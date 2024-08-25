Weekly Musings – Macro Quartet for the week ending August 23, 2024

US INTEREST OUTLOOK AT JACKSON HOLE

Not surprisingly, the most awaited speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium was the one delivered by Fed chair, Jerome Powell. Almost like the markets wanted to hear, Powell underlined that the time was ripe for a rate cut. That led to a sharp fall in treasury yields and a rally in equities. The 25 bps rate cut in September Fed meet, almost looks like a formality now. Here is who Powell said at the Jackson Hole Symposium, and here is why it matters.

One of the key considerations for the Fed to cut rates was inflation showing signs of moving inexorably towards the 2% mark. Powell underscored that for the first time in more than 3 years; the rate of inflation in the US had been consistently showing the tendency to trend towards the 2% mark. Currently, the consumer inflation is about 90 bps away from the target while the PCE inflation is just about 50 bps away. In fact, the kind of inflation that the US experienced in the aftermath of the pandemic was last seen in the US economy more than 40 years ago in the early 1980s. In fact, the single-minded focus on inflation by the Fed was triggered by the observation that price instability hits the most vulnerable sections of the economy hardest. You really cannot dispute that!

On allegations of being too restrictive at times; Jerome Powell underlined that the restrictive (at times ultra-restrictive) monetary policy had helped restore balance between aggregate supply and demand. Globally, inflation had spiked post the COVID pandemic, since governments had infused trillions of dollars to keep demand robust. The problem was that; when normalcy was restored, demand surged sharply but supply could not keep pace due to supply chain constraints. The entire supply chain mess was also exacerbated by a longer than expected shutdown in China. Despite being a supply side phenomenon, the inflation trigger was still the demand-supply gap. Hence, the only option was to cut rates. Only now, there is confidence of inflation moving to 2%.

In his Jackson Hole speech, Powell also dwelt at length on the labour market, the second key consideration for the Fed to cut rates. Running up to the pandemic in 2018-19; the US economy had seen strong labour market conditions like low unemployment, high participation, combined with low inflation and healthy real wage gains. In the aftermath of COVID, the unemployment level touched a low of 3.3% (due to low participation), which is technically better than full employment. However, such a situation was not supportive of rate cuts. That situation had changed with the July 2024 unemployment rising to 4.3% and jobless claims also sharply higher.

What tipped the scales in favour of rate cuts was the cooling job market conditions. Despite job gains staying solid, job vacancies had fallen. The hiring and quits rates are now below the levels that prevailed in 2018 and 2019, while the nominal wage gains had also moderated. To sum up the story, the conditions were finally ripe for the Fed to embark on its first rate cut in September. Despite cooling labour market conditions, there are no signs of hard landing, with GDP growth recovering from 1.4% in Q1 to 2.8% in Q2 of 2024.

What does this imply for near-term monetary policy? In the FOMC minutes earlier this week and later in his Jackson Hole speech; Powell was categorical that the time had come for policy to adjust. Powell emphasized that the timing and pace of rate cuts would be contingent on incoming data and the evolving outlook; almost refusing to provide any futuristic rate guidance.

Jerome Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole was the second unambiguous indication that the US economy was poised for its first rate cut in this cycle in September 2024. The CME Fedwatch is pencilling 3-4 rate cuts in 2024 and a total of 200 bps of rate cuts by December 2025. However, Powell is unwilling to commit anything beyond the first rate cut of 25 bps.

US BOND YIELDS AND DOLLAR INDEX TAPER IN THE WEEK

Two macro variables that set the tone for the global macros are the US bond yields and the US dollar index (DXY). Let us first look at the US 10-year bond yields.

Date Price (%) Open (%) High (%) Low (%) Aug 19, 2024 3.875 3.907 3.907 3.852 Aug 20, 2024 3.810 3.871 3.886 3.809 Aug 21, 2024 3.799 3.799 3.833 3.761 Aug 22, 2024 3.858 3.803 3.877 3.788 Aug 23, 2024 3.795 3.845 3.860 3.791

Data Source: Bloomberg

The US bond yields had tapered in the previous week. Bond yields in the US have been heading down, ever since the jobs data for July came in worse than expected. In the previous week, the US bond yields had tapered lower to 3.883%. In the latest week to August 23, 2024, the bond yields edged still lower to below 3.8%, largely on the back of very clear and unambiguous indications coming from the FOMC minutes and from Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech hinting at the first rate official rate cut in September 2024.

The data is still supportive of rate cuts with consumer inflation for July 2024 being 10 bps lower at 2.9% and PCE inflation expected to follow suit. However, the one factor that tipped the scales in favour of a rate cut was the sharp spike in unemployment to 4.3% in July. The Fed minutes and the Jackson Hole speech have made a 25 bps rate cut almost fait accompli. During the week, the US bond yields touched a high of 3.907% and a low of 3.761%. Let us turn to US dollar index (DXY), a measure of dollar strength.

Date Price (%) Open (%) High (%) Low (%) Aug 19, 2024 101.87 102.46 102.47 101.85 Aug 20, 2024 101.39 101.87 102.01 101.35 Aug 21, 2024 101.13 101.39 101.63 100.92 Aug 22, 2024 101.47 101.13 101.62 101.09 Aug 23, 2024 100.68 101.47 101.55 100.60

Data Source: Bloomberg

The dovish tone of the Fed and the fears of a US slowdown had led to a sharp fall in the dollar index in the last 2 weeks. The weakness continued in the current week; with the dollar index now at the lowest level since July 2023, when it had last touched the 100 levels. For the week to August 23, 2024, the dollar index started at 101.87 levels, but gradually inched lower through the week to close at 100.68 levels. The dollar index scaled a weekly high of 102.47 and low of 100.60.

INDIA BOND YIELDS ALSO TAPER TO CLOSE AT 6.859%

In the recent week, the 10 year bond yields in India tapered further, on hopes that the RBI would follow suit once the Fed cuts rates in September 2024. The Q1FY25 corporate results showed the net profits falling by 4%; despite the operating margins inching higher. That was an indicator of higher interest costs, since cost of funds is pinching corporates. It is expected that the RBI will take cognisance of that to prevent distorting the growth engine.

Date Price (%) Open (%) High (%) Low (%) Jul 29, 2024 6.919 6.942 6.942 6.913 Jul 30, 2024 6.931 6.926 6.934 6.910 Jul 31, 2024 6.924 6.932 6.939 6.918 Aug 01, 2024 6.916 6.912 6.919 6.909 Aug 02, 2024 6.900 6.909 6.909 6.894 Aug 05, 2024 6.860 6.862 6.865 6.844 Aug 06, 2024 6.872 6.870 6.880 6.867 Aug 07, 2024 6.862 6.885 6.885 6.859 Aug 08, 2024 6.877 6.862 6.885 6.859 Aug 09, 2024 6.880 6.887 6.889 6.878 Aug 12, 2024 6.879 6.881 6.881 6.870 Aug 13, 2024 6.880 6.869 6.887 6.869 Aug 14, 2024 6.858 6.871 6.874 6.857 Aug 15, 2024 6.858 6.871 6.874 6.857 Aug 16, 2024 6.867 6.880 6.880 6.864 Aug 19, 2024 6.864 6.871 6.871 6.860 Aug 20, 2024 6.856 6.874 6.874 6.850 Aug 21, 2024 6.853 6.849 6.859 6.846 Aug 22, 2024 6.852 6.861 6.861 6.843 Aug 23, 2024 6.859 6.855 6.862 6.849

Data Source: RBI

During the week, the bond yield opened at 6.864% and closed lower at 6.859%. The trigger for subdued bond yields came from an almost unambiguous hint from the US Fed chair that the first 25 bps rate cut would happen in September 2024. During the week, India 10-year bond yields touched a high of 6.874% and a low of 6.849%. The immediate trigger for domestic bond yields will be the Kharif output and the outlook for food inflation. July India inflation came in sharply lower at 3.54%, although that looks more like a base effect distortion. The real inflation signals will depend on cereals, pulses, and vegetables.

DOLLAR WEAKNESS HELPS RUPEE FIND STRENGTH

In the last 2 weeks, the RBI had been consistently intervening to defend the rupee from weakening beyond ₹84.$. This week, the weak dollar also helped along the way.

Date Price (₹/$) Open (₹/$) High (₹/$) Low (₹/$) Jul 29, 2024 83.748 83.725 83.774 83.700 Jul 30, 2024 83.720 83.746 83.764 83.702 Jul 31, 2024 83.699 83.761 83.770 83.654 Aug 01, 2024 83.710 83.709 83.762 83.651 Aug 02, 2024 83.794 83.753 83.822 83.715 Aug 05, 2024 84.018 83.793 84.182 83.757 Aug 06, 2024 83.930 83.996 84.000 83.833 Aug 07, 2024 83.885 83.955 83.994 83.878 Aug 08, 2024 83.990 83.942 84.011 83.924 Aug 09, 2024 83.951 83.989 83.994 83.885 Aug 12, 2024 83.930 83.915 83.985 83.899 Aug 13, 2024 83.910 83.949 83.983 83.911 Aug 14, 2024 83.960 83.920 83.985 83.896 Aug 15, 2024 83.940 83.963 84.007 83.936 Aug 16, 2024 83.880 83.945 83.979 83.887 Aug 19, 2024 83.850 83.865 83.952 83.826 Aug 20, 2024 83.780 83.877 83.927 83.406 Aug 21, 2024 83.892 83.780 83.970 83.628 Aug 22, 2024 83.941 83.892 84.007 83.889 Aug 23, 2024 83.814 83.941 83.942 83.800

Data Source: RBI

After a long time, it looks like the dollar strength concerns had been overcome. The dollar index has fallen from almost 106 levels and is inching to the 100 levels. With Fed minutes and the Jackson Hole speech of Powell hinting at near-certain rate cuts in September, the dollar index has come under a lot of pressure. The rupee is seeing the spill-off gains now. FPIs also turned net buyers to the tune of $584 Million in Indian equities in the latest week, boosting the INR further. For the week, the USDINR touched a high of 83.406/$ and a low of 83.970/$. Higher Brent crude prices prevented further appreciation in the rupee.

BRENT CRUDE STILL SHORT OF $80/BBL

The level of $80/bbl remains a resistance for crude, but the late rally in crude oil this week came more due to dollar weakness. Brent Crude closed the week at $79.10/bbl.

Date Price ($/bbl) Open ($/bbl) High ($/bbl) Low ($/bbl) Jul 29, 2024 79.78 81.30 81.74 79.36 Jul 30, 2024 78.63 79.64 79.99 78.43 Jul 31, 2024 80.72 79.02 80.95 79.02 Aug 01, 2024 79.52 81.44 81.80 79.43 Aug 02, 2024 76.81 79.98 80.46 76.42 Aug 05, 2024 76.30 77.61 77.74 75.05 Aug 06, 2024 76.48 77.45 77.85 75.58 Aug 07, 2024 78.33 76.16 78.87 75.95 Aug 08, 2024 79.16 78.55 79.37 77.63 Aug 09, 2024 79.66 79.03 79.83 78.77 Aug 12, 2024 82.30 79.56 82.40 79.46 Aug 13, 2024 80.69 81.88 82.30 80.55 Aug 14, 2024 79.76 81.00 81.44 79.60 Aug 15, 2024 81.04 79.96 81.43 79.61 Aug 16, 2024 79.68 80.86 81.02 78.62 Aug 19, 2024 77.66 79.60 79.81 77.48 Aug 20, 2024 77.20 77.66 78.35 76.55 Aug 21, 2024 76.05 77.13 78.21 75.65 Aug 22, 2024 77.22 75.96 77.70 75.77 Aug 23, 2024 79.10 77.24 79.27 77.03

Data Source: Bloomberg

Despite the sabre rattling by Iran and Turkey, there has not been any aggressive action against Israel. The tense semblance of normalcy continues in the Middle East and West Asia. Despite the tensions, oil is not rallying hard due to fears of a China slowdown and the weak US jobs data. The late oil rally this week was more due to dollar weakness. For the week, Brent crude touched a high of $79.81/bbl and a low of $75.77/bbl.

SPOT GOLD HOLDS ABOVE $2,500/OZ MARK

The table below captures the international spot prices of gold in dollars per troy ounce (oz). A troy ounce is approximately 31.1035 grams.

Date Price ($/oz) Open ($/oz) High ($/oz) Low ($/oz) Jul 29, 2024 2,383.54 2,387.20 2,403.23 2,369.77 Jul 30, 2024 2,408.43 2,383.66 2,413.00 2,376.51 Jul 31, 2024 2,448.10 2,410.09 2,451.00 2,403.86 Aug 01, 2024 2,445.42 2,448.10 2,462.40 2,430.25 Aug 02, 2024 2,443.29 2,445.16 2,477.72 2,410.83 Aug 05, 2024 2,407.65 2,443.27 2,458.80 2,364.40 Aug 06, 2024 2,389.37 2,410.01 2,418.35 2,381.79 Aug 07, 2024 2,381.53 2,389.67 2,407.05 2,379.05 Aug 08, 2024 2,426.75 2,382.43 2,427.80 2,380.70 Aug 09, 2024 2,431.14 2,424.55 2,437.10 2,416.98 Aug 12, 2024 2,472.25 2,431.21 2,473.48 2,423.84 Aug 13, 2024 2,465.03 2,472.64 2,477.02 2,458.50 Aug 14, 2024 2,447.64 2,467.40 2,478.49 2,438.12 Aug 15, 2024 2,456.10 2,448.15 2,470.25 2,432.19 Aug 16, 2024 2,507.28 2,456.57 2,509.89 2,450.76 Aug 19, 2024 2,503.92 2,508.40 2,510.45 2,485.83 Aug 20, 2024 2,513.74 2,501.55 2,532.05 2,497.33 Aug 21, 2024 2,511.95 2,512.82 2,520.09 2,494.15 Aug 22, 2024 2,487.66 2,512.94 2,514.69 2,470.91 Aug 23, 2024 2,512.41 2,487.60 2,518.36 2,486.56

Data Source: Bloomberg

Spot Gold opened the week strong at $2,503.92/oz but eventually closed the week higher at $2,512.41/oz. This week, gold stayed above $2.500/oz. The near confirmation of a rate cut in September is making gold more attractive as it reduces the opportunity cost of holding gold. Dollar weakness and central bank buying are also boosting gold. Meanwhile, the geopolitical strife is creating safe-haven demand for gold. During the week, gold touched a high of $2,532.05/oz and a low of $2,470.91/oz.