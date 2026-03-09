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Rising Middle East Tensions and Oil Spike Rattle Markets

9 Mar 2026 , 05:38 PM

Weekly Musings – Index Performance for the week ended 06 Mar, 2026

Last week saw markets trade with a negative bias, as escalating Middle East tensions and rising crude oil prices weighed on investor sentiment. Continued FII outflows of about INR 21,831.19 cr during the week further pressured the benchmarks. India VIX rose to 19.88, reflecting heightened market volatility and increased risk aversion among investors. Weakness across banking, IT, and midcap stocks dragged the broader market lower, keeping the overall market tone cautious.

BSE SENSEX 30 INDEX – Middle East Tensions and Global Weakness Drag Index

Weekly Performance: -2.91%

Date Open High Low Close
06 Mar, 2026 79659.0 79753.0 78812.2 78918.9
05 Mar, 2026 79530.5 80303.8 79201.7 80015.9
04 Mar, 2026 78528.8 79527.4 78443.2 79116.2
02 Mar, 2026 78543.7 80632.5 78543.7 80238.9
27 Feb, 2026 82220.5 82246.2 81159.1 81287.2

Source: BSE

The BSE SENSEX 30 index declined 2.91% during the week ended 06 March 2026, weighed down by heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, rising crude oil prices, and cautious global sentiment. Persistent foreign institutional investor (FII) outflows and broad-based selling across key sectors pressured the index during the week. The index hit a high of 82,246.2 and a low of 78,443.2 during the week. It closed at 78,918.9 on 06 Mar, recording a weekly loss of 2,368.3 pts.

NIFTY 50 INDEX – Middle East Tensions Drag Markets Down

Weekly Performance: -2.89%

Date Open High Low Close
06 Mar, 2026 24656.4 24700.9 24415.8 24450.5
05 Mar, 2026 24616.0 24854.2 24529.4 24765.9
04 Mar, 2026 24388.8 24602.5 24305.4 24480.5
02 Mar, 2026 24659.2 24989.3 24603.5 24865.7
27 Feb, 2026 25459.8 25476.4 25141.3 25178.7

Source: NSE

The NIFTY 50 index slipped 2.89% during the week ended 06 March 2026, pressured by increasing Middle East tensions. Rising crude oil prices and continued foreign institutional investor (FII) selling further dampened market sentiment. The index hit a high of 25,476.4 and a low of 24,305.4 during the week. It closed at 24,450.5 on 06 Mar, recording a weekly loss of 728.2 pts.

NIFTY MIDCAP 100 INDEX – Geopolitics and Oil Spike Drag Midcaps Lower

Weekly Performance: -2.91%

Date Open High Low Close
06 Mar, 2026 57692.2 58104.5 57336.6 57393.3
05 Mar, 2026 57330.6 57946.4 57014.7 57792.6
04 Mar, 2026 57339.2 57399.0 56505.3 56925.2
02 Mar, 2026 57090.8 58814.3 57074.8 58180.5
27 Feb, 2026 59746.4 59774.9 59014.1 59115.6

Source: NSE

The NIFTY MIDCAP 100 index closed lower by 2.91% during the week ended 06 March 2026, due to broader market weakness and heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Rising crude oil prices and cautious investor sentiment further weighed on midcap stocks. The index hit a high of 59,774.9 and a low of 56,505.3 during the week. It closed at 57,393.3 on 06 Mar, recording a weekly loss of 1,722.2 pts.

NIFTY SMALLCAP 100 INDEX – Smallcaps Slip On Pervasive Pessimism

Weekly Performance: -2.54%

Date Open High Low Close
06 Mar, 2026 16524.3 16658.5 16481.7 16498.9
05 Mar, 2026 16397.1 16567.7 16311.5 16538.8
04 Mar, 2026 16412.3 16413.4 16156.4 16281.5
02 Mar, 2026 16289.6 16839.2 16284.7 16632.4
27 Feb, 2026 17109.8 17112.0 16904.5 16928.9

Source: NSE

The NIFTY SMALLCAP 100 index dropped 2.54% during the week ended 06 March 2026, dragged by sharp losses in technology and energy stocks, notably Kaynes Technology and Reliance Power. Broad-based selling across these sectors weighed on overall market sentiment. The index hit a high of 16,839.2 and a low of 16,156.4 during the week. It closed at 16,498.9 on 06 Mar, recording a weekly loss of 430.0 pts.

NIFTY BANK INDEX – Banks Witness A Sharp Correction

Weekly Performance: -4.54%

Date Open High Low Close
06 Mar, 2026 58629.6 58807.1 57696.4 57783.2
05 Mar, 2026 59008.2 59274.4 58506.4 59055.9
04 Mar, 2026 58447.1 59058.4 58393.6 58755.2
02 Mar, 2026 59204.3 60177.5 59148.0 59839.6
27 Feb, 2026 61057.4 61086.4 60438.9 60529.0

Source: NSE

The NIFTY BANK index fell sharply by 4.54% during the week ended 06 March 2026, as surging crude oil prices and renewed inflation concerns amid escalating Middle East tensions dampened market sentiment. Selling in heavyweight lenders, including ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank, was a material drag. The index hit a high of 61,086.4 and a low of 57,696.4 during the week. It closed at 57,783.2 on 06 Mar, recording a weekly loss of 2,745.8 pts.

NIFTY IT INDEX – Tech Stocks Continue To Slip

Weekly Performance: -1.52%

Date Open High Low Close
06 Mar, 2026 30074.6 30664.9 30062.8 30138.4
05 Mar, 2026 30554.8 30563.3 29823.2 30126.8
04 Mar, 2026 30092.2 30579.4 30092.2 30305.3
02 Mar, 2026 30020.2 30587.3 29889.5 30272.9
27 Feb, 2026 31145.8 31305.8 30546.0 30603.8

Source: NSE

The NIFTY IT index slipped 1.52% during the week ended 06 March 2026. While this was a relative outperformance versus the NIFTY 50, it extended one of the worst corrections for the IT sector. AI-led demand uncertainty continues to result in a valuation reset for IT services stocks. The index hit a high of 31,305.8 and a low of 29,823.2 during the week. It closed at 30,138.4 on 06 Mar, recording a weekly loss of 465.4 pts.

NIFTY OIL & GAS INDEX – Index Corrects Despite Select Beneficiaries

Weekly Performance: -3.89%

Date Open High Low Close
06 Mar, 2026 11863.0 11890.5 11763.2 11787.3
05 Mar, 2026 11672.2 11901.1 11668.2 11812.2
04 Mar, 2026 11828.6 11833.5 11597.3 11630.9
02 Mar, 2026 12085.4 12159.5 11888.0 12001.3
27 Feb, 2026 12262.1 12368.6 12215.5 12264.9

Source: NSE

The NIFTY OIL & GAS index declined 3.89% during the week ended 06 March 2026, due to heightened geopolitical tensions and volatility in crude oil prices that dampened investor sentiment across select energy stocks. While there were beneficiaries of the ongoing oil spike, the overwhelming number of losers weighed on the index. The index hit a high of 12,368.6 and a low of 11,597.3 during the week. It closed at 11,787.3 on 06 Mar, recording a weekly loss of 477.6 pts.

NIFTY FMCG INDEX – Rising Input Costs Weigh on Consumer Staples

Weekly Performance: -2.29%

Date Open High Low Close
06 Mar, 2026 49847.6 50173.6 49679.5 49970.6
05 Mar, 2026 49985.9 50186.4 49354.8 50000.8
04 Mar, 2026 50052.4 50315.8 49742.2 49797.5
02 Mar, 2026 49968.2 50879.5 49954.1 50751.6
27 Feb, 2026 51801.4 51987.6 51039.1 51142.2

Source: NSE

The NIFTY FMCG index slipped 2.29% during the week ended 06 March 2026, as rising commodity prices and concerns over slowing demand dampened sentiment across consumer staples. Selling in key stocks, including Hindustan Unilever and Godrej Consumer Products, also weighed on the sector during the week. The index hit a high of 51,987.6 and a low of 49,354.8 during the week. It closed at 49,970.6 on 06 Mar, recording a weekly loss of 1,171.6 pts.

Related Tags

  • #Crude oil impact Indian markets
  • #FII outflows India March 2026
  • #India stock market Middle East tensions impact
  • #India VIX volatility market trends
  • #Indian equity market outlook March 2026
  • #Nifty Bank IT FMCG sector performance
  • #Nifty Sensex weekly performance analysis
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