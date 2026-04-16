Stock Market Today: Top Gainers and Losers, Nifty and Sensex Close Lower

Indian equity markets ended the April 16 trading session with marginal losses amid high volatility. While global cues supported a gap-up opening, the optimism faded as intraday selling pressure and profit booking dominated the session. Both benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, closed slightly lower, but continued to hold key technical levels, indicating underlying resilience in the market structure.
Indian equity benchmarks ended marginally in the red:
Market breadth remained positive despite index weakness:
This indicates that while indices were under pressure, broader markets showed relative strength.
The Nifty opened on a positive note with a gap-up, supported by favorable global cues. However, the index failed to sustain higher levels as selling pressure emerged near intraday highs.
Key observations:
Despite volatility, Nifty managed to close above its 50-day exponential moving average for the second consecutive session, indicating medium-term support remains intact.
The weakness in heavyweight financials, particularly HDFC Bank, weighed on overall index performance.
Bank Nifty continued to underperform for the second consecutive session:
The Indian rupee ended stronger:
This indicates mild strength in the domestic currency despite equity market volatility.
HDFC Bank declined nearly 2 percent ahead of its March quarter results announcement.
Brokerage estimates suggest:
The stock is witnessing pre-earnings caution, with expectations already factoring in moderate performance and margin compression.
The April 16 session reflected a classic range-bound and volatile market structure. While indices ended marginally lower, underlying breadth remained positive, suggesting accumulation in select mid and small-cap segments.
Nifty continues to hold above key moving averages, but resistance near 24,350 remains a critical hurdle for further upside. Bank Nifty, on the other hand, shows relative weakness and will require a decisive breakout above 56,600 to regain momentum.
Going forward, earnings-driven stock-specific action and global cues are likely to dictate short-term market direction.
Disclaimer – The stocks and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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