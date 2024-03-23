Decided to hold Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company on Saturday, 23rd March, 2024 at 4:00 PM. Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 23.03.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/02/2024) Outcome of the Extra-ordinary General Meeting held today i.e. 23rd March, 2024 in terms of the Regulation 30(6) of the SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.03.2024) Scrutinizer Report for Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/03/2024)