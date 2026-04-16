Stock Market Today: Top Gainers and Losers, Nifty and Sensex Close Lower

Indian equity markets ended the April 16 trading session with marginal losses amid high volatility. While global cues supported a gap-up opening, the optimism faded as intraday selling pressure and profit booking dominated the session. Both benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, closed slightly lower, but continued to hold key technical levels, indicating underlying resilience in the market structure.

Market Performance Overview

Indian equity benchmarks ended marginally in the red:

Sensex closed at 77,988.68, down 122.56 points or 0.16 percent

Nifty closed at 24,196.75, down 34.55 points or 0.14 percent

Market breadth remained positive despite index weakness:

2,688 stocks advanced

1,468 stocks declined

128 stocks remained unchanged

This indicates that while indices were under pressure, broader markets showed relative strength.

Intraday Market Behavior

The Nifty opened on a positive note with a gap-up, supported by favorable global cues. However, the index failed to sustain higher levels as selling pressure emerged near intraday highs.

Key observations:

Persistent profit booking throughout the session

Weakness near higher levels limited upside momentum

Intraday low recorded at 24,102

Late recovery helped index close near 24,200

Despite volatility, Nifty managed to close above its 50-day exponential moving average for the second consecutive session, indicating medium-term support remains intact.

Sector and Stock Specific Action

Top Gainers

Top Laggards

The weakness in heavyweight financials, particularly HDFC Bank, weighed on overall index performance.

Technical View on Nifty

Resistance Levels

Immediate resistance: 24,320 to 24,350

Breakout above 24,350 may lead to: 24,500 24,650 in the short term



Support Levels

Immediate support: 24,080 to 24,050

Interpretation

Market is in a consolidation phase after recent gains

Breakout above resistance is required for continuation of upside momentum

Supports remain crucial for preventing deeper correction

Bank Nifty Outlook

Bank Nifty continued to underperform for the second consecutive session:

Closed at 56,086, down 0.38 percent

Formed a bearish candle with small wicks on both sides

Indicates indecision and tug-of-war between buyers and sellers

Resistance Levels

Immediate resistance: 56,500 to 56,600

Breakout above 56,600 may trigger: 57,200 57,700



Support Levels

Immediate support: 55,600 to 55,500

Interpretation

Banking index remains under pressure compared to broader markets

Range-bound behavior suggests lack of strong directional conviction

Currency Market Update

The Indian rupee ended stronger:

Closed at 93.19 per US dollar

Previous close: 93.37

Appreciation of 18 paise

This indicates mild strength in the domestic currency despite equity market volatility.

Focus on HDFC Bank Earnings

HDFC Bank declined nearly 2 percent ahead of its March quarter results announcement.

Market Expectations

Brokerage estimates suggest:

Modest growth in profit and net interest income

Stable asset quality

Mid-single digit growth in net interest income (NII)

High-single digit profit growth

Margin Pressure Outlook

Net interest margins expected to moderate by 4 basis points quarter-on-quarter

Expected NIM at around 3.4 percent

Pressure attributed to full transmission of December 2025 rate cut

Key takeaway

The stock is witnessing pre-earnings caution, with expectations already factoring in moderate performance and margin compression.

Conclusion

The April 16 session reflected a classic range-bound and volatile market structure. While indices ended marginally lower, underlying breadth remained positive, suggesting accumulation in select mid and small-cap segments.

Nifty continues to hold above key moving averages, but resistance near 24,350 remains a critical hurdle for further upside. Bank Nifty, on the other hand, shows relative weakness and will require a decisive breakout above 56,600 to regain momentum.

Going forward, earnings-driven stock-specific action and global cues are likely to dictate short-term market direction.

Disclaimer – The stocks and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.