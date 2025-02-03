Weekly Musings – FPI flows for week ended January 31, 2025

FPI NET SELLING FOR EIGHTH WEEK IN A ROW
There was no relenting on FPI outflows in the week to January 31, 2025. After FPI selling of $2.28 Billion, $2.09 Billion and $2.57 Billion in the previous 3 weeks, the current week saw FPI selling to the tune of $1.60 Billion. That is $8.55 Billion of equity selling by FPIs in the last 4 weeks. For the third week in a row, FPIs were net sellers on all 5 trading sessions. The trigger was the gnawing uncertainty over the Union Budget 2025-26.
In terms of macros, it was a mixed week for India. The rupee weakness persisted with the rupee weakening sharply in the week from ₹86.19/$ to ₹86.54/$. There was some respite on the oil prices front after the price of Brent crude tapered closer to $75/bbl in the week. While Trump’s battle cry continues to be an overhang for the markets, the Finance Minister did present a Union Budget that addressed the 2 core issues of consumption and capex.
MACRO FPI FLOW PICTURE UP TO JANUARY 31, 2025
The table captures monthly FPI flows into equity and debt for last 4 calendar years.
|Calendar
Month
|FPI Flows Secondary
|FPI Flows Primary
|FPI Flows Equity
|FPI Flows Debt/Hybrid
|Overall FPI Flows
|Calendar 2022 (₹ Crore)
|(146,048.38)
|24,608.94
|(121,439.44)
|(11,375.78)
|(132,815.22)
|Calendar 2023 (₹ Crore)
|1,27,759.75
|43,347.14
|1,71,106.89
|65,954.38
|2,37,061.27
|Calendar 2024 (₹ Crore)
|(1,21,210.21)
|1,21,637.15
|426.94
|1,65,342.98
|1,65,769.92
|Jan-2025 (₹ Crore) #
|(81,903.72)
|3,876.78
|(78,026.94)
|815.91
|(77,211.03)
|Total for 2025 (₹ Crore)
|(81,903.72)
|3,876.78
|(78,026.94)
|815.91
|(77,211.03)
|For 2025 ($ Million)
|(9,491.57)
|448.70
|(9,042.87)
|80.29
|(8,962.58)
|# – Recent Data is up to January 31, 2025
Data Source: NSDL (Negative figures in brackets)
Year 2025 has begun on a negative note with $(8,963) Million of net selling overall by FPIs. This included $(9,043) Million of net selling in equities slightly offset by $80 Million of net buying in debt. Secondary market selling in equities has been rampant, while FPI flows into IPOs are yet to gather steam due to very uncertain market conditions.
FPI SENTIMENTS – THE WEEK THAT WAS
For the week to January 31, 2025, FPIs remained net sellers to the tune of $(1,604) Million, lower than previous week. Here is the week that was.
Let us finally turn to the granular FPI flow story for January 2025.
DAILY FPI EQUITY FLOWS FOR LAST 4 ROLLING WEEKS
Here is the last 4 rolling weeks data on FPI flows in rupee terms and in dollar terms.
|Date
|FPI Flow (₹ Crore)
|Cumulative flows
|FPI Flow($ Million)
|Cumulative flows
|06-Jan-25
|-2,874.85
|-2,874.85
|-335.22
|-335.22
|07-Jan-25
|-3,055.16
|-5,930.01
|-355.96
|-691.18
|08-Jan-25
|-1,220.16
|-7,150.17
|-142.34
|-833.52
|09-Jan-25
|-3,729.30
|-10,879.47
|-434.43
|-1,267.95
|10-Jan-25
|-7,029.38
|-17,908.85
|-818.50
|-2,086.45
|13-Jan-25
|-1,421.40
|-19,330.25
|-165.48
|-2,251.93
|14-Jan-25
|-4,276.46
|-23,606.71
|-494.75
|-2,746.68
|15-Jan-25
|-7,766.43
|-31,373.14
|-897.34
|-3,644.02
|16-Jan-25
|-4,396.93
|-35,770.07
|-508.31
|-4,152.33
|17-Jan-25
|-4,341.24
|-40,111.31
|-501.96
|-4,654.29
|20-Jan-25
|-3,627.11
|-43,738.42
|-418.91
|-5,073.20
|21-Jan-25
|-3,724.79
|-47,463.21
|-430.38
|-5,503.58
|22-Jan-25
|-6,327.90
|-53,791.11
|-731.43
|-6,235.01
|23-Jan-25
|-3,018.05
|-56,809.16
|-348.64
|-6,583.65
|24-Jan-25
|-3,061.48
|-59,870.64
|-354.09
|-6,937.74
|27-Jan-25
|-2,866.30
|-62,736.94
|-332.17
|-7,269.91
|28-Jan-25
|-4,514.16
|-67,251.10
|-522.36
|-7,792.27
|29-Jan-25
|-2,940.87
|-70,191.97
|-339.84
|-8,132.11
|30-Jan-25
|-1,796.22
|-71,988.19
|-207.47
|-8,339.58
|31-Jan-25
|-1,753.84
|-73,742.03
|-202.56
|-8,542.14
Data Source: NSDL
The big data points that the FPIs will watch out for in next few days include; the post budget implications and the last fortnight of Q3 corporate results in India. US employment data will also remain in focus this week.
Related Tags
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.