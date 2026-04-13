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How will Stock Market Open Today? - US Iran Talks End with No Deal | Nifty, Sensex levels | Crude & Gold Price

13 Apr 2026 , 07:00 AM

Weak Global Cues Signal Cautious Opening for Stock Market

The Indian stock market is expected to open on a cautious to mildly negative note on Monday, April 13, 2026, as global sentiment weakens following the failure of ceasefire talks between the United States and Iran. The absence of a breakthrough in negotiations has dampened investor confidence, reversing some of the optimism built after the earlier ceasefire announcement.

Markets are likely to react to this geopolitical setback with a risk-off approach at the opening bell. Investors who had increased exposure to equities last week on hopes of easing tensions may now turn defensive, leading to early selling pressure in benchmark indices.

Rising Oil Prices to Weigh on Sentiment

Crude oil prices are expected to open sharply higher, driven by renewed supply concerns and elevated geopolitical risk premium. Persistent disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, with reports indicating shipping activity at less than 10% of normal levels, have intensified fears of supply constraints.

For India, which relies heavily on crude imports, higher oil prices could translate into inflationary pressures and strain on the rupee. This is likely to keep foreign institutional investors cautious and may limit any meaningful upside in equities during early trade.

Safe-Haven Demand Returns, Dollar Strengthens

The failure of talks is expected to boost demand for safe-haven assets. The US dollar, which had declined 1.4% last week, is likely to rebound as investors seek safety. This could put additional pressure on emerging market currencies, including the rupee.

Gold may see renewed buying interest due to geopolitical uncertainty, although gains could remain capped by expectations of tighter monetary policy. Silver is also expected to trade within a defined range, with limited directional movement unless tensions escalate further. Gold is projected to move within the $4,650–$4,800 range, while silver is expected to trade between $72 and $78.

Volatility Driven by Headlines and Oil Movement

Market direction is expected to remain highly sensitive to geopolitical headlines. The lack of a deal does not necessarily indicate a complete breakdown in talks, but it prolongs uncertainty. This distinction will be crucial in determining whether the initial negative reaction sustains or fades during the session.

If crude oil prices continue to rise, markets may begin pricing in stagflation risks, where higher inflation coincides with slowing growth. This could lead to more sustained pressure on equities beyond the opening session.

Technical Levels to Guide Market Direction

From a technical perspective, the Sensex is currently within the 77,300–77,600 range, remaining stable after continuous volatile sessions. Immediate resistance is seen between 78,000 and 78,400, while support lies in the 76,700–76,500 zone. A decisive move above resistance levels is required to revive bullish sentiment, while a breach of support could trigger further downside.

The Nifty 50 has retraced nearly four weeks of losses and shows potential for an upward move toward the 24,300–24,700 range. However, sustaining above the key level of 23,500 remains critical to maintaining positive momentum.

The Bank Nifty index, which has gained approximately 8.5% in the recent rally, may test resistance near 56,700 and potentially extend toward 57,800. On the downside, immediate support is placed at 54,300, followed by a stronger base near 53,000.

Sectoral Trends and Stock-Specific Action

Energy stocks are expected to outperform in early trade, benefiting directly from rising crude prices. Defence-related stocks may also see interest due to heightened geopolitical tensions. On the other hand, sectors such as aviation, shipping, and consumer discretionary could face pressure due to higher input costs and risk-off sentiment.

Outlook Remains Uncertain

The broader outlook for the week suggests continued volatility, with markets remaining heavily dependent on geopolitical developments and crude oil trends. While the ceasefire had initially provided relief, the failure to secure a lasting agreement has reintroduced uncertainty into global markets.

Unless there is a clear resolution, including full reopening of key oil routes and stabilization of crude prices within the $75–$85 range, market movements are likely to remain reactive and short-lived. Investors are expected to stay cautious, closely tracking developments before making strong directional bets.

 

Disclaimer – The stocks mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Related Tags

  • #Bank Nifty analysis
  • #crude oil prices impact
  • #global market cues
  • #gold silver outlook
  • #Nifty 50 levels
  • #Sensex outlook
  • #stock market opening April 13 2026
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