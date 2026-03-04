Nifty Midcap 100 Index Rebounds In February 2026

Midcaps In February 2026 – 1.17%

In February 2026, the Nifty Midcap 100 index had a positive return of 1.17%. This is a clear reversal after two months of declines. This was driven by strong performance from sectors like Healthcare, with key contributors including Max Healthcare Institute Ltd, Lupin Ltd, and Biocon Ltd. The market breadth was positive with an Advance-Decline Ratio of 55-45, showing improved investor sentiment compared to January.

Chart: Monthly Return Chart

Source: NSE

How was the market breadth? 55 advances, while 45 declines:

In Feb-2026, the market breadth was positive with 55 stocks advancing and 45 stocks declining. In comparison to the last month, this is a sharp improvement from January, which saw an advance-decline ratio of 0.47 compared with 1.22 in February.

Table: Advances and Declines history

Month Advances Declines Advance/Decline Ratio Feb-2026 55 45 1.22 Jan-2026 32 68 0.47 Dec-2025 37 63 0.59 Nov-2025 42 58 0.72 Oct-2025 79 21 3.76 Sep-2025 61 39 1.56 Aug-2025 32 68 0.47 Jul-2025 25 75 0.33 Jun-2025 67 33 2.03 May-2025 78 22 3.55 Apr-2025 73 27 2.7 Mar-2025 88 12 7.33

Source: NSE

Chart: Trends In ADR Ratio

Source: NSE

Healthcare performs the best, while Information Technology performs the worst:

Healthcare was the best-performing sector in the latest month with a weighted return of 7.69%. This was driven by strong performance from stocks like Max Healthcare Institute Ltd, Lupin Ltd, and Biocon Ltd. On the other hand, the worst-performing sector was Information Technology, which saw a decline of 17.27%. Key contributors to this downturn included KPIT Technologies Ltd, Tata Elxsi Ltd, and Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd.

Table: Performance Across Sectors

Sector Number Of Stocks % Change (w. avg) % Change (avg) Healthcare 7 7.69 5.76 Utilities 1 4.61 4.61 Fast-moving Consumer Goods 2 4.53 4.08 Industrials 9 3.11 1.6 Consumer Discretionary 14 3.0 2.41 Telecommunication 2 2.95 3.12 Energy 3 -0.11 -1.01 Financial Services 23 -0.21 1.26 Services 1 -0.9 -0.9 Commodities 5 -4.6 -4.36 Information Technology 3 -17.27 -17.3

Source: NSE

Chart: Sector Performance Heatmap Over the Past Year

Source: NSE

Top performers over a 1 Year Horizon:

Over the past year, the top performers were led by Aditya Birla Capital Ltd, L&T Finance Ltd, and National Aluminium Company Ltd with returns of 120.34%, 114.13%, and 107.65%, respectively. These stocks were primarily from the Financial Services and Commodities sectors.

Table: Top-15

Stock Sector % Change (1Y) Aditya Birla Capital Ltd Financial Services 120.34 L&T Finance Ltd Financial Services 114.13 National Aluminium Company Ltd Commodities 107.65 Ashok Leyland Ltd Industrials 103.15 Indian Bank Financial Services 98.87 Union Bank of India Financial Services 86.55 Bank of India Financial Services 85.0 Max Financial Services Ltd Financial Services 81.69 BSE Ltd Financial Services 75.27 Federal Bank Ltd Financial Services 69.84 AU Small Finance Bank Ltd Financial Services 69.62 Bank of Maharashtra Financial Services 68.56

Source: NSE

Bottom performers over a 1 Year Horizon:

Over the past year, the bottom performers included KPIT Technologies Ltd, Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd, and Aditya Birla Fashion Retail Ltd with returns of -35.14%, -24.42%, and -24.14% respectively. These stocks were primarily from the Information Technology and Consumer Discretionary sectors.

Table: Bottom-15

Stock Sector % Change (1Y) KPIT Technologies Ltd Information Technology -35.14 Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd Consumer Discretionary -24.42 Aditya Birla Fashion Retail Ltd Consumer Discretionary -24.14 Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd Financial Services -21.64 Page Industries Ltd Consumer Discretionary -19.59 Jubilant Foodworks Ltd Consumer Discretionary -16.82 Tata Elxsi Ltd Information Technology -15.88 Patanjali Foods Ltd Fast-moving Consumer Goods -14.03 Indian Railway Catering Tourism Corporation Ltd Consumer Discretionary -13.91 ACC Ltd Commodities -12.08

Source: NSE

Stocks Near 52 Week Highs:

As of the end of last month, nearly 43 stocks were more than 20% away from their 52-week highs. Around 33 stocks were within 10% of their 52-week highs, with Union Bank of India, Federal Bank Ltd, and Voltas Ltd being the closest.

Table: Stocks within 10% of 52 Week High

Stock Sector Last Close 52 Week High vs 52 Week High (%) Union Bank of India Financial Services 202.27 202.27 0.0 Federal Bank Ltd Financial Services 299.85 299.85 0.0 Voltas Ltd Consumer Discretionary 1557.5 1557.5 0.0 Indian Bank Financial Services 990.5 991.55 -0.11 Ashok Leyland Ltd Industrials 211.1 211.92 -0.39 Bank of India Financial Services 176.05 177.2 -0.65 Lupin Ltd Healthcare 2301.9 2323.2 -0.92 Astral Ltd Industrials 1667.9 1684.2 -0.97 Bank of Maharashtra Financial Services 74.76 75.65 -1.18 Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd Consumer Discretionary 534.5 545.35 -1.99 APL Apollo Tubes Ltd Industrials 2234.6 2280.8 -2.03 Aurobindo Pharma Ltd Healthcare 1220.4 1251.3051 -2.47 Max Financial Services Ltd Financial Services 1813.4 1870.0 -3.03 Bandhan Bank Ltd Financial Services 181.98 187.9233 -3.16 Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd Healthcare 2136.7 2221.2516 -3.81 Alkem Laboratories Ltd Healthcare 5639.5 5890.0 -4.25 Oil India Ltd Energy 483.9 506.9961 -4.56 NMDC Ltd Commodities 81.74 85.88 -4.82 Aditya Birla Capital Ltd Financial Services 344.45 364.05 -5.38 FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd Consumer Discretionary 265.48 280.69 -5.42 AU Small Finance Bank Ltd Financial Services 958.35 1029.65 -6.92 Mahindra Mahindra Financial Services Ltd Financial Services 374.3 404.4 -7.44 Biocon Ltd Healthcare 389.8 421.6 -7.54 HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd Financial Services 2698.6 2946.0 -8.4

Source: NSE

Chart: Distribution of stocks vs their 52-week highs

Source: NSE

Stocks Near 52 Week Lows:

As of the end of last month, nearly 56 stocks were more than 20% away from their 52-week lows. Only 32 stocks were within 10% of their 52-week lows, with ACC Ltd, Indian Railway Catering Tourism Corporation Ltd, and Tata Elxsi Ltd being the closest.

Table: Stocks within 10% of 52 Week Low

Stock Sector Last Close 52 Week Low vs 52 Week Low ACC Ltd Commodities 1592.4 1592.4 0.0 Indian Railway Catering Tourism Corporation Ltd Consumer Discretionary 569.55 569.55 0.0 Tata Elxsi Ltd Information Technology 4504.0 4504.0 0.0 Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd Financial Services 122.25 122.25 0.0 Page Industries Ltd Consumer Discretionary 32110.0 32110.0 0.0 KPIT Technologies Ltd Information Technology 771.1 760.5 1.39 Container Corporation Of India Ltd Services 495.0 475.8114 4.03 Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd Consumer Discretionary 10528.0 10116.0 4.07 Patanjali Foods Ltd Fast-moving Consumer Goods 508.0 486.0 4.53 Indraprastha Gas Ltd Energy 170.86 163.3712 4.58 P I Industries Ltd Commodities 3117.3 2974.8994 4.79 Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd Industrials 316.35 301.6527 4.87 SBI Cards Payment Services Ltd Financial Services 774.4 735.8 5.25 NTPC Green Energy Ltd Utilities 90.14 85.18 5.82 Jubilant Foodworks Ltd Consumer Discretionary 519.9 488.3 6.47 Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd Industrials 2224.9 2086.5945 6.63 UPL Ltd Commodities 637.4 595.9959 6.95 Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd Information Technology 6932.0 6454.0 7.41 Aditya Birla Fashion Retail Ltd Consumer Discretionary 66.93 61.64 8.58

Source: NSE

Chart: Distribution of stocks vs their 52 week Low

Source: NSE