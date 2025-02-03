Market outlook for week (03-Feb to 07-Feb)

SECTORAL STORY IN THE WEEK TO JANUARY 31, 2025
The week to January 31, 2025 saw Nifty and Sensex rally by +1.80% and +1.72% respectively. During the week, FPIs were net sellers of $(1,604) Million in Indian equities, but the big story was the Union Budget. Here is how 20 key sectors performed this week.
|Sectoral
Index
|Weekly
Returns
|Index
(31-Jan)
|Index
(24-Jan)
|Nifty Realty
|11.59%
|952.50
|853.55
|Nifty Automobiles
|5.12%
|23,305.45
|22,171.05
|Nifty FMCG
|4.15%
|58,396.05
|56,069.35
|Nifty Mobility
|3.85%
|19,245.70
|18,532.25
|Nifty Private Banks
|2.84%
|24,425.50
|23,750.45
|Nifty Banks
|2.36%
|49,506.95
|48,367.80
|Nifty Consumer Durables
|1.75%
|38,704.10
|38,037.70
|Nifty Non-Banks
|1.75%
|25,073.05
|24,642.20
|Nifty India Defence
|1.53%
|6,197.95
|6,104.80
|Nifty MNC
|1.47%
|27,534.85
|27,136.30
|Nifty PSU Banks
|1.04%
|6,216.80
|6,152.95
|Nifty CPSE
|0.15%
|5,954.60
|5,945.85
|Nifty Infrastructure
|0.13%
|8,254.35
|8,243.65
|Nifty Energy
|-0.27%
|33,172.60
|33,263.55
|Nifty Oil & Gas
|-0.33%
|10,438.20
|10,472.55
|Nifty India Digital
|-1.07%
|9,075.75
|9,173.95
|Nifty Healthcare
|-1.55%
|13,775.35
|13,992.20
|Nifty Metals
|-1.66%
|8,298.50
|8,438.80
|Nifty IT
|-3.43%
|42,030.30
|43,524.10
|Nifty Capital Markets
|-5.11%
|3,467.95
|3,654.55
Data Source: NSE
Here are key takeaways from weekly sectoral returns table.
Nifty VIX fell sharply to 14.10 levels. The coming week, therefore, could see the first signs of a buy-on-dips market as the budget impact gets digested.
WEEK THAT WAS; THE GOOD, THE BAD AND THE UGLY
Here are the key events that decided the course of the last week. Let us look at the positive triggers with focus on the Union Budget announced on Saturday. Firstly, the FM offered a big bonanza to the middle class by making income up to ₹12.75 lakhs tax-free (including the impact of standard deduction). Secondly, amidst the consumption spike the capital spending was also hiked in double digits but the real impact could be bigger if one looked at the next 15 months of capex leeway. Thirdly, the Union Budget did not compromise on fiscal deficit control, pegging it at 4.8% of GDP for FY25 and at 4.4% of GDP for FY26. In other financial data, the Fed holding rates and higher US inflation should favour the Indian markets.
Let us turn to the negative swing factors in the week. Needless to say, FPI selling continued unabated at $1.60 Billion in the week. This takes total FPI selling to $8.56 Billion in last 4 weeks. Secondly, quarterly results are still showing pressure on the top line and bottom line across most sectors. Thirdly, the global situation continues to be hazy with Trump now threatening the BRICS nations with penal tariffs, should they try to move away from the dollar. Lastly, core sector growth for December 2024 was subdued at 3.97%, while the fiscal deficit update continues to indicate weak receipts and compromise on capex spending.
Let us turn to big triggers in the coming week; both domestic and global.
STOCK MARKET TRIGGERS FOR COMING WEEK TO FEBRUARY 07, 2025
Here are key triggers to keep a watch for in the coming week to February 07, 2025.
What does this mean for Nifty and Sensex in the coming week to February 07, 2025.
PARTING THOUGHTS ON MARKET INDEX LEVELS
For the coming week, there are 3 things to observe.
The undertone of the markets could improve meaningfully post a market-friendly budget.
