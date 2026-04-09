Stock Market Today - Nifty slips below 23,900. SENSEX tanks more than 900 points

Indian equity benchmarks – Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex ended lower today, reversing a sharp rally seen in the previous session. The decline was triggered by renewed geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, rising crude oil prices, and persistent foreign investor outflows.



BSE SENSEX CHART – April 09 – Source:BSE India



NSE NIFTY CHART – April 09 – Source: NSE India

Markets had surged on April 8 following news of a temporary two-week ceasefire agreement between the U.S. and Iran, raising hopes of de-escalation. However, sentiment quickly turned negative after reports claimed a breach in the ceasefire, accompanied by fresh developments involving attacks in Lebanon.

Following the global sentiments – the SENSEX declined more than 900 points to close at 76,631; while the Nifty held restricted at 23,775. The reversal highlights how fragile investor sentiment remains amid geopolitical uncertainty, also raising concerns given that previous ceasefire attempts have failed to hold.

The breach in the ceasefire has intensified fears of prolonged instability in the region:

Renewed tensions between the U.S., Iran, and Israel

Reports of attacks extending to Lebanon

Risk of escalation affecting global oil supply chains

A key concern is the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint through which nearly 20% of global oil supply passes. Any disruption here has immediate global economic consequences.

Following the recent geopolitical escalation, Brent Crude futures surged over 2%, with prices touching a high of $98.33 per barrel. This sharp increase reflects the re-emergence of a geopolitical risk premium in oil markets, as investors factor in concerns over potential disruptions to energy flows, particularly through critical routes such as the Strait of Hormuz. Additionally, the lack of clarity surrounding U.S.-Iran negotiations and the broader sanctions outlook has further amplified uncertainty, keeping oil prices elevated.

For India, which relies heavily on crude imports, this rise in oil prices has significant macroeconomic implications. Elevated crude prices tend to push up inflation expectations, increase pressure on the fiscal balance due to higher subsidy burdens, and contribute to the weakening of the Indian Rupee, thereby creating a challenging environment for both policymakers and financial markets.

Another major drag on Indian equities has been sustained foreign selling. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) have sold equities for 23 consecutive sessions (till April 7), with total outflows standing at $17.8 billion. This marks one of the longest continuous selling streaks in recent history, signaling: risk aversion toward emerging markets, preference for safer global assets amid uncertainty, concerns over valuations and global macro headwinds.

Amid global uncertainty, domestic triggers remain crucial. Investors are closely tracking earnings announcements, particularly from IT majors like: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), which is expected to roll its financial results today.

Today’s stock market decline underscores a classic market behavior – geopolitical uncertainty quickly erases short-term optimism. While yesterday’s rally was driven by hope, today’s fall reflects a less blurry picture. While the situation remains fluid, risk premiums are seen to be back.

For investors, the focus should remain on: avoiding reactionary decisions, keeping a track on global cues closely, and watching earnings for fundamental direction.

Disclaimer – The stocks mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.