Weekly Musings – FPI flows for week ended February 28, 2025

FPIS STAY NET SELLERS IN TRUNCATED WEEK
After a week of subdued selling in the previous week, the FPIs were back to selling $1.25 Billion in equities, despite this being a truncated week. FPIs continued to be net sellers on 3 out of the 4 trading sessions. This does mark the thirteenth consecutive week of net selling by FPIs, who have sold more than $13 Billion in Indian equities in the first two months of 2025. GDP data was favourable, but the markets did not really care.
In terms of macros, the rupee continued to hover around ₹87.50/$ mark, and closely relatively weaker in the week as dollar buying escalated from hedgers. Clearly, the pressure on the rupee is not going away in a hurry. While the RBI intervention has kept the rupee in a range, FPI outflows and China action is impacting FPI flows. Brent Crude fell to $72/bbl. With the US-Ukraine sanctions breaking down, markets expect Russian oil to be back in the market, and that would put pressure on the prices; pushing it even below $70/bbl.
MACRO FPI FLOW PICTURE UP TO FEBRUARY 28, 2025
The table captures monthly FPI flows into equity and debt for last 4 calendar years.
|Calendar
Month
|FPI Flows Secondary
|FPI Flows Primary
|FPI Flows Equity
|FPI Flows Debt/Hybrid
|Overall FPI Flows
|Calendar 2022 (₹ Crore)
|(146,048.38)
|24,608.94
|(121,439.44)
|(11,375.78)
|(132,815.22)
|Calendar 2023 (₹ Crore)
|1,27,759.75
|43,347.14
|1,71,106.89
|65,954.38
|2,37,061.27
|Calendar 2024 (₹ Crore)
|(1,21,210.21)
|1,21,637.15
|426.94
|1,65,342.98
|1,65,769.92
|Jan-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(81,903.72)
|3,876.78
|(78,026.94)
|815.91
|(77,211.03)
|Feb-2025 (₹ Crore) #
|(41,748.97)
|7,174.62
|(34,574.35)
|10,273.72
|(24,300.63)
|Total for 2025 (₹ Crore)
|(1,23,652.69)
|11,051.40
|(1,12,609.21)
|11,097.55
|(1,01,511.66)
|For 2025 ($ Million)
|(14,293.91)
|1,273.69
|(13,020.22)
|1,260.65
|(11,759.57)
|# – Recent Data is up to February 28, 2025
Data Source: NSDL (Negative figures in brackets)
Year 2025 has surely begun on a deeply negative note with $(11,759) Million of net selling overall by FPIs. This includes $(13,020) Million of net selling in equities, partially offset by $1,261 Million of net buying in debt. The IPO action has been fairly tepid in recent weeks and this week there are no mainboard IPOs. Even companies that have firmed up IPO plans, are just waiting in the sidelines for the market sentiments to improve. With the new SEBI chair, Tuhin Kant Pandey, taking charge, the markets would be awaiting for some market-friendly measures from the new SEBI chief.
FPI SENTIMENTS – THE WEEK THAT WAS
For the week to February 28, 2025, FPIs remained net sellers to the tune of $(1,253) Million, higher than the previous week. Here is the week that was.
Let us turn to the granular FPI flow story in last 4 weeks.
DAILY FPI EQUITY FLOWS FOR LAST 4 ROLLING WEEKS
Here is the last 4 rolling weeks data on FPI flows in rupee terms and in dollar terms.
|Date
|FPI Flow (₹ Crore)
|Cumulative flows
|FPI Flow($ Million)
|Cumulative flows
|03-Feb-25
|-1.32
|-1.32
|-0.15
|-0.15
|04-Feb-25
|-3,628.00
|-3,629.32
|-416.46
|-416.61
|05-Feb-25
|1,029.43
|-2,599.89
|118.16
|-298.45
|06-Feb-25
|-1,147.53
|-3,747.42
|-131.56
|-430.01
|07-Feb-25
|-3,594.36
|-7,341.78
|-410.50
|-840.51
|10-Feb-25
|-472.69
|-7,814.47
|-54.04
|-894.55
|11-Feb-25
|-2,297.12
|-10,111.59
|-262.27
|-1,156.82
|12-Feb-25
|-4,089.26
|-14,200.85
|-470.65
|-1,627.47
|13-Feb-25
|-4,875.81
|-19,076.66
|-561.43
|-2,188.90
|14-Feb-25
|-2,195.60
|-21,272.26
|-252.71
|-2,441.61
|17-Feb-25
|-5,023.44
|-26,295.70
|-578.16
|-3,019.77
|18-Feb-25
|-2,122.76
|-28,418.46
|-244.63
|-3,264.40
|19-Feb-25
|0.00
|-28,418.46
|0.00
|-3,264.40
|20-Feb-25
|8,216.28
|-20,202.18
|944.68
|-2,319.72
|21-Feb-25
|-3,507.56
|-23,709.74
|-404.56
|-2,724.28
|24-Feb-25
|-3,431.23
|-27,140.97
|-396.01
|-3,120.29
|25-Feb-25
|-5,719.21
|-32,860.18
|-659.72
|-3,780.01
|26-Feb-25
|0.00
|-32,860.18
|0.00
|-3,780.01
|27-Feb-25
|-2,833.92
|-35,694.10
|-325.73
|-4,105.74
|28-Feb-25
|1,119.75
|-34,574.35
|128.39
|-3,977.35
Data Source: NSDL
With the GDP data and the other macros out of the way, the coming week focus will be on the US employment data. From a longer term perspective, markets will be watching the CAD updated for Q3 and also statements from the new SEBI chief!
