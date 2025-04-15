Market outlook for the week (14-Apr to 18-Apr)

SECTORAL STORY FOR THE WEEK TO APRIL 11, 2025
The week to April 11, 2025 saw Nifty and Sensex showing losses of -0.33% and -0.28% respectively. During the week, FPIs were net sellers in Indian equities to the tune of $(2,470) Million. Here are 20 key sectors for the week.
|Sectoral
Index
|Weekly
Returns
|Index
(11-Apr)
|Index
(04-Apr)
|Nifty Consumer Durables
|3.77%
|36,085.30
|34,772.65
|Nifty FMCG
|3.55%
|55,741.10
|53,830.70
|Nifty Chemicals
|2.36%
|27,974.31
|27,329.69
|Nifty CPSE
|2.27%
|6,066.80
|5,932.15
|Nifty MNC
|1.88%
|25,903.45
|25,426.00
|Nifty Oil & Gas
|1.27%
|10,262.55
|10,134.10
|Nifty Capital Markets
|1.16%
|3,384.00
|3,345.10
|Nifty Mobility
|0.67%
|18,002.70
|17,882.85
|Nifty Non-Banks
|0.49%
|26,058.45
|25,931.70
|Nifty Infrastructure
|0.22%
|8,250.15
|8,231.65
|Nifty India Defence
|0.13%
|6,268.70
|6,260.45
|Nifty Automobiles
|-0.22%
|20,548.65
|20,593.15
|Nifty India Digital
|-0.56%
|7,818.10
|7,861.95
|Nifty Healthcare
|-0.75%
|13,326.65
|13,426.80
|Nifty Banks
|-0.97%
|51,002.35
|51,502.70
|Nifty Private Banks
|-1.06%
|25,388.20
|25,659.85
|Nifty PSU Banks
|-1.53%
|6,171.30
|6,266.95
|Nifty IT
|-2.30%
|32,740.85
|33,511.40
|Nifty Metals
|-2.93%
|8,168.30
|8,414.45
|Nifty Realty
|-4.00%
|790.15
|823.05
Data Source: NSE
Out of 20 sectoral indices only 11 gave positive returns, while 9 gave negative returns. The negative triggers came from Trump tariffs and global slowdown fears, as well as fears of NIMs of financials narrowing as rates fall. Hence, the worst hit sectors were the likes of IT and Banks. The domestic oriented sectors dominated, with FMCG and Consumer Durables gaining from the India growth story; while oil gained from a sharp fall in crude prices. Sectors like healthcare were more in the zone of uncertainty for the time being.
Overall, the average returns of the 20 sectors stood at 0.17%. The top 10 sectors gave an average return of 1.76%, while the bottom 10 sectors delivered average returns of -1.42%. A total of 7 sectors gained more than 1% for the week, with 2 sectors gaining over 3% for the week. On the downside, 5 sectors fell more than -1% for the week, with 3 sectors falling more than 2%.
WEEK THAT WAS; THE GOOD, THE BAD AND THE UGLY
One factor that was a major boost for the market this week was the RBI policy prescription. The RBI MPC not only cut the rates by 25 bps but also shifted the stance of monetary policy from Neutral to Accommodative. At a global level, the Trump tariffs have been put on pause mode for 90 days. However, the positive impact of this move got diluted after China was kept out of the purview of this pause. Crude oil prices remained subdued this week.
Of course, the big risk on the downside this week continued to be the worsening stand-off between the US and China. The IIP for February 2025 came in sharply lower at 2.86%, from a level of 5.21%, showing stress on the exports front. What could actually spook the markets is the use of the word “Stagflation” for the first time in the FOMC minutes. The Fed is clearly apprehensive that Trump tariffs could spike inflation, dampen GDP growth, and curtail jobs.
STOCK MARKET TRIGGERS FOR COMING WEEK TO APRIL 18, 2025
Here are key triggers that could influence stock markets next week.
What does this mean for Nifty and Sensex in the coming week to April 18, 2025.
PARTING THOUGHTS ON MARKET INDEX LEVELS
VIX spiked from 13.76 levels to 23.35 levels in a single week; and with a truncated week coming up, the VIX could face more upside pressure.
More than the data flows, the next week will be about news flows like reciprocal tariffs timetable, China stand-off, crude oil prices etc and the impact on VIX. It is another truncated week of trading, so markets could remain volatile in a range!
