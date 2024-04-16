Approved the notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) and EGM of the Company will be held on 9 May, 2024 at 03:30 P.M (IST) at SCO 1-5, Urbana, Jalandhar Heights-ll, Jalandhar, Punjab-144022 Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Members of the AGI Infra Limited will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2024 at 3:30 P.M (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.04.2024) EGM 09/05/2024 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 16.04.2024) Corrigendum to the EGM Notice (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.04.2024) Proceeding of the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/05/2024) Details of Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report for EGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/05/2024)