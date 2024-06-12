Passive funds show strong traction in May 2024

In India, one big trend post the pandemic has been the rise of passive funds as a preferred asset class. It is not just about active fund managers struggling to beat the index. It is also about the simplicity, flexibility, and the intrinsic diversification value of passive funds. But, above all, it was about the costs, since the total expense ratio (TER) of passive funds was sharply lower than active fund by 100 to 150 bps and that made all the difference. More importantly, this difference gets compounded sharply over a longer time frame.
The result was a huge shift to passive funds. The India passive funds story can be divided into 4 segments viz. index funds, index ETFs, commodity ETFs and fund of funds (FOFs). Today, passive funds account for 16.7% of the AUM of the mutual fund sector overall and about 15.9% of the overall folios. The AMFI data on a monthly basis, focuses in depth on the passive funds at a granular level. Here, we look at passive funds (index funds, ETFs and FOFs) in terms of past returns, category wise AUM and category wise folios growth for May 2024, as compared to the data for May 2023.
HOW INDEX FUNDS AND INDEX ETF PERFORMED IN MAY 2024
How did the overall universe of active and passive index funds and ETFs (except FOFs) perform in term of returns on a 1 year basis and since inception. We have considered regular plans data for the rankings. There are 350 index funds and ETFs overall in the mutual fund universe in India, with a combined AUM of ₹9,77,314 Crore. Here the Top-20 funds on returns since launch.
|Passive Fund
Scheme Name
|1 Year (%) Returns
|Launch (%) Returns
|Daily AUM
(₹ Crore)
|UTI Nifty 500 Value 50 Index Fund
|91.36
|84.81
|317.95
|ICICI Prudential Nifty PSU Bank ETF
|81.91
|76.91
|77.45
|Kotak Nifty Smallcap 50 Index Fund
|70.06
|72.96
|65.02
|HDFC NIFTY Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|58.60
|64.40
|193.65
|Motilal Oswal S&P BSE Enhanced Value Index Fund
|91.23
|63.54
|617.36
|Motilal Oswal S&P BSE Enhanced Value ETF
|94.26
|62.48
|93.50
|HDFC NIFTY Midcap 150 Index Fund
|54.00
|58.06
|161.68
|HDFC NIFTY Smallcap 250 ETF
|60.48
|55.75
|321.14
|HDFC NIFTY Midcap 150 ETF
|55.93
|51.44
|38.61
|UTI BSE Housing Index Fund
|51.91
|50.56
|23.83
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Auto Index Fund
|69.91
|50.32
|111.43
|Edelweiss Nifty Midcap150 Momentum 50 Index Fund
|71.56
|46.33
|398.96
|HDFC NIFTY200 Momentum 30 ETF
|67.86
|44.43
|53.60
|ICICI Prudential Nifty 200 Momentum 30 ETF
|67.92
|42.94
|207.96
|Tata Nifty Midcap 150 Momentum 50 Index Fund
|71.15
|42.86
|360.64
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty 200 Momentum 30 ETF
|68.44
|41.10
|67.72
|ICICI Prudential Nifty 200 Momentum 30 Index Fund
|66.29
|40.66
|303.30
|Edelweiss Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|59.23
|40.00
|58.60
|SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|59.12
|39.80
|832.51
|HDFC BSE 500 Index Fund
|35.96
|39.06
|139.53
Data Source: AMFI
The family of passive funds have a total of 350 funds across equity generic index funds, equity sectoral index funds, as well as debt index funds and ETFs. These 350 passive funds manage total AUM of ₹9,77,314 Crore as of June 10, 2024. Over a 1 year period, the average return of these 350 passive fund stands at an impressive 29.76%, despite including equity and debt index funds. If you look at these 350 funds in terms of returns since inception, then the average returns stand at an impressive 17.32% on a CAGR basis.
HOW FUND OF FUNDS (FOF) PERFORMED IN MAY 2024
How is the overall universe of active and passive fund of funds (FOFs), both domestic and global, in term of returns on a 1 year basis and since inception. We have considered regular plans in this case. There are 115 fund of funds (FOFs) overall in the mutual fund universe in India, with a combined AUM of ₹1,01,081 Crore. Here the Top-20 fund of funds (FOFs) on returns since launch.
|Passive Fund
Scheme Name
|1 Year (%) Returns
|Launch (%) Returns
|Daily AUM
(₹ Crore)
|Axis NASDAQ 100 FOF
|31.57
|38.58
|173.02
|Mirae Asset Global X AI & Technology ETF FOF
|29.09
|34.83
|328.36
|Axis Silver FOF
|20.09
|29.79
|41.70
|HDFC Silver ETF FOF
|19.75
|29.63
|90.87
|Mirae Asset Nifty India Manufacturing ETF FOF
|59.36
|28.01
|93.54
|ICICI Prudential India Equity FOF
|47.97
|26.73
|117.31
|Mirae Asset Equity Allocator FOF
|35.82
|25.57
|803.44
|Mirae Asset NYSE FANG+ ETF FOF
|56.28
|25.26
|1,543.40
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Multi – Index FOF
|36.00
|24.97
|14.47
|Edelweiss Gold and Silver ETF FOF
|17.83
|24.08
|93.91
|Motilal Oswal Nasdaq 100 FOF
|32.58
|23.54
|4,797.51
|Motilal Oswal Gold and Silver ETFs FOF
|17.69
|22.88
|69.91
|UTI Gold ETF FOF
|17.55
|22.09
|98.10
|Nippon India Passive Flexicap FOF
|36.96
|21.66
|236.65
|ICICI Prudential BHARAT 22 FOF
|66.51
|21.56
|1,451.24
|Edelweiss US Technology Equity FOF
|28.56
|20.83
|2,205.38
|Nippon India Asset Allocator FOF
|32.52
|20.64
|228.38
|Invesco India – Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 ETF FOF
|32.15
|20.17
|400.73
|Axis Equity ETFs FOF
|36.64
|20.12
|20.09
|Nippon India Nifty Next 50 Junior BEES FOF
|63.31
|19.62
|426.36
Data Source: AMFI
The family of fund of funds (FOFs) have a total of 115 funds across equity, debt, domestic and international FOFs. These 115 passive fund of funds (FOFs) handle total AUM of ₹1,01,081 Crore as of June 10, 2024. Over a 1 year period, the average return of these 115 fund of funds (FOFs) stands at an impressive 21.06%, since this includes equity and debt index FOFs, as well as domestic and international FOFs. If you look at these 115 FOFs in terms of returns since inception, then the average returns stand at a more subdued 11.88% CAGR, which is still above average.
PASSIVE FUND FOLIO GROWTH: MAY 2024 OVER MAY 2023
One can evaluate the growth of passive funds in India; either in terms of folio growth or AUM growth. While folios represent the investor accounts, the AUM is a mix of flows and market value appreciation. Actually, both have their own value and hence we will look at both the parameters. Let us look at growth in folios. There are 13 categories of passive funds as identified by AMFI, but the “Other domestic ETFs”, category was dropped due to zero folios. The table below compares the folio numbers of these 12 categories of passive funds as of end May 2024 over May 2023.
|Passive Mutual Fund
Schemes (Folios)
| Folios May-24
(in Numbers)
| Folios May-23
(in Numbers)
|Growth
(%)
|Silver ETF
|2,48,738
|89,289
|178.58%
|Equity oriented Index Funds (Domestic Index Funds)
|78,87,156
|37,97,021
|107.72%
|Fund of funds investing overseas in Passive Funds
|7,30,456
|4,00,457
|82.41%
|Equity oriented ETFs (International ETFs)
|4,42,956
|3,16,029
|40.16%
|Other Index Funds
|74,272
|57,067
|30.15%
|Equity oriented ETFs (Domestic ETFs)
|1,16,39,874
|98,21,908
|18.51%
|Income/Debt Oriented ETFs
|21,46,074
|18,55,797
|15.64%
|Gold ETF
|53,20,483
|47,28,425
|12.52%
|Equity oriented Index Funds (International Index Funds)
|2,41,750
|2,35,879
|2.49%
|Income/Debt Oriented Index Funds (TMIF)
|1,45,510
|1,49,334
|-2.56%
|Income/Debt Oriented Index Funds (Other than TMIF)
|15,021
|15,604
|-3.74%
|Fund of funds investing overseas in Active Funds
|7,50,436
|9,22,395
|-18.64%
|Total of Passive Funds
|2,96,42,726
|2,23,89,205
|32.40%
Data Source: AMFI (TMIF is target maturity index funds)
The above table compares the folios at the end of May 2024 with the folios at the end of May 2023 (12-month growth). Here is what we infer.
As of May 2024, out of the 12 categories of passive funds with active folios, 9 categories saw accretion in folios over May 2023; with 8 of them growing folios in double digits.
PASSIVE FUNDS AUM: MAY 2024 OVER MAY 2023
The table below captures the AUM of the 12 categories of passive funds with active AUM as of the close of May 2024. Unlike folios, AUM is a mix of fresh flows and market cap accretion. The AUM may not be a good measure of retail intensity, but it measures heft.
|Passive Mutual
Fund Schemes
|AUM May-24
(₹ Crore)
|AUM May-23
(₹ Crore)
|Growth
(%)
|Silver ETF
|7,017.83
|1,852.20
|278.89%
|Equity oriented Index Funds (Domestic Index Funds)
|1,12,754.33
|57,490.84
|96.13%
|Equity oriented ETFs (Domestic ETFs)
|5,81,164.02
|4,22,391.92
|37.59%
|Gold ETF
|31,689.35
|23,128.11
|37.02%
|Fund of funds investing overseas in Passive Funds
|8,000.62
|5,844.33
|36.90%
|Equity oriented ETFs (International ETFs)
|11,161.87
|8,693.26
|28.40%
|Equity oriented Index Funds (International Index Funds)
|4,526.86
|3,530.14
|28.23%
|Income/Debt Oriented ETFs
|97,981.60
|86,672.39
|13.05%
|Income/Debt Oriented Index Funds (Other than TMIF)
|14,796.41
|14,358.50
|3.05%
|Income/Debt Oriented Index Funds (TMIF)
|94,259.49
|95,249.03
|-1.04%
|Fund of funds investing overseas in Active Funds
|17,029.16
|17,531.47
|-2.87%
|Other Index Funds
|3,374.60
|3,675.69
|-8.19%
|Total of Passive Funds
|9,83,756.13
|7,40,417.88
|32.86%
Data Source: AMFI (TMIF is target maturity index funds)
We have compared AUM of the 12 passive fund categories (with active folios) for May 2024 over May 2023. The share of passive funds in AUM stood at nearly 18% as of April 2024, but fell below 17% in May 2024.Here are key takeaways from the passive AUM data.
The growth in passive AUM has come on the back of index accretion, as the Nifty and Sensex touched new lifetime highs, despite the uncertainty of elections and the spike in VIX. Like in the last 2 months, May 2024 also saw passive funds returning as the flavour.
THE BEST IS YET TO COME FOR PASSIVE FUNDS
It is hard to say, but it is a logic progression; and the experience of most countries has been that the big boost to AUM arises when there is a massive shift in favour of passive investing. Passive funds may have seen tepid inflows in recent months, but since March 2024, such flows have seen a sharp revival in investor interest. In India, the share of passives is much lower than the other countries, so we may have just scratched the surface. However, one must wait for the net impact of the names like Zerodha and Jio-Blackrock planning a pure passive-only approach in India. It eventually boils down to buying the entire haystack, rather than waster time trying to find a needle in a haystack.
