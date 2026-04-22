Paras Defence, Ideaforge, Zen Technologies zoom on Strong Defence Demand Outlook

22 Apr 2026 , 01:57 PM
Drone-related and defence technology stocks in India witnessed a sharp upward movement on Wednesday, with several key players surging as much as 11% in a single trading session. The rally was driven by rising global geopolitical tensions and increasing expectations of sustained demand for unmanned aerial systems (UAS) in modern warfare and surveillance.
Investor sentiment has strengthened around the sector as drones continue to play a central role in intelligence gathering, border surveillance, and precision strike capabilities across global defence operations.
One of the standout performers of the session, Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd, surged by approximately 4.73% to ₹750.
The strong momentum highlights growing confidence in companies positioned at the intersection of defence electronics and unmanned systems.
ideaForge Technology Ltd also posted solid gains, rising about 15.98% to ₹561.25.
ideaForge continues to benefit from its early positioning in India’s indigenous drone manufacturing space, particularly for defence and industrial applications.
Zen Technologies Ltd advanced by approximately 2.01% to ₹1,777 . 50, continuing its upward trajectory in the defence tech space.
Zen Technologies remains closely tied to India’s evolving defence preparedness and technology adoption strategy.
The broader rally in drone stocks is being fueled by escalating geopolitical tensions worldwide, particularly in the Middle East region. Conflicts involving countries such as Iran, Israel, the United States, and Gulf nations have reinforced the strategic importance of unmanned systems.
Drones are increasingly used for:
Modern military operations are rapidly shifting toward automation and remote warfare capabilities. Drones and unmanned systems are now central to:
Recent conflicts have demonstrated how drone and missile systems can disrupt critical infrastructure, including energy production facilities in regions such as Saudi Arabia and Qatar, further underlining their strategic importance.
A key domestic catalyst is the acceleration of defence procurement under initiatives like the Emergency Procurement Cycle 6 (EP6).
Key highlights include:
This policy environment is expected to significantly benefit domestic drone manufacturers and defence electronics firms.
The outlook for India’s drone and defence technology sector remains positive, supported by both global and domestic factors.
Markets are increasingly viewing drone and defence companies as part of a long-term structural growth story rather than short-term cyclical plays.
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