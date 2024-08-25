Weekly Musings – Macro Quartet for the week ending August 23, 2024

US INTEREST OUTLOOK AT JACKSON HOLE
Not surprisingly, the most awaited speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium was the one delivered by Fed chair, Jerome Powell. Almost like the markets wanted to hear, Powell underlined that the time was ripe for a rate cut. That led to a sharp fall in treasury yields and a rally in equities. The 25 bps rate cut in September Fed meet, almost looks like a formality now. Here is who Powell said at the Jackson Hole Symposium, and here is why it matters.
Jerome Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole was the second unambiguous indication that the US economy was poised for its first rate cut in this cycle in September 2024. The CME Fedwatch is pencilling 3-4 rate cuts in 2024 and a total of 200 bps of rate cuts by December 2025. However, Powell is unwilling to commit anything beyond the first rate cut of 25 bps.
US BOND YIELDS AND DOLLAR INDEX TAPER IN THE WEEK
Two macro variables that set the tone for the global macros are the US bond yields and the US dollar index (DXY). Let us first look at the US 10-year bond yields.
|Date
|Price (%)
|Open (%)
|High (%)
|Low (%)
|Aug 19, 2024
|3.875
|3.907
|3.907
|3.852
|Aug 20, 2024
|3.810
|3.871
|3.886
|3.809
|Aug 21, 2024
|3.799
|3.799
|3.833
|3.761
|Aug 22, 2024
|3.858
|3.803
|3.877
|3.788
|Aug 23, 2024
|3.795
|3.845
|3.860
|3.791
Data Source: Bloomberg
The US bond yields had tapered in the previous week. Bond yields in the US have been heading down, ever since the jobs data for July came in worse than expected. In the previous week, the US bond yields had tapered lower to 3.883%. In the latest week to August 23, 2024, the bond yields edged still lower to below 3.8%, largely on the back of very clear and unambiguous indications coming from the FOMC minutes and from Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech hinting at the first rate official rate cut in September 2024.
The data is still supportive of rate cuts with consumer inflation for July 2024 being 10 bps lower at 2.9% and PCE inflation expected to follow suit. However, the one factor that tipped the scales in favour of a rate cut was the sharp spike in unemployment to 4.3% in July. The Fed minutes and the Jackson Hole speech have made a 25 bps rate cut almost fait accompli. During the week, the US bond yields touched a high of 3.907% and a low of 3.761%. Let us turn to US dollar index (DXY), a measure of dollar strength.
|Date
|Price (%)
|Open (%)
|High (%)
|Low (%)
|Aug 19, 2024
|101.87
|102.46
|102.47
|101.85
|Aug 20, 2024
|101.39
|101.87
|102.01
|101.35
|Aug 21, 2024
|101.13
|101.39
|101.63
|100.92
|Aug 22, 2024
|101.47
|101.13
|101.62
|101.09
|Aug 23, 2024
|100.68
|101.47
|101.55
|100.60
Data Source: Bloomberg
The dovish tone of the Fed and the fears of a US slowdown had led to a sharp fall in the dollar index in the last 2 weeks. The weakness continued in the current week; with the dollar index now at the lowest level since July 2023, when it had last touched the 100 levels. For the week to August 23, 2024, the dollar index started at 101.87 levels, but gradually inched lower through the week to close at 100.68 levels. The dollar index scaled a weekly high of 102.47 and low of 100.60.
INDIA BOND YIELDS ALSO TAPER TO CLOSE AT 6.859%
In the recent week, the 10 year bond yields in India tapered further, on hopes that the RBI would follow suit once the Fed cuts rates in September 2024. The Q1FY25 corporate results showed the net profits falling by 4%; despite the operating margins inching higher. That was an indicator of higher interest costs, since cost of funds is pinching corporates. It is expected that the RBI will take cognisance of that to prevent distorting the growth engine.
|Date
|Price (%)
|Open (%)
|High (%)
|Low (%)
|Jul 29, 2024
|6.919
|6.942
|6.942
|6.913
|Jul 30, 2024
|6.931
|6.926
|6.934
|6.910
|Jul 31, 2024
|6.924
|6.932
|6.939
|6.918
|Aug 01, 2024
|6.916
|6.912
|6.919
|6.909
|Aug 02, 2024
|6.900
|6.909
|6.909
|6.894
|Aug 05, 2024
|6.860
|6.862
|6.865
|6.844
|Aug 06, 2024
|6.872
|6.870
|6.880
|6.867
|Aug 07, 2024
|6.862
|6.885
|6.885
|6.859
|Aug 08, 2024
|6.877
|6.862
|6.885
|6.859
|Aug 09, 2024
|6.880
|6.887
|6.889
|6.878
|Aug 12, 2024
|6.879
|6.881
|6.881
|6.870
|Aug 13, 2024
|6.880
|6.869
|6.887
|6.869
|Aug 14, 2024
|6.858
|6.871
|6.874
|6.857
|Aug 15, 2024
|6.858
|6.871
|6.874
|6.857
|Aug 16, 2024
|6.867
|6.880
|6.880
|6.864
|Aug 19, 2024
|6.864
|6.871
|6.871
|6.860
|Aug 20, 2024
|6.856
|6.874
|6.874
|6.850
|Aug 21, 2024
|6.853
|6.849
|6.859
|6.846
|Aug 22, 2024
|6.852
|6.861
|6.861
|6.843
|Aug 23, 2024
|6.859
|6.855
|6.862
|6.849
Data Source: RBI
During the week, the bond yield opened at 6.864% and closed lower at 6.859%. The trigger for subdued bond yields came from an almost unambiguous hint from the US Fed chair that the first 25 bps rate cut would happen in September 2024. During the week, India 10-year bond yields touched a high of 6.874% and a low of 6.849%. The immediate trigger for domestic bond yields will be the Kharif output and the outlook for food inflation. July India inflation came in sharply lower at 3.54%, although that looks more like a base effect distortion. The real inflation signals will depend on cereals, pulses, and vegetables.
DOLLAR WEAKNESS HELPS RUPEE FIND STRENGTH
In the last 2 weeks, the RBI had been consistently intervening to defend the rupee from weakening beyond ₹84.$. This week, the weak dollar also helped along the way.
|Date
|Price (₹/$)
|Open (₹/$)
|High (₹/$)
|Low (₹/$)
|Jul 29, 2024
|83.748
|83.725
|83.774
|83.700
|Jul 30, 2024
|83.720
|83.746
|83.764
|83.702
|Jul 31, 2024
|83.699
|83.761
|83.770
|83.654
|Aug 01, 2024
|83.710
|83.709
|83.762
|83.651
|Aug 02, 2024
|83.794
|83.753
|83.822
|83.715
|Aug 05, 2024
|84.018
|83.793
|84.182
|83.757
|Aug 06, 2024
|83.930
|83.996
|84.000
|83.833
|Aug 07, 2024
|83.885
|83.955
|83.994
|83.878
|Aug 08, 2024
|83.990
|83.942
|84.011
|83.924
|Aug 09, 2024
|83.951
|83.989
|83.994
|83.885
|Aug 12, 2024
|83.930
|83.915
|83.985
|83.899
|Aug 13, 2024
|83.910
|83.949
|83.983
|83.911
|Aug 14, 2024
|83.960
|83.920
|83.985
|83.896
|Aug 15, 2024
|83.940
|83.963
|84.007
|83.936
|Aug 16, 2024
|83.880
|83.945
|83.979
|83.887
|Aug 19, 2024
|83.850
|83.865
|83.952
|83.826
|Aug 20, 2024
|83.780
|83.877
|83.927
|83.406
|Aug 21, 2024
|83.892
|83.780
|83.970
|83.628
|Aug 22, 2024
|83.941
|83.892
|84.007
|83.889
|Aug 23, 2024
|83.814
|83.941
|83.942
|83.800
Data Source: RBI
After a long time, it looks like the dollar strength concerns had been overcome. The dollar index has fallen from almost 106 levels and is inching to the 100 levels. With Fed minutes and the Jackson Hole speech of Powell hinting at near-certain rate cuts in September, the dollar index has come under a lot of pressure. The rupee is seeing the spill-off gains now. FPIs also turned net buyers to the tune of $584 Million in Indian equities in the latest week, boosting the INR further. For the week, the USDINR touched a high of 83.406/$ and a low of 83.970/$. Higher Brent crude prices prevented further appreciation in the rupee.
BRENT CRUDE STILL SHORT OF $80/BBL
The level of $80/bbl remains a resistance for crude, but the late rally in crude oil this week came more due to dollar weakness. Brent Crude closed the week at $79.10/bbl.
|Date
|Price ($/bbl)
|Open ($/bbl)
|High ($/bbl)
|Low ($/bbl)
|Jul 29, 2024
|79.78
|81.30
|81.74
|79.36
|Jul 30, 2024
|78.63
|79.64
|79.99
|78.43
|Jul 31, 2024
|80.72
|79.02
|80.95
|79.02
|Aug 01, 2024
|79.52
|81.44
|81.80
|79.43
|Aug 02, 2024
|76.81
|79.98
|80.46
|76.42
|Aug 05, 2024
|76.30
|77.61
|77.74
|75.05
|Aug 06, 2024
|76.48
|77.45
|77.85
|75.58
|Aug 07, 2024
|78.33
|76.16
|78.87
|75.95
|Aug 08, 2024
|79.16
|78.55
|79.37
|77.63
|Aug 09, 2024
|79.66
|79.03
|79.83
|78.77
|Aug 12, 2024
|82.30
|79.56
|82.40
|79.46
|Aug 13, 2024
|80.69
|81.88
|82.30
|80.55
|Aug 14, 2024
|79.76
|81.00
|81.44
|79.60
|Aug 15, 2024
|81.04
|79.96
|81.43
|79.61
|Aug 16, 2024
|79.68
|80.86
|81.02
|78.62
|Aug 19, 2024
|77.66
|79.60
|79.81
|77.48
|Aug 20, 2024
|77.20
|77.66
|78.35
|76.55
|Aug 21, 2024
|76.05
|77.13
|78.21
|75.65
|Aug 22, 2024
|77.22
|75.96
|77.70
|75.77
|Aug 23, 2024
|79.10
|77.24
|79.27
|77.03
Data Source: Bloomberg
Despite the sabre rattling by Iran and Turkey, there has not been any aggressive action against Israel. The tense semblance of normalcy continues in the Middle East and West Asia. Despite the tensions, oil is not rallying hard due to fears of a China slowdown and the weak US jobs data. The late oil rally this week was more due to dollar weakness. For the week, Brent crude touched a high of $79.81/bbl and a low of $75.77/bbl.
SPOT GOLD HOLDS ABOVE $2,500/OZ MARK
The table below captures the international spot prices of gold in dollars per troy ounce (oz). A troy ounce is approximately 31.1035 grams.
|Date
|Price ($/oz)
|Open ($/oz)
|High ($/oz)
|Low ($/oz)
|Jul 29, 2024
|2,383.54
|2,387.20
|2,403.23
|2,369.77
|Jul 30, 2024
|2,408.43
|2,383.66
|2,413.00
|2,376.51
|Jul 31, 2024
|2,448.10
|2,410.09
|2,451.00
|2,403.86
|Aug 01, 2024
|2,445.42
|2,448.10
|2,462.40
|2,430.25
|Aug 02, 2024
|2,443.29
|2,445.16
|2,477.72
|2,410.83
|Aug 05, 2024
|2,407.65
|2,443.27
|2,458.80
|2,364.40
|Aug 06, 2024
|2,389.37
|2,410.01
|2,418.35
|2,381.79
|Aug 07, 2024
|2,381.53
|2,389.67
|2,407.05
|2,379.05
|Aug 08, 2024
|2,426.75
|2,382.43
|2,427.80
|2,380.70
|Aug 09, 2024
|2,431.14
|2,424.55
|2,437.10
|2,416.98
|Aug 12, 2024
|2,472.25
|2,431.21
|2,473.48
|2,423.84
|Aug 13, 2024
|2,465.03
|2,472.64
|2,477.02
|2,458.50
|Aug 14, 2024
|2,447.64
|2,467.40
|2,478.49
|2,438.12
|Aug 15, 2024
|2,456.10
|2,448.15
|2,470.25
|2,432.19
|Aug 16, 2024
|2,507.28
|2,456.57
|2,509.89
|2,450.76
|Aug 19, 2024
|2,503.92
|2,508.40
|2,510.45
|2,485.83
|Aug 20, 2024
|2,513.74
|2,501.55
|2,532.05
|2,497.33
|Aug 21, 2024
|2,511.95
|2,512.82
|2,520.09
|2,494.15
|Aug 22, 2024
|2,487.66
|2,512.94
|2,514.69
|2,470.91
|Aug 23, 2024
|2,512.41
|2,487.60
|2,518.36
|2,486.56
Data Source: Bloomberg
Spot Gold opened the week strong at $2,503.92/oz but eventually closed the week higher at $2,512.41/oz. This week, gold stayed above $2.500/oz. The near confirmation of a rate cut in September is making gold more attractive as it reduces the opportunity cost of holding gold. Dollar weakness and central bank buying are also boosting gold. Meanwhile, the geopolitical strife is creating safe-haven demand for gold. During the week, gold touched a high of $2,532.05/oz and a low of $2,470.91/oz.
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.