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TCS Q4 Results - Beats estimates, announces final dividend of Rs 31

9 Apr 2026 , 04:53 PM

For Q4FY26, India’s largest IT services company, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Ltd., reported a performance ahead of expectations despite prevailing concerns around AI-led disruption and ongoing geopolitical tensions. The company reported revenue of ₹70,698 crore, registering a 5.4% increase over Q3FY26 and a 9.6% rise year-on-year. However, USD revenue growth stood at 2.1% YoY, reflecting the impact of currency volatility driven by global uncertainties, including tensions in the Middle East and tariff-related developments.

Operating income came in at ₹17,870 crore, up 5.8% QoQ and 14.5% YoY. The sharper expansion in operating income relative to revenue indicates improved operating leverage, supported by tighter cost structures and better utilization. EBITDA stood at ₹18,362 crore, increasing 3.1% sequentially and 11.9% annually. While sequential growth remained moderate, annual performance reflects stable margins and consistent execution. Net profit for the quarter was ₹13,718 crore, up 2.1% QoQ and 12.2% YoY, with the relatively lower sequential growth suggesting the impact of non-operating factors, including taxes.

Metric Q4FY26 (₹ Cr) Q3FY26 (₹ Cr) Q4FY25 (₹ Cr)
Revenue 70,698 67,087 64,479
Operating Income 17,870 16,889 15,601
EBITDA 18,362 17,811 16,402
Net Income 13,718 13,438 12,224

For the full year FY26, revenue stood at ₹2,67,021 crore, up 4.6% YoY, while operating income, EBITDA, and net profit grew 7.5%, 7.7%, and 8.8%, respectively. The outperformance of profit growth over revenue indicates a continued focus on efficiency and margin protection rather than aggressive top-line expansion.

Metric FY26 (₹ Cr) FY25 (₹ Cr)
Revenue 2,67,021 2,55,324
Operating Income 66,838 62,165
EBITDA 70,355 65,331
Net Income 52,820 48,553

The demand environment remains supported by deal wins and client additions. The company reported an order book (TCV) of $12.0 billion, with strong contributions from North America ($5.4 billion), BFSI ($3.9 billion), and consumer business ($2.8 billion). Growth in large clients, particularly in the $100 million and $50 million categories, points to continued vendor consolidation in favor of established IT service providers.

Cash flow from operations stood at 106.7% of net profit, indicating strong earnings quality and efficient cash conversion. The board has proposed a final dividend of ₹31 per share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval at the annual general meeting. Total shareholder payout for the year stood at ₹39,571 crore, entirely through dividends, highlighting the company’s consistent capital return strategy.

Prior to the results announcement – TCS share price closed at 2,590.00 up by 1.20 %, emerging as one of the top gainers in the Nifty50 list for the day.

Disclaimer – The stocks mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

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