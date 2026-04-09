TCS Q4 Results - Beats estimates, announces final dividend of Rs 31

For Q4FY26, India’s largest IT services company, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Ltd., reported a performance ahead of expectations despite prevailing concerns around AI-led disruption and ongoing geopolitical tensions. The company reported revenue of ₹70,698 crore, registering a 5.4% increase over Q3FY26 and a 9.6% rise year-on-year. However, USD revenue growth stood at 2.1% YoY, reflecting the impact of currency volatility driven by global uncertainties, including tensions in the Middle East and tariff-related developments.
Operating income came in at ₹17,870 crore, up 5.8% QoQ and 14.5% YoY. The sharper expansion in operating income relative to revenue indicates improved operating leverage, supported by tighter cost structures and better utilization. EBITDA stood at ₹18,362 crore, increasing 3.1% sequentially and 11.9% annually. While sequential growth remained moderate, annual performance reflects stable margins and consistent execution. Net profit for the quarter was ₹13,718 crore, up 2.1% QoQ and 12.2% YoY, with the relatively lower sequential growth suggesting the impact of non-operating factors, including taxes.
|Metric
|Q4FY26 (₹ Cr)
|Q3FY26 (₹ Cr)
|Q4FY25 (₹ Cr)
|Revenue
|70,698
|67,087
|64,479
|Operating Income
|17,870
|16,889
|15,601
|EBITDA
|18,362
|17,811
|16,402
|Net Income
|13,718
|13,438
|12,224
For the full year FY26, revenue stood at ₹2,67,021 crore, up 4.6% YoY, while operating income, EBITDA, and net profit grew 7.5%, 7.7%, and 8.8%, respectively. The outperformance of profit growth over revenue indicates a continued focus on efficiency and margin protection rather than aggressive top-line expansion.
|Metric
|FY26 (₹ Cr)
|FY25 (₹ Cr)
|Revenue
|2,67,021
|2,55,324
|Operating Income
|66,838
|62,165
|EBITDA
|70,355
|65,331
|Net Income
|52,820
|48,553
The demand environment remains supported by deal wins and client additions. The company reported an order book (TCV) of $12.0 billion, with strong contributions from North America ($5.4 billion), BFSI ($3.9 billion), and consumer business ($2.8 billion). Growth in large clients, particularly in the $100 million and $50 million categories, points to continued vendor consolidation in favor of established IT service providers.
Cash flow from operations stood at 106.7% of net profit, indicating strong earnings quality and efficient cash conversion. The board has proposed a final dividend of ₹31 per share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval at the annual general meeting. Total shareholder payout for the year stood at ₹39,571 crore, entirely through dividends, highlighting the company’s consistent capital return strategy.
Prior to the results announcement – TCS share price closed at 2,590.00 up by 1.20 %, emerging as one of the top gainers in the Nifty50 list for the day.
Disclaimer – The stocks mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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