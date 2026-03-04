Nifty Midcap 100 Index Rebounds In February 2026

Midcaps In February 2026 – 1.17%
In February 2026, the Nifty Midcap 100 index had a positive return of 1.17%. This is a clear reversal after two months of declines. This was driven by strong performance from sectors like Healthcare, with key contributors including Max Healthcare Institute Ltd, Lupin Ltd, and Biocon Ltd. The market breadth was positive with an Advance-Decline Ratio of 55-45, showing improved investor sentiment compared to January.
Chart: Monthly Return Chart
Source: NSE
How was the market breadth? 55 advances, while 45 declines:
In Feb-2026, the market breadth was positive with 55 stocks advancing and 45 stocks declining. In comparison to the last month, this is a sharp improvement from January, which saw an advance-decline ratio of 0.47 compared with 1.22 in February.
Table: Advances and Declines history
|Month
|Advances
|Declines
|Advance/Decline Ratio
|Feb-2026
|55
|45
|1.22
|Jan-2026
|32
|68
|0.47
|Dec-2025
|37
|63
|0.59
|Nov-2025
|42
|58
|0.72
|Oct-2025
|79
|21
|3.76
|Sep-2025
|61
|39
|1.56
|Aug-2025
|32
|68
|0.47
|Jul-2025
|25
|75
|0.33
|Jun-2025
|67
|33
|2.03
|May-2025
|78
|22
|3.55
|Apr-2025
|73
|27
|2.7
|Mar-2025
|88
|12
|7.33
Source: NSE
Chart: Trends In ADR Ratio
Source: NSE
Healthcare performs the best, while Information Technology performs the worst:
Healthcare was the best-performing sector in the latest month with a weighted return of 7.69%. This was driven by strong performance from stocks like Max Healthcare Institute Ltd, Lupin Ltd, and Biocon Ltd. On the other hand, the worst-performing sector was Information Technology, which saw a decline of 17.27%. Key contributors to this downturn included KPIT Technologies Ltd, Tata Elxsi Ltd, and Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd.
Table: Performance Across Sectors
|Sector
|Number Of Stocks
|% Change (w. avg)
|% Change (avg)
|Healthcare
|7
|7.69
|5.76
|Utilities
|1
|4.61
|4.61
|Fast-moving Consumer Goods
|2
|4.53
|4.08
|Industrials
|9
|3.11
|1.6
|Consumer Discretionary
|14
|3.0
|2.41
|Telecommunication
|2
|2.95
|3.12
|Energy
|3
|-0.11
|-1.01
|Financial Services
|23
|-0.21
|1.26
|Services
|1
|-0.9
|-0.9
|Commodities
|5
|-4.6
|-4.36
|Information Technology
|3
|-17.27
|-17.3
Source: NSE
Chart: Sector Performance Heatmap Over the Past Year
Source: NSE
Top performers over a 1 Year Horizon:
Over the past year, the top performers were led by Aditya Birla Capital Ltd, L&T Finance Ltd, and National Aluminium Company Ltd with returns of 120.34%, 114.13%, and 107.65%, respectively. These stocks were primarily from the Financial Services and Commodities sectors.
Table: Top-15
|Stock
|Sector
|% Change (1Y)
|Aditya Birla Capital Ltd
|Financial Services
|120.34
|L&T Finance Ltd
|Financial Services
|114.13
|National Aluminium Company Ltd
|Commodities
|107.65
|Ashok Leyland Ltd
|Industrials
|103.15
|Indian Bank
|Financial Services
|98.87
|Union Bank of India
|Financial Services
|86.55
|Bank of India
|Financial Services
|85.0
|Max Financial Services Ltd
|Financial Services
|81.69
|BSE Ltd
|Financial Services
|75.27
|Federal Bank Ltd
|Financial Services
|69.84
|AU Small Finance Bank Ltd
|Financial Services
|69.62
|Bank of Maharashtra
|Financial Services
|68.56
Source: NSE
Bottom performers over a 1 Year Horizon:
Over the past year, the bottom performers included KPIT Technologies Ltd, Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd, and Aditya Birla Fashion Retail Ltd with returns of -35.14%, -24.42%, and -24.14% respectively. These stocks were primarily from the Information Technology and Consumer Discretionary sectors.
Table: Bottom-15
|Stock
|Sector
|% Change (1Y)
|KPIT Technologies Ltd
|Information Technology
|-35.14
|Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
|Consumer Discretionary
|-24.42
|Aditya Birla Fashion Retail Ltd
|Consumer Discretionary
|-24.14
|Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd
|Financial Services
|-21.64
|Page Industries Ltd
|Consumer Discretionary
|-19.59
|Jubilant Foodworks Ltd
|Consumer Discretionary
|-16.82
|Tata Elxsi Ltd
|Information Technology
|-15.88
|Patanjali Foods Ltd
|Fast-moving Consumer Goods
|-14.03
|Indian Railway Catering Tourism Corporation Ltd
|Consumer Discretionary
|-13.91
|ACC Ltd
|Commodities
|-12.08
Source: NSE
Stocks Near 52 Week Highs:
As of the end of last month, nearly 43 stocks were more than 20% away from their 52-week highs. Around 33 stocks were within 10% of their 52-week highs, with Union Bank of India, Federal Bank Ltd, and Voltas Ltd being the closest.
Table: Stocks within 10% of 52 Week High
|Stock
|Sector
|Last Close
|52 Week High
|vs 52 Week High (%)
|Union Bank of India
|Financial Services
|202.27
|202.27
|0.0
|Federal Bank Ltd
|Financial Services
|299.85
|299.85
|0.0
|Voltas Ltd
|Consumer Discretionary
|1557.5
|1557.5
|0.0
|Indian Bank
|Financial Services
|990.5
|991.55
|-0.11
|Ashok Leyland Ltd
|Industrials
|211.1
|211.92
|-0.39
|Bank of India
|Financial Services
|176.05
|177.2
|-0.65
|Lupin Ltd
|Healthcare
|2301.9
|2323.2
|-0.92
|Astral Ltd
|Industrials
|1667.9
|1684.2
|-0.97
|Bank of Maharashtra
|Financial Services
|74.76
|75.65
|-1.18
|Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
|Consumer Discretionary
|534.5
|545.35
|-1.99
|APL Apollo Tubes Ltd
|Industrials
|2234.6
|2280.8
|-2.03
|Aurobindo Pharma Ltd
|Healthcare
|1220.4
|1251.3051
|-2.47
|Max Financial Services Ltd
|Financial Services
|1813.4
|1870.0
|-3.03
|Bandhan Bank Ltd
|Financial Services
|181.98
|187.9233
|-3.16
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd
|Healthcare
|2136.7
|2221.2516
|-3.81
|Alkem Laboratories Ltd
|Healthcare
|5639.5
|5890.0
|-4.25
|Oil India Ltd
|Energy
|483.9
|506.9961
|-4.56
|NMDC Ltd
|Commodities
|81.74
|85.88
|-4.82
|Aditya Birla Capital Ltd
|Financial Services
|344.45
|364.05
|-5.38
|FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd
|Consumer Discretionary
|265.48
|280.69
|-5.42
|AU Small Finance Bank Ltd
|Financial Services
|958.35
|1029.65
|-6.92
|Mahindra Mahindra Financial Services Ltd
|Financial Services
|374.3
|404.4
|-7.44
|Biocon Ltd
|Healthcare
|389.8
|421.6
|-7.54
|HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd
|Financial Services
|2698.6
|2946.0
|-8.4
Source: NSE
Chart: Distribution of stocks vs their 52-week highs
Source: NSE
Stocks Near 52 Week Lows:
As of the end of last month, nearly 56 stocks were more than 20% away from their 52-week lows. Only 32 stocks were within 10% of their 52-week lows, with ACC Ltd, Indian Railway Catering Tourism Corporation Ltd, and Tata Elxsi Ltd being the closest.
Table: Stocks within 10% of 52 Week Low
|Stock
|Sector
|Last Close
|52 Week Low
|vs 52 Week Low
|ACC Ltd
|Commodities
|1592.4
|1592.4
|0.0
|Indian Railway Catering Tourism Corporation Ltd
|Consumer Discretionary
|569.55
|569.55
|0.0
|Tata Elxsi Ltd
|Information Technology
|4504.0
|4504.0
|0.0
|Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd
|Financial Services
|122.25
|122.25
|0.0
|Page Industries Ltd
|Consumer Discretionary
|32110.0
|32110.0
|0.0
|KPIT Technologies Ltd
|Information Technology
|771.1
|760.5
|1.39
|Container Corporation Of India Ltd
|Services
|495.0
|475.8114
|4.03
|Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
|Consumer Discretionary
|10528.0
|10116.0
|4.07
|Patanjali Foods Ltd
|Fast-moving Consumer Goods
|508.0
|486.0
|4.53
|Indraprastha Gas Ltd
|Energy
|170.86
|163.3712
|4.58
|P I Industries Ltd
|Commodities
|3117.3
|2974.8994
|4.79
|Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
|Industrials
|316.35
|301.6527
|4.87
|SBI Cards Payment Services Ltd
|Financial Services
|774.4
|735.8
|5.25
|NTPC Green Energy Ltd
|Utilities
|90.14
|85.18
|5.82
|Jubilant Foodworks Ltd
|Consumer Discretionary
|519.9
|488.3
|6.47
|Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd
|Industrials
|2224.9
|2086.5945
|6.63
|UPL Ltd
|Commodities
|637.4
|595.9959
|6.95
|Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd
|Information Technology
|6932.0
|6454.0
|7.41
|Aditya Birla Fashion Retail Ltd
|Consumer Discretionary
|66.93
|61.64
|8.58
Source: NSE
Chart: Distribution of stocks vs their 52 week Low
Source: NSE
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