fund (G) 57.797% 29.951% 27.752% Category Average 40.666% 20.815% 22.542% Data Source: Morningstar

Index Funds (Equity)

Top performing Direct Plans (Growth Option) on 5-year returns (as on 31st Jul-24):

Name of Fund 1-Year Return 3-Year Return 5-Year Return UTI Next 50 Index Fund (G) 65.501% 24.373% 24.025% DSP Nifty Next 50 Index Fund (G) 65.511% 24.501% 23.871% ICICI Pru Nifty Next 50 Index Fund (G) 65.514% 24.367% 23.773% Category Average 45.685% 20.121% 19.422% Data Source: Morningstar

Balanced Funds (Aggressive Allocation)

Top performing Direct Plans (Growth Option) on 5-year returns (as on 31st Jul-24):

Name of Fund 1-Year Return 3-Year Return 5-Year Return BOI Mid Small Cap Equity & Debt Fund (G) 50.197% 22.322% 30.135% Quant Absolute Fund (G) 37.498% 20.817% 28.410% JM Aggressive Hybrid Fund (G) 54.900% 26.865% 27.878% Category Average 32.030% 17.266% 18.912% Data Source: Morningstar

Balanced Funds (Conservative Allocation)

Top performing Direct Plans (Growth Option) on 5-year returns (as on 31st Jul-24):

Name of Fund 1-Year Return 3-Year Return 5-Year Return Kotak Debt Hybrid (G) 18.292% 12.347% 13.500% BOI Conservative Hybrid (G) 13.522% 14.611% 13.355% SBI Conservative Hybrid (G) 15.445% 11.386% 12.378% Category Average 13.915% 9.738% 9.802% Data Source: Morningstar

Dynamic Asset Allocation Funds (BAF)

Top performing Direct Plans (Growth Option) on 5-year returns (as on 31st Jul-24):

Name of Fund 1-Year Return 3-Year Return 5-Year Return HDFC BAF (G) 39.813% 25.698% 22.075% Baroda BNP Paribas BAF (G) 26.828% 16.409% 18.940% Edelweiss BAF (G) 27.095% 15.411% 18.569% Category Average 26.004% 14.078% 14.602% Data Source: Morningstar

Multi-Asset Allocation Funds (MAAF)

Top performing Direct Plans (Growth Option) on 5-year returns (as on 31st Jul-24):

Name of Fund 1-Year Return 3-Year Return 5-Year Return Quant Multi-Asset Fund (G) 42.898% 24.288% 30.589% ICICI Pru Multi-Asset Fund (G) 31.258% 24.047% 22.449% HDFC Multi-Asset Fund (G) 24.646% 15.688% 18.035% Category Average 26.341% 16.682% 18.057% Data Source: Morningstar

Arbitrage Funds (Cash-Futures)

Top performing Direct Plans (Growth Option) on 5-year returns (as on 31st Jul-24):

Name of Fund 1-Year Return 3-Year Return 5-Year Return Tata Equity Arbitrage (G) 8.527% 6.479% 6.133% Invesco Arbitrage Fund (G) 8.561% 6.813% 6.106% Edelweiss India Arbitrage (G) 8.591% 6.619% 6.091% Category Average 7.930% 5.890% 5.352% Data Source: Morningstar

Government Securities Funds (Gilt Funds)

Top performing Direct Plans (Growth Option) on 5-year returns (as on 31st Jul-24):

Name of Fund 1-Year Return 3-Year Return 5-Year Return ICICI Pru Gilt Fund (G) 8.492% 7.084% 7.544% DSP Gilt Fund (G) 9.591% 6.741% 7.434% Bandhan G-Sec Fund (G) 10.777% 6.410% 7.319% Category Average 8.563% 5.914% 6.209% Data Source: Morningstar

Corporate Bond Funds

Top performing Direct Plans (Growth Option) on 5-year returns (as on 31st Jul-24):

Name of Fund 1-Year Return 3-Year Return 5-Year Return Axis Corporate Debt Fund (G) 8.001% 6.292% 7.532% ICICI Pru Corporate Bond (G) 7.915% 6.534% 7.276% ABSL Corporate Bond (G) 8.069% 6.168% 7.243% Category Average 7.478% 5.544% 6.593% Data Source: Morningstar

Credit Risk Funds

Top performing Direct Plans (Growth Option) on 5-year returns (as on 31st Jul-24):

Name of Fund 1-Year Return 3-Year Return 5-Year Return BOI Credit Risk Fund (G) 6.533% 39.642% 10.586% DSP Credit Risk Fund (G) 16.438% 10.810% 8.735% Baroda BNP Credit Risk Fund (G) 9.382% 9.990% 8.518% Category Average 8.422% 9.563% 6.618% Data Source: Morningstar

Liquid Funds

Top performing Direct Plans (Growth Option) on 5-year returns (as on 31st Jul-24):

Name of Fund 1-Year Return 3-Year Return 5-Year Return Quant Liquid Plan (G) 7.225% 5.989% 5.744% Mahindra Manulife Liquid (G) 7.445% 6.000% 5.365% Edelweiss Liquid Fund (G) 7.476% 5.977% 5.364% Category Average 6.396% 5.160% 4.746% Data Source: Morningstar

Having seen the returns for various categories of fund for different periods of time for the period ended July 2024, let us turn to whether these returns actually had an impact on the flows into various categories. While the returns and flows may not have a direct correlation, they should ideally converge into a single logical flow over a period of time

ARE CATEGORY FLOWS RELATED TO PERFORMANCE?

Let us look at whether the returns of various categories of funds have influenced the flows into various categories of funds? One must appreciate that returns are as of the latest month and the flows as shown in the table below are with a lag of one month. However, that is an academic distinction and the broad trends should be visible. The table below captures AUM of various categories of funds and how they have moved over last 1 year.

Month Debt AUM (₹ Trillion) Equity AUM (₹ Trillion) Alternate AUM (₹ Trillion) Total AUM (₹ Trillion) Jun-23 13.48 17.43 13.22 44.39 Jul-23 14.17 18.25 13.69 46.38 Aug-23 14.00 18.60 13.74 46.64 Sep-23 13.05 19.08 14.17 46.58 Oct-23 13.54 18.79 14.10 46.72 Nov-23 13.58 20.33 14.87 49.05 Dec-23 12.91 21.79 15.78 50.78 Jan-24 13.77 22.50 16.17 52.74 Feb-24 14.50 23.12 16.62 54.54 Mar-24 12.62 23.49 17.02 53.40 Apr-24 14.59 24.74 17.66 57.26 May-24 15.12 25.40 18.13 58.91 Jun-24 14.13 27.68 19.08 61.16

Data Source AMFI

As can be seen in the above table, the overall AUM has grown by 37.8% yoy to ₹61.16 Trillion as of the close of June 2024. This has been triggered by 4.8% growth in debt fund AUM, 58.8% growth in equity AUM and 44.3% growth in alternative assets. In the case of equity funds, hybrids, and passives; AUM accretion is a result of index value accretion and of positive net inflows. In the case of debt funds, it is entirely about flows. Flows have been gravitating towards equities and hybrids in search of greater diversification, higher returns, and a better fit into asset allocation goals of investors. Currently, active strategy looks like the low-hanging fruit, so passive funds may have temporarily taken a back seat.

WHAT WE READ FROM THE JULY 2024 MUTUAL FUND RANKINGS

Here are some key trends we could decipher from the rankings of various categories of mutual funds over different time periods as of end of July 2024.

Let us first look at the macro story. At a macro level, the equity fund continue to gain from the index performance but the debt funds have taken a hit on account of persistent volatility in the bond yields. As the RBI takes a call between status quo and rate cuts, this volatility is only going to increase. In the background, the big Million dollar question is whether the Indian government can effectively rein in food inflation. Let us look at the equity oriented funds first. The rather surprising observation is that index funds have not only outdone the large cap funds and multi-cap funds in terms of one-year returns; but have also done better than the mid-cap and small cap funds. In debt, the long end funds are finally seeing returns stabilizing. However, at the short end, the good news is that the gap in returns between arbitrage funds and liquid funds has been steadily reducing. On the hybrid side, the flexible allocation funds like Dynamic Allocation Funds (BAFs) and Multi-Asset Allocation Funds have gone better than conservative or balanced allocation funds. That can be attributed to the enhanced equity component. Last, but not the least, winners across categories are consistent; meaning leadership is a habit. Past returns are a good barometer for future performance. This is an important takeaway for mutual fund investors, asset allocations and for financial planners too.

With the elections and the full budget done and dusted, it remains to be seen what could be key triggers in coming months!