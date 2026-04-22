Paras Defence, Ideaforge, Zen Technologies zoom on Strong Defence Demand Outlook

Drone-related and defence technology stocks in India witnessed a sharp upward movement on Wednesday, with several key players surging as much as 11% in a single trading session. The rally was driven by rising global geopolitical tensions and increasing expectations of sustained demand for unmanned aerial systems (UAS) in modern warfare and surveillance.

Investor sentiment has strengthened around the sector as drones continue to play a central role in intelligence gathering, border surveillance, and precision strike capabilities across global defence operations.

Key Gainers in the Drone and Defence Sector

One of the standout performers of the session, Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd, surged by approximately 4.73% to ₹750.

The stock has gained nearly 7.93 % over the past four trading sessions

The company is involved in advanced defence engineering and also provides drone management services

Investor interest has been fueled by expectations of increased defence procurement and technology-driven warfare solutions

The strong momentum highlights growing confidence in companies positioned at the intersection of defence electronics and unmanned systems.

ideaForge Technology Ltd also posted solid gains, rising about 15.98% to ₹561.25.

The company is one of India’s leading drone manufacturers

Management has pointed to renewed momentum in India’s drone ecosystem

Growth is being supported by defence procurement cycles, government contracts, and increasing adoption of UAVs in surveillance and security operations

ideaForge continues to benefit from its early positioning in India’s indigenous drone manufacturing space, particularly for defence and industrial applications.

Zen Technologies Ltd advanced by approximately 2.01% to ₹1,777 . 50, continuing its upward trajectory in the defence tech space.

The company develops training simulators and defence technology solutions

It is increasingly benefiting from rising demand for drones and simulation systems in counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations

Growing focus on border security and military modernization is expected to support long-term demand

Zen Technologies remains closely tied to India’s evolving defence preparedness and technology adoption strategy.

Why Drone Stocks Are Rising: Key Drivers

1. Global Geopolitical Tensions

The broader rally in drone stocks is being fueled by escalating geopolitical tensions worldwide, particularly in the Middle East region. Conflicts involving countries such as Iran, Israel, the United States, and Gulf nations have reinforced the strategic importance of unmanned systems.

Drones are increasingly used for:

Surveillance and reconnaissance

Precision strikes

Border monitoring

Electronic warfare support

2. Rising Use of Drones in Modern Warfare

Modern military operations are rapidly shifting toward automation and remote warfare capabilities. Drones and unmanned systems are now central to:

Tactical battlefield intelligence

Real-time monitoring of hostile zones

Cost-effective strike capabilities

Reduced risk to human personnel

Recent conflicts have demonstrated how drone and missile systems can disrupt critical infrastructure, including energy production facilities in regions such as Saudi Arabia and Qatar, further underlining their strategic importance.

3. India’s Defence Procurement Push

A key domestic catalyst is the acceleration of defence procurement under initiatives like the Emergency Procurement Cycle 6 (EP6).

Key highlights include:

Faster approval cycles for defence equipment

Increased decentralised procurement decisions

Stronger emphasis on indigenous defence manufacturing

Rising government support for UAV adoption across armed forces

This policy environment is expected to significantly benefit domestic drone manufacturers and defence electronics firms.

Sector Outlook: Strong Tailwinds for Drone and Defence Stocks

The outlook for India’s drone and defence technology sector remains positive, supported by both global and domestic factors.

Structural Growth Drivers:

Increasing integration of drones in defence operations

Expansion of surveillance and border security infrastructure

Growing export opportunities for Indian UAV manufacturers

Technological advancements in autonomous systems and AI-driven defence tools

Investment Sentiment:

Markets are increasingly viewing drone and defence companies as part of a long-term structural growth story rather than short-term cyclical plays.

With rising global tensions, increased adoption of unmanned systems in warfare, and strong domestic procurement support, India’s drone industry appears well-positioned for sustained growth. As defence modernization accelerates and geopolitical uncertainty persists, drone and UAV-focused companies are likely to remain in focus for investors tracking the defence and aerospace space.