Market outlook for next week (12-May to 16-May)

SECTORAL STORY FOR THE WEEK TO MAY 09, 2025
The week to May 09, 2025 saw Nifty and Sensex losing -1.39% and -1.30% respectively. During the week, FPIs were net buyers in Indian equities to the tune of $1,658 Million; despite geopolitical risks. Here are 20 key sectors for the week.
|Sectoral
Index
|Weekly
Returns
|Index
(09-May)
|Index
(02-May)
|Nifty Automobiles
|1.53%
|22,627.80
|22,286.50
|Nifty India Defence
|0.72%
|7,088.95
|7,038.45
|Nifty Consumer Durables
|0.32%
|36,700.10
|36,583.30
|Nifty IT
|-0.03%
|35,880.10
|35,891.85
|Nifty Mobility
|-0.05%
|19,404.65
|19,414.60
|Nifty Chemicals
|-0.21%
|29,225.21
|29,287.58
|Nifty MNC
|-0.57%
|26,751.10
|26,904.90
|Nifty India Digital
|-0.88%
|8,317.80
|8,391.30
|Nifty FMCG
|-1.10%
|55,633.00
|56,252.25
|Nifty Metals
|-1.15%
|8,420.55
|8,518.40
|Nifty Infrastructure
|-1.50%
|8,662.65
|8,794.50
|Nifty CPSE
|-1.94%
|6,076.00
|6,195.90
|Nifty Healthcare
|-2.12%
|13,672.80
|13,968.25
|Nifty Capital Markets
|-2.14%
|3,633.80
|3,713.25
|Nifty Private Banks
|-2.15%
|26,807.45
|27,396.40
|Nifty Non-Banks
|-2.15%
|26,658.90
|27,244.85
|Nifty Oil & Gas
|-2.17%
|11,016.70
|11,261.05
|Nifty Banks
|-2.76%
|53,595.25
|55,115.35
|Nifty PSU Banks
|-4.39%
|6,266.45
|6,554.45
|Nifty Realty
|-6.56%
|823.75
|881.55
Data Source: NSE
Out of 20 sectoral indices, only 3 sectors gave positive returns, while 17 sectors gave negative returns amidst rising geopolitical risks. Automobiles gained as the US-UK trade deal was favourable for JLR. Defence continued to attract buying amidst the rising geopolitical risks. A total of 8 sectors dipped more than 2% in the week, with realty worst hit.
Overall, average returns of the 20 sectors stood at -1.46%. The top 10 sectors gave an average return of -0.14%, while the bottom 10 sectors delivered average returns of -2.79%. Only automobiles gained more than 1%, while gains in defence were muted after the 2-week rally. On the downside, the PSU banks and realty sector were the worst hit.
WEEK THAT WAS; THE GOOD, THE BAD AND THE UGLY
Operation Sindoor launched by India in retaliation for the Pahalgam attacks was the big news. In one week, the geopolitical situation deteriorated sharply and the impact is visible on the indices and also on VIX. The other big event last week was the Fed policy. Despite pressure from President Trump, the Fed chair held status quo on rates. FPIs were net buyers this week to the tune of $1.66 Billion, taking net FPI buying in last 4 weeks to $5.87 Billion.
There was encouraging news in the form of the US-UK trade deal, which provides a template for India. The deal includes auto quotas and Tata Motors JLR reacted positively. The Indo-UK FTA is likely to expand trade meaningfully. Q4FY25 was a mixed bag with smaller FMCG and IT stocks getting their formula right. The greatest investor, Warren Buffett, will finally retire by end of 2025 and make way for Greg Abel; after a 60-year stint at Berkshire Hathaway.
STOCK MARKET TRIGGERS FOR COMING WEEK TO MAY 16, 2025
Here are key triggers that could influence stock markets next week.
What does this mean for Nifty and Sensex in the coming week to May 16, 2025.
PARTING THOUGHTS ON MARKET INDEX LEVELS
VIX bounced from above 18.26 levels to 22.75, reflecting the elevated geopolitical risk. In the current volatile situation, it is difficult for VIX to taper. Geopolitics holds the key.
While there are several macro data points next week, and the critical GDP data towards the end of the month; the big driving factor this week will obviously be the geopolitical risk and the border situation. For now, geopolitical volatility is hitting the markets hard!
