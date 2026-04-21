Mid Market Update :- Nifty holds above 24,500. Sensex at 79,100

Strong Momentum in Benchmark Indices

Indian equity markets continued their upward momentum today, with benchmark indices holding firmly in positive territory. The Nifty stayed above the 24,500 mark, gaining over 160 points, while the Sensex surged more than 600 points to remain above 79,100. The strength across indices reflects sustained investor confidence, supported by buying in key sectors like financials, consumption, and select infrastructure plays.

Groww Surges on Strong Q4 Performance

A notable highlight of the session was the sharp rise in Groww (Billionbrain Garage Ventures Ltd.), which rallied nearly 9.5% following strong Q4 earnings. The upbeat results reinforced optimism around the fintech space, where profitability and user growth remain key triggers for investor interest.

Trent Continues Its Winning Streak

Retail-focused Trent continued its strong run, emerging as one of the top gainers once again with a rise of around 4%. The stock’s consistent upward trajectory signals robust sentiment in the consumption and discretionary spending segment, which has been a key theme in recent market rallies.

Financials and Industrials Provide Broad Support

Other major gainers included Asian Paints, Adani Ports, Bajaj Finance, and ICICI Bank. The participation of financial heavyweights like Bajaj Finance and ICICI Bank indicates that the rally is being supported by core sectors rather than being narrowly driven. Meanwhile, gains in Asian Paints suggest resilience in defensive consumption plays, and Adani Ports reflects ongoing strength in infrastructure and logistics.

HCL Tech in Focus Ahead of Earnings

In the IT space, HCL Tech edged up about 1.5% ahead of its earnings announcement. The modest rise suggests cautious optimism, with investors likely awaiting clarity on guidance and deal pipelines before taking stronger positions.

Profit Booking Seen in Select Sectors

On the downside, stocks such as SBI Life, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, and Jio Financial Services featured among the top losers. The weakness in these names points to sector-specific profit booking, particularly in insurance and pharma, rather than a broader market concern.

Healthy Trend Backed by Sector Rotation

Overall, today’s market action indicates a healthy trend, characterized by sector rotation rather than indiscriminate selling. Leadership from financials and consumption stocks, coupled with strong earnings-driven moves in select companies, suggests that the bullish sentiment remains intact. However, with earnings season underway, stock-specific volatility is expected to remain high in the near term as investors react to results and forward guidance.