RBI holds repo rates at 6.5%; blames it on sticky food inflation

WHAT HAS CHANGED SINCE THE JUNE 2024 MONETARY POLICY
When the June 2024 monetary policy was announced by the RBI, Indian polity was in a state of flux. The NDA had been voted as the largest combination but the government formation and the vote of confidence was yet to happen. Fortunately, things went on smoothly, and the polity did not encroach too much on economics. Between the two policy statements, there were 4 key data points. Firstly, the FY25 current account deficit (CAD) was announced towards the end of June, which was sharply lower at 0.7% of GDP. In fact, Q4FY24 saw a current account surplus. Secondly, the full budget on July 23, 2024 cut fiscal deficit target for FY25 by another 20 bps to 4.9% of GDP. However, higher allocations to Bihar and AP and a higher food subsidy bill raised concerns about defending the fiscal deficit target.
The biggest event in the intervening period between the June policy and the August policy was the July 31 meeting of the Federal Reserve. While the Fed broadly kept status quo on rates, the post policy conference by Fed chair, Jerome Powell, gave the first indication that the Fed may cut rates by 25 bps in September. The CME Fedwatch is building hopes of 2-3 would cuts in September 2024 due to a likely slowdown in the US economy, although the Fed has discouraged such ideas. The last big event in this period was the decision by the Bank of Japan to raise rates from -0.10% to +0.25%. This led to hardening of the Yen, putting currencies and markets in turmoil due to the unwinding of yen carry trades. It is in this backdrop, that the August 2024 monetary policy statement was presented by the RBI.
MISSED OPPORTUNITY – NOT ENOUGH FOCUS ON RUPEE AND BANK DEPOSITS
One would have logically expected a lot more focus on the Indian rupee and the quality of banking deposits. However, barring a brief mention in the governor’s speech, there was no mention even in the Statement of Development and Regulatory Policies. The first area of concern is the pace at which the rupee is weakening. In recent weeks, the rupee has not only weakened 13% against the Yen but even the USDINR is now closing in on ₹84/$. FPI flows have been volatile and trade deficit has widened. With the ongoing standoff between Israel and Iran, oil prices continue to edge higher at every opportunity. Things could get worse if Russia also cuts oil supply. In this context, one would have expected a much bigger focus on steadying the Indian rupee. Remember, historical experience has been that the weak rupee does not offer too much solace in terms of boosting exports.
The other concern was the risk of asset liability mismatch in bank liabilities. If you look at the numbers of banks in the latest quarter, what stands out is the falling CASA (current and savings account) ratio. For a long time, CASA offered the staple source of low-cost, stable liabilities for banks. With other lucrative avenues available, retail households are reducing focus on CASA. The result is that banks have to either raise long term fixed deposits, which come at a higher cost; or rely on Certificates of deposits (CD), which are short-term source of funds. Effectively, banks need a drastic rethink on their funding sources as they either risk lower NIMs or higher ALM risk. It is a choice between the devil and the deep sea.
HIGHLIGHTS OF THE RBI POLICY STATEMENT – AUGUST 2024
The RBI maintained status quo on rates for the 9th successive MPC meet. However, status quo was across other data points too. Here are key takeaways from the MPC statement.
While the ECB has gone ahead and cut rates, the US Fed may be tracking Bank of Japan closely. The BOJ just hiked interest rates, something that can weigh on the Fed decision.
RBI HOLDS INFLATION PEG FOR FY25 AT 4.5%
Headline inflation had moderated but bounced back above 5% in June 2024 with strong food price momentum. However, favourable base effects are likely to tame inflation in the second quarter of FY25, but edge up in Q3 as the base effect wanes. The pick-up in kharif sowing, robust foodgrain buffer stocks and easing global food prices are positives for prices. Crude oil prices are volatile on demand concerns and geopolitical tensions, but traders are still bullish on oil. The recent mobile tariff hike is also likely to push up core inflation. Also, a pick-up in selling prices in second half of FY25 will also be inflationary. Incidentally, inflation expectations of households has gone up and consumer confidence has weakened.
There are several headwinds to inflation. Geopolitical tensions are still high, Iran / Israel are on the brink of war, and global commodity prices are still volatile. Volatile international commodity prices may continue and India is facing inflation headwinds from a strong Yen and the deteriorating political situation in neighbouring Bangladesh. In view of the diverse pressures, the RBI has held its inflation projection for FY25 at 4.5%. In terms of next four quarters; the RBI has projected inflation for Q2FY25 at 4.4%, Q3FY25 at 4.7%, Q4FY25 at 4.3%, and Q1FY26 at 4.4%. RBI expects rapid normalization of food inflation in Q2FY25.
RBI HOLDS GDP GROWTH ESTIMATE AT 7.2% FOR FY25
With FY24 GDP growth better than expected at 8.2%, the June policy statement had raised the growth projection for FY25 from 7.0% to 7.2%. However, in the August policy statement, the growth estimate has been maintained for FY25 GDP at 7.2%. On the positive side, the above-normal monsoons and healthy kharif sowing will support rural demand. While the start to monsoons was tepid, it has caught up in July and August to normal levels. However, some of the key crop producing states like Bihar, Jharkhand, Punjab, and Haryana are still deeply rainfall deficit. While macro crop concerns have reduced, there are positive feelers from high frequency indicators like steel consumption, capacity utilisation, balance sheets of banks and corporates, GST collections, E-Way bills, and infrastructure spending. The WTO has also hinted at improved prospects for world trade in this year.
With the FY24 GDP coming in at 8.2% and the incremental capital output ratio (ICOR) robust at 3.4X, an upgrade to the GDP growth was on the cards in June 2024. There were no such compelling reasons for an upgrade in August, so status quo in growth estimates was the answer. RBI has kept the GDP growth for FY25 static at 7.2%. On a quarter-wise basis, the GDP growth is projected at: Q1FY25 at 7.1%, Q2FY25 at 7.2%, Q3FY25 at 7.3%, and Q4FY25 at 7.2%. The FY25 GDP projection of 7.2% is subject to upward revision depending on data flows, but that would most likely happen after the Kharif data. Interestingly, the RBI has cut the Q1 GDP forecast by 20 bps, while keeping the other quarters constant.
KEY POLICY SHIFTS ANNOUNCED BY RBI, OUTSIDE MPC AMBIT
RBI monetary policy went beyond monetary numbers to signal a shift at a policy level. Here are some key announcements.
The August 2024 monetary policy had little by way of surprise. The two dissenting voices in the last two meetings will not be available from October 2024 MPC meet as they complete their 4-year term. For now, it looks like the RBI is waiting for cues from the US Federal Reserve, and how it tackles interest rates in the September Fed meeting.
