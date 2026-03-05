Nifty Smallcap 100 Shows Mild Recovery In February

Smallcaps In February 2026 – 0.3%

In February 2026, the Nifty Smallcap 100 index closed largely flat with a return of 0.3%. However, this was better than the large-cap NIFTY index, which declined during the month. This also marks a mild recovery after three consecutive months of losses. The recovery was driven by strong performances from sectors like Healthcare, led by stocks such as ASTERDM and LAURUSLABS, while Utilities declined sharply by 15.15%, primarily due to losses in Reliance Power Ltd. The market breadth was slightly negative with 47 stocks advancing and 51 declining.

Chart: Monthly Return Chart

Source: NSE

How was the market breadth? 47 advances, while 51 declines:

In Feb-2026, the market breadth was slightly negative with 47 stocks advancing and 51 declining. In comparison to the last month, this represents an improvement, as January saw a much broader decline with only 18 advancing stocks.

Table: Advances and Declines history

Month Advances Declines Advance/Decline Ratio Feb-2026 47 51 0.92 Jan-2026 18 80 0.22 Dec-2025 43 55 0.78 Nov-2025 30 68 0.44 Oct-2025 65 33 1.97 Sep-2025 60 39 1.54 Aug-2025 20 78 0.26 Jul-2025 28 71 0.39 Jun-2025 72 27 2.67 May-2025 86 13 6.62 Apr-2025 52 47 1.11 Mar-2025 83 16 5.19

Source: NSE

Chart: Trends In ADR Ratio

Source: NSE

Healthcare performs the best while Utilities performs the worst:

Healthcare was the best-performing sector in the latest month with a weighted return of 5.84%, supported by gains in stocks such as ASTERDM and LAURUSLABS. On the other hand, Utilities was the worst-performing sector, declining by 15.15%, primarily due to losses in Reliance Power Ltd.

Table: Performance Across Sectors

Sector Number Of Stocks % Change (w. avg) % Change (avg) Healthcare 4 5.84 3.19 Commodities 8 5.24 6.74 Consumer Discretionary 9 3.42 1.48 Energy 4 2.62 3.18 Financial Services 18 -1.06 -0.28 Industrials 20 -2.0 -3.49 Services 4 -2.51 -3.85 Telecommunication 3 -4.78 -6.77 Fast-moving Consumer Goods 1 -6.33 -6.33 Information Technology 6 -15.09 -15.3 Utilities 1 -15.15 -15.15

Source: NSE

Chart: Sector Performance Heatmap Over the Past Year

Source: NSE

Top performers over a 1 Year Horizon:

Over the past year, the top performers were led by Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd, Data Patterns (India) Ltd and Laurus Labs Ltd with returns of 146.55%, 123.95%, and 104.51%, respectively. These stocks were primarily from the Financial Services and Industrials sectors.

Table: Top-15

Stock Sector % Change (1Y) Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd Financial Services 146.55 Data Patterns (India) Ltd Industrials 123.95 Laurus Labs Ltd Healthcare 104.51 Karur Vysya Bank Ltd Financial Services 98.18 Garden Reach Shipbuilders Engineers Ltd Industrials 95.16 Delhivery Ltd Services 73.46 IDBI Bank Ltd Financial Services 71.13 Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd Services 68.48 Navin Fluorine International Ltd Commodities 66.71 IIFL Finance Ltd Financial Services 65.58 Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd Financial Services 61.68 HBL Engineering Ltd Industrials 58.7 IFCI Ltd Financial Services 45.97

Source: NSE

Bottom performers over a 1 Year Horizon:

Over the past year, the bottom performers included Newgen Software Technologies Ltd, Five-Star Business Finance Ltd, and Brainbees Solutions Ltd with returns of -45.39%, -45.03%, and -42.27%, respectively. These stocks were primarily from the Information Technology and Financial Services sectors.

Table: Bottom-15

Stock Sector % Change (1Y) Newgen Software Technologies Ltd Information Technology -45.39 Five-Star Business Finance Ltd Financial Services -45.03 Brainbees Solutions Ltd Consumer Discretionary -42.27 Inox Wind Ltd Industrials -38.66 Firstsource Solutions Ltd Services -38.4 Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd Commodities -30.69 Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd Telecommunication -30.12 Afcons Infrastructure Ltd Industrials -28.85 Reliance Power Ltd Utilities -27.93 Brigade Enterprises Ltd Consumer Discretionary -26.53 Cyient Ltd Information Technology -26.3 Sonata Software Ltd Information Technology -24.17 Devyani International Ltd Consumer Discretionary -22.77

Source: NSE

Stocks Near 52 Week Highs:

As of the end of last month, nearly 63 stocks were more than 20% away from their 52-week highs. Only 6 stocks were within 5% of their 52-week highs, with IDBI Bank Ltd, Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd, Data Patterns (India) Ltd, and Karur Vysya Bank Ltd being the closest.

Table: Stocks within 10% of 52 Week High

Stock Sector Last Close 52 Week High vs 52 Week High (%) IDBI Bank Ltd Financial Services 116.01 116.01 0.0 Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd Services 1338.9 1348.9 -0.74 Data Patterns (India) Ltd Industrials 3210.2 3243.6 -1.03 Karur Vysya Bank Ltd Financial Services 326.2 336.85 -3.16 Laurus Labs Ltd Healthcare 1075.8 1128.5 -4.67 Kalpataru Projects International Ltd Industrials 1240.1 1314.5 -5.66 Navin Fluorine International Ltd Commodities 6256.5 6649.5 -5.91 Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd Commodities 484.85 517.8 -6.36 Aarti Industries Ltd Commodities 447.15 485.4816 -7.9 Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd Financial Services 2447.0 2704.0 -9.5 Go Digit General Insurance Ltd Financial Services 335.75 372.35 -9.83

Source: NSE

Chart: Distribution of stocks vs their 52-week highs

Source: NSE

Stocks Near 52 Week Lows:

As of the end of last month, nearly 46 stocks were more than 20% away from their 52-week lows. Only 22 stocks were within 5% of their 52-week lows, with Cyient Ltd, Sonata Software Ltd, Afcons Infrastructure Ltd, and Brigade Enterprises Ltd being the closest.

Table: Stocks within 10% of 52 Week Low

Stock Sector Last Close 52 Week Low vs 52 Week Low Cyient Ltd Information Technology 912.0 912.0 0.0 Sonata Software Ltd Information Technology 267.7 267.7 0.0 Afcons Infrastructure Ltd Industrials 292.15 292.15 0.0 Brigade Enterprises Ltd Consumer Discretionary 694.05 694.05 0.0 Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd Telecommunication 41.59 41.59 0.0 Firstsource Solutions Ltd Services 213.15 213.15 0.0 Five-Star Business Finance Ltd Financial Services 417.15 417.15 0.0 Inox Wind Ltd Industrials 92.13 92.13 0.0 Reliance Power Ltd Utilities 23.97 23.97 0.0 KEC International Ltd Industrials 585.3 582.65 0.45 Castrol India Ltd Energy 186.91 182.66 2.33 Piramal Pharma Ltd Healthcare 156.13 151.41 3.12 Brainbees Solutions Ltd Consumer Discretionary 217.4 210.5 3.28 Affle 3i Ltd Information Technology 1377.2 1329.6 3.58 Indian Energy Exchange Ltd Financial Services 125.16 120.7 3.7 Tata Chemicals Ltd Commodities 717.4 690.0 3.97 Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd Industrials 700.5 673.1995 4.06 Sagility Ltd Information Technology 39.55 37.9526 4.21 Zensar Technologies Ltd Information Technology 562.0 537.8 4.5 Ircon International Ltd Industrials 143.61 136.292 5.37 Aegis Logistics Ltd Energy 688.45 651.35 5.7 Jupiter Wagons Ltd Industrials 267.2 252.7 5.74 Triveni Turbine Ltd Industrials 489.2 460.231 6.29 Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd Commodities 1290.2 1195.4 7.93 NCC Ltd Industrials 152.64 141.13 8.16 Chambal Fertilisers Chemicals Ltd Commodities 457.95 420.3 8.96 PNB Housing Finance Ltd Financial Services 824.75 753.6 9.44 Computer Age Management Services Ltd Financial Services 677.6 616.7247 9.87 Newgen Software Technologies Ltd Information Technology 508.75 463.05 9.87

Source: NSE

Chart: Distribution of stocks vs their 52 week Low

Source: NSE