|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|11 Aug 2023
|29 May 2023
|Please find attached Audited Financial Statements, Report of the Auditors, Details on the recommendation of dividend and finalisation of date for the conduct of 48th AGM. Please find attached schedule dates of the 48th AGM - Record date, Book Closure and E-Voting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.05.2023) Please find attached outcome of the 48th AGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.08.2023)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.