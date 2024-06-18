Weekly Musings – Macro Quartet for the week ending June 14, 2024

FED SAYS RATE CUTS WILL HAPPEN; BUT GRADUALLY
It was a week of frenetic data flows. Indian markets saw key data points like consumer inflation, WPI inflation, industrial production and trade deficit announced during the week. However, there were also two global data points that mattered a lot. Firstly, the US CPI inflation for May 2024 came in 10 bps lower at 3.3%. At the same time, the Fed policy statement held status quo on rates at 5.25% to 5.50% range. However, the big story was that the Fed cut is guidance to just one rate cut in 2024, while assuring the markets that it would make it up with more aggressive rate cuts in 2025. The one underlying theme of the Fed statement was that rate cuts will happen, but it will not be as aggressive as the Fed rate hikes. Instead, the rate cuts will be gradual, such that the inflation target of 2% is not compromised, From a global markets perspective, here are some key takeaways from the Fed June 2024 statement. Higher for longer appears to be the overpowering theme.0
What do the data flows for the week mean for US bond yields and also for the related US dollar index (DXY)?
US BOND YIELDS AND DOLLAR INDEX – MOVING IN OPPOSITE DIRECTIONS
Two macro variables that set the tone for the global macros are the US bond yields and the US dollar index (DXY). Let us first look at the US 10-year bond yields.
|Date
|Price (%)
|Open (%)
|High (%)
|Low (%)
|Jun 10, 2024
|4.471
|4.453
|4.479
|4.441
|Jun 11, 2024
|4.402
|4.463
|4.465
|4.394
|Jun 12, 2024
|4.318
|4.410
|4.428
|4.250
|Jun 13, 2024
|4.248
|4.304
|4.328
|4.223
|Jun 14, 2024
|4.221
|4.252
|4.273
|4.188
Data Source: Bloomberg
US bond yields started the week at subdued levels of 4.471%, but gradually edged lower to touch 4.221% levels towards the end of the week. The US bond yields were led lower first by the US headline inflation coming in 10 bps lower at 3.3%. While the Fed cut rate cuts to just 1 cut in 2024, the bond yields still tapered as the rate cuts are expected to be more aggressive and proactive in 2025. That led to a sharp fall in the bond yields. The markets are veering around to the belief that rates will still be cut, even if back-ended. Let us turn to the US dollar index (DXY), a barometer of dollar strength.
|Date
|Price (%)
|Open (%)
|High (%)
|Low (%)
|Jun 10, 2024
|105.15
|104.93
|105.39
|105.04
|Jun 11, 2024
|105.23
|105.15
|105.46
|105.10
|Jun 12, 2024
|104.64
|105.28
|105.32
|104.26
|Jun 13, 2024
|105.20
|104.69
|105.28
|104.64
|Jun 14, 2024
|105.55
|105.23
|105.81
|105.18
Data Source: Bloomberg
That looks like an anomaly since the US bond yields and the dollar index normally move I the same direction. However, in a week when the bond yields fell, the dollar index strengthened. There was a reason for that and it can be largely attributed to the weakness in the Euro. The political turmoil in France led to a sharp fall in the Euro and that spiked the dollar. The Euro is nearly 57% of the trade weighted dollar index so the impact was immediate and sharp. That explains the dichotomy between the bond yields and the dollar index during the week. For the week, the dollar index started on a steady note, opening at the 105.15 levels, and stayed in a range. However, on Friday, the dollar index spiked from 105.20 to 105.55 as the crisis in France appeared to have larger repercussions. During the week, the dollar index scaled a high of 105.81 and a low of 104.26.
INDIA BOND YIELDS EASE BELOW THE 7% MARK
The previous week had been a volatile week for the Indian bond markets. After falling below 7% mark in the previous 2 weeks, the benchmark 10-year bond yields bounced back above the 7% mark, and closed at 7.018%. However, as political certainty returned with the formation of the Modi 3.0 government, the bond yields again eased below 7% mark.
|Date
|Price (%)
|Open (%)
|High (%)
|Low (%)
|May 20, 2024
|7.078
|7.101
|7.101
|7.069
|May 21, 2024
|7.078
|7.101
|7.101
|7.069
|May 22, 2024
|6.997
|7.053
|7.053
|6.993
|May 23, 2024
|6.997
|7.053
|7.053
|6.993
|May 24, 2024
|6.998
|6.997
|7.001
|6.985
|May 27, 2024
|6.981
|7.016
|7.016
|6.967
|May 28, 2024
|6.995
|6.981
|6.998
|6.971
|May 29, 2024
|7.008
|7.020
|7.020
|6.987
|May 30, 2024
|7.003
|7.022
|7.022
|6.995
|May 31, 2024
|6.986
|6.991
|6.994
|6.980
|Jun 03, 2024
|6.947
|6.955
|6.963
|6.945
|Jun 04, 2024
|7.033
|6.955
|7.062
|6.951
|Jun 05, 2024
|7.026
|7.034
|7.054
|7.023
|Jun 06, 2024
|7.015
|7.020
|7.023
|7.013
|Jun 07, 2024
|7.018
|7.020
|7.036
|7.005
|Jun 10, 2024
|7.032
|7.048
|7.048
|7.027
|Jun 11, 2024
|7.014
|7.055
|7.055
|7.012
|Jun 12, 2024
|7.012
|7.012
|7.015
|7.007
|Jun 13, 2024
|6.986
|7.003
|7.003
|6.985
|Jun 14, 2024
|6.984
|6.980
|6.991
|6.975
Data Source: RBI
During the week, the bond yield opened at 7.032% and closed at 6.984%. Last week had seen fears that coalition politics may result in fiscal prudence being relegated to the background. However, the markets are now reconciling to the fact that it will be business as usual for fiscal prudence. During the week, India 10-year bond yields touched a high of 7.048% and a low of 6.975%.
RUPEE WEAKENS TO 83.55/$ AMIDST COALITION WORRIES
With the dollar index spiking to 105.55 levels; the rupee weakened to 83.55/$, despite positive inflows from FPIs during the week.
|Date
|Price (₹/$)
|Open (₹/$)
|High (₹/$)
|Low (₹/$)
|May 20, 2024
|83.280
|83.302
|83.328
|83.224
|May 21, 2024
|83.250
|83.297
|83.373
|83.226
|May 22, 2024
|83.220
|83.324
|83.328
|83.210
|May 23, 2024
|83.240
|83.286
|83.322
|83.190
|May 24, 2024
|83.060
|83.285
|83.300
|83.018
|May 27, 2024
|83.102
|83.070
|83.147
|83.034
|May 28, 2024
|83.160
|83.137
|83.209
|83.103
|May 29, 2024
|83.340
|83.197
|83.411
|83.172
|May 30, 2024
|83.280
|83.363
|83.442
|83.246
|May 31, 2024
|83.424
|83.321
|83.501
|83.235
|Jun 03, 2024
|83.083
|83.124
|83.188
|82.952
|Jun 04, 2024
|83.524
|83.120
|83.676
|83.085
|Jun 05, 2024
|83.370
|83.539
|83.585
|83.277
|Jun 06, 2024
|83.466
|83.390
|83.527
|83.357
|Jun 07, 2024
|83.521
|83.472
|83.529
|83.365
|Jun 10, 2024
|83.500
|83.530
|83.551
|83.468
|Jun 11, 2024
|83.600
|83.521
|83.639
|83.480
|Jun 12, 2024
|83.430
|83.618
|83.622
|83.433
|Jun 13, 2024
|83.540
|83.507
|83.575
|83.487
|Jun 14, 2024
|83.547
|83.546
|83.593
|83.514
Data Source: RBI
In the previous week, the rupee weakness was driven by political uncertainty, but this week it was all about strength in the dollar amidst the sharp fall in the Euro value. Even as political concerns eased in India and the new government took oath, the big story was all about the political crisis in France, the weakness in the Euro and the consequent strength in the dollar. Not surprisingly, the rupee weakened during the week, despite FPIs infusing $1.41 Billion into Indian equities during the week. For the week, rupee touched a high of 83.433/$ and a low of 83.639/$.
BRENT CRUDE BOUNCES TO $82.62/BBL ON US DRAWDOWNS
After hovering below $80/bbl for most part of the previous week, the latest week to June 14, 2024 saw the oil prices again bouncing back above $80/bbl. The spike in oil prices came after the US API reserves saw a drawdown of more than 2.42 Million barrels during the week. Of course, the OPEC is expected to boost supplies in the second half of 2024.
|Date
|Price ($/bbl)
|Open ($/bbl)
|High ($/bbl)
|Low ($/bbl)
|May 20, 2024
|83.71
|83.98
|84.49
|83.11
|May 21, 2024
|82.88
|83.75
|83.76
|82.04
|May 22, 2024
|81.90
|82.58
|82.63
|81.57
|May 23, 2024
|81.36
|81.59
|82.97
|80.93
|May 24, 2024
|82.12
|81.40
|82.46
|80.65
|May 27, 2024
|83.10
|82.20
|83.20
|82.08
|May 28, 2024
|84.22
|83.00
|84.62
|83.00
|May 29, 2024
|83.60
|84.61
|85.02
|83.29
|May 30, 2024
|81.86
|83.51
|83.77
|81.80
|May 31, 2024
|81.62
|81.74
|82.18
|81.17
|Jun 03, 2024
|78.36
|81.15
|81.65
|78.09
|Jun 04, 2024
|77.52
|78.14
|78.22
|76.76
|Jun 05, 2024
|78.41
|77.29
|78.66
|77.18
|Jun 06, 2024
|79.87
|78.70
|80.08
|78.38
|Jun 07, 2024
|79.62
|80.05
|80.38
|79.32
|Jun 10, 2024
|81.63
|79.38
|82.17
|79.34
|Jun 11, 2024
|81.92
|81.97
|82.36
|81.19
|Jun 12, 2024
|82.60
|82.08
|83.34
|81.96
|Jun 13, 2024
|82.75
|82.42
|83.05
|81.80
|Jun 14, 2024
|82.62
|82.05
|83.39
|81.92
Data Source: Bloomberg
Oil prices spiked 3.8% in the week to $82.62/bbl. US drawdowns were larger than expected. For the week, Brent crude touched a high of $83.34/bbl and a low of $79.34/bbl.
SPOT GOLD EASES LOWER TO $2,333/OZ
The table below captures the international spot prices of gold in dollars per troy ounce (oz). A troy ounce is approximately 31.1035 grams.
|Date
|Price ($/oz)
|Open ($/oz)
|High ($/oz)
|Low ($/oz)
|May 20, 2024
|2,425.12
|2,415.02
|2,450.13
|2,407.34
|May 21, 2024
|2,421.64
|2,426.84
|2,434.00
|2,406.32
|May 22, 2024
|2,378.25
|2,423.75
|2,426.64
|2,374.98
|May 23, 2024
|2,328.37
|2,378.60
|2,383.86
|2,327.00
|May 24, 2024
|2,333.76
|2,328.40
|2,347.54
|2,325.40
|May 27, 2024
|2,350.74
|2,334.50
|2,358.56
|2,332.36
|May 28, 2024
|2,360.95
|2,352.29
|2,364.12
|2,340.17
|May 29, 2024
|2,338.77
|2,361.00
|2,362.86
|2,334.75
|May 30, 2024
|2,343.00
|2,339.67
|2,351.83
|2,322.72
|May 31, 2024
|2,326.97
|2,345.07
|2,353.24
|2,323.96
|Jun 03, 2024
|2,350.35
|2,329.61
|2,354.82
|2,314.76
|Jun 04, 2024
|2,327.68
|2,349.00
|2,351.76
|2,315.53
|Jun 05, 2024
|2,354.78
|2,328.00
|2,358.07
|2,325.88
|Jun 06, 2024
|2,375.61
|2,355.16
|2,378.57
|2,353.60
|Jun 07, 2024
|2,292.71
|2,376.50
|2,387.85
|2,286.77
|Jun 10, 2024
|2,310.53
|2,296.00
|2,313.87
|2,287.31
|Jun 11, 2024
|2,316.27
|2,311.00
|2,320.17
|2,297.69
|Jun 12, 2024
|2,322.52
|2,315.53
|2,341.70
|2,310.80
|Jun 13, 2024
|2,303.54
|2,325.70
|2,326.70
|2,295.68
|Jun 14, 2024
|2,332.52
|2,302.52
|2,336.87
|2,301.35
Data Source: Bloomberg
After rallying to above $2,420/oz, gold had fallen in the previous week to $2,292/oz. Gold hardened this week on hopes that rate cuts would be aggressive by 2025. This cuts the opportunity cost of holding gold. During the week, gold touched a high of $2,342/oz and a low of $2,287/oz. September 2024 may see the next move in gold, when the Fed actually starts to cut rates.
