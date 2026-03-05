Nifty 50 Ends February Slightly Lower Amid a Steep IT Decline

NIFTY In February 2026 – -0.56%

In February 2026, the Nifty 50 index had a negative return of -0.56%. This marks the third consecutive month of losses. The decline was largely driven by weakness in the Information Technology sector, which saw a steep 18.87% drop, led by losses in Tech Mahindra, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Tata Consultancy Services, and Wipro, while Utilities provided some support, led by NTPC Ltd. The market breadth was positive with 30 stocks advancing versus 20 declining.

Chart: Monthly Return Chart

Source: NSE

How was the market breadth? 30 advanced, while 20 declined:

In Feb-2026, the market breadth was positive with 30 stocks advancing and 20 stocks declining. In comparison to the last month, this is better than January’s 19 advances versus 31 declines.

Table: Advances and Declines history

Month Advances Declines Advance/Decline Ratio Feb-2026 30 20 1.5 Jan-2026 19 31 0.61 Dec-2025 28 22 1.27 Nov-2025 29 21 1.38 Oct-2025 39 10 3.9 Sep-2025 25 24 1.04 Aug-2025 19 30 0.63 Jul-2025 15 34 0.44 Jun-2025 37 11 3.36 May-2025 34 15 2.27 Apr-2025 33 16 2.06 Mar-2025 41 8 5.12

Source: NSE

Chart: Trends In ADR Ratio

Source: NSE

Utilities perform the best while Information Technology performs the worst:

Utilities was the best-performing sector in the latest month with a weighted return of 8.09%. This was driven by strong performances from stocks like NTPC Ltd. On the other hand, the worst-performing sector was Information Technology, which saw a sharp decline of 18.87%. Key contributors to this downturn included Tech Mahindra Ltd, Infosys Ltd, HCL Technologies Ltd, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, and Wipro Ltd.

Table: Performance Across Sectors

Sector Number Of Stocks % Change (w. avg) % Change (avg) Utilities 1 8.09 8.09 Healthcare 4 7.45 7.17 Services 1 7.13 7.13 Commodities 6 2.61 2.74 Consumer Discretionary 10 1.45 2.98 Financial Services 12 0.52 2.82 Energy 3 0.37 1.78 Industrials 1 -0.96 -0.96 Fast-moving Consumer Goods 2 -0.97 -0.42 Telecommunication 1 -4.41 -4.41 Information Technology 5 -18.87 -18.37

Source: NSE

Chart: Sector Performance Heatmap Over the Past Year

Source: NSE

Top performers over a 1 Year Horizon:

Over the past year, the top performers were led by Bharat Electronics Ltd, State Bank of India, and Shriram Finance Ltd with returns of 82.01%, 77.71%, and 76.71%, respectively. These stocks were primarily from the Industrials and Financial Services sectors.

Table: Top-15

Stock Sector % Change (1Y) Bharat Electronics Ltd Industrials 82.01 State Bank of India Financial Services 77.71 Shriram Finance Ltd Financial Services 76.71 Eicher Motors Ltd Consumer Discretionary 69.98 Hero MotoCorp Ltd Consumer Discretionary 60.53 Tata Steel Ltd Commodities 58.61 Hindalco Industries Ltd Commodities 46.84 Adani Ports Special Economic Zone Ltd Services 42.92 SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd Financial Services 42.68 Titan Company Ltd Consumer Discretionary 41.05 Axis Bank Ltd Financial Services 36.39 JSW Steel Ltd Commodities 33.39 Mahindra Mahindra Ltd Consumer Discretionary 32.48 Oil Natural Gas Corpn Ltd Energy 30.89

Source: NSE

Bottom performers over a 1 Year Horizon:

Over the past year, the bottom performers included Wipro Ltd, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, and Infosys Ltd with returns of -24.5%, -21.67%, and -20.93%, respectively. These stocks were primarily from the Information Technology sector.

Table: Bottom-15

Stock Sector % Change (1Y) Wipro Ltd Information Technology -24.5 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd Information Technology -21.67 Infosys Ltd Information Technology -20.93 Trent Ltd Consumer Discretionary -19.34 HCL Technologies Ltd Information Technology -9.29 Tech Mahindra Ltd Information Technology -6.1 Cipla Ltd Healthcare -3.38 IndusInd Bank Ltd Financial Services -3.37 HDFC Bank Ltd Financial Services 3.98 Bajaj Finserv Ltd Financial Services 6.64 Adani Enterprises Ltd Commodities 7.91 Hindustan Unilever Ltd Fast-moving Consumer Goods 8.72 Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd Financial Services 9.7 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd Healthcare 10.09

Source: NSE

Stocks Near 52 Week Highs:

As of the end of last month, nearly 20 stocks were within 5% of their 52-week highs, and a total of 31 stocks were within 10% of their 52-week highs, with Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd, Titan Company Ltd, and NTPC Ltd being the closest.

Table: Stocks within 10% of 52 Week High

Stock Sector Last Close 52 Week High vs 52 Week High (%) Oil Natural Gas Corpn Ltd Energy 279.7 280.1 -0.14 Titan Company Ltd Consumer Discretionary 4327.5 4342.6 -0.35 NTPC Ltd Utilities 381.9 384.9 -0.78 Tata Steel Ltd Commodities 212.59 215.15 -1.19 JSW Steel Ltd Commodities 1264.7 1280.6 -1.24 Axis Bank Ltd Financial Services 1383.9 1403.0 -1.36 Bajaj Auto Ltd Consumer Discretionary 9955.5 10119.5 -1.62 Bharat Electronics Ltd Industrials 444.7 453.0 -1.83 State Bank of India Financial Services 1201.7 1227.8 -2.13 Eicher Motors Ltd Consumer Discretionary 8010.5 8190.0 -2.19 Shriram Finance Ltd Financial Services 1079.4 1104.6 -2.28 Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd Healthcare 7821.5 8012.0 -2.38 Adani Ports Special Economic Zone Ltd Services 1521.0 1570.2 -3.13 UltraTech Cement Ltd Commodities 12650.0 13068.0 -3.2 SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd Financial Services 2037.2 2109.6 -3.43 Coal India Ltd Energy 430.65 449.8038 -4.26 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd Healthcare 1737.0 1823.7233 -4.76 Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd Healthcare 1286.3 1354.4074 -5.03 Grasim Industries Ltd Commodities 2799.8 2958.7 -5.37 Tata Consumer Products Ltd Fast-moving Consumer Goods 1141.0 1212.6 -5.9 ICICI Bank Ltd Financial Services 1378.9 1477.2018 -6.65 Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd Financial Services 416.05 452.4788 -8.05 Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd Consumer Discretionary 382.65 417.0 -8.24 Hero MotoCorp Ltd Consumer Discretionary 5710.0 6229.0861 -8.33 Bajaj Finserv Ltd Financial Services 1993.4 2176.6 -8.42 IndusInd Bank Ltd Financial Services 956.75 1046.7 -8.59 Bajaj Finance Ltd Financial Services 996.75 1091.15 -8.65 Hindalco Industries Ltd Commodities 924.7 1024.05 -9.7

Source: NSE

Chart: Distribution of stocks vs their 52-week highs

Source: NSE

Stocks Near 52 Week Lows:

As of the end of last month, nearly 31 stocks were more than 20% away from their 52-week lows. Only 6 stocks were within 5% of their 52-week lows, with Wipro Ltd, Infosys Ltd, and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd being the closest.

Table: Stocks within 10% of 52 Week Low

Stock Sector Last Close 52 Week Low vs 52 Week Low Wipro Ltd Information Technology 200.96 200.14 0.41 Infosys Ltd Information Technology 1300.1 1280.2 1.55 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd Information Technology 2637.4 2573.7 2.48 Cipla Ltd Healthcare 1348.2 1311.6 2.79 HCL Technologies Ltd Information Technology 1382.0 1331.4344 3.8 Trent Ltd Consumer Discretionary 3899.5 3711.9 5.05 HDFC Bank Ltd Financial Services 887.45 827.2961 7.27 Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd Financial Services 416.05 379.2531 9.7 Tech Mahindra Ltd Information Technology 1357.8 1236.9606 9.77

Source: NSE

Chart: Distribution of stocks vs their 52 week Low

Source: NSE