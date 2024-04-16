iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

AGI Infra Ltd EGM

1,669.1
(0.84%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:05 PM

AGI Infra CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM12 Apr 20249 May 2024
Approved the notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) and EGM of the Company will be held on 9 May, 2024 at 03:30 P.M (IST) at SCO 1-5, Urbana, Jalandhar Heights-ll, Jalandhar, Punjab-144022 Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Members of the AGI Infra Limited will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2024 at 3:30 P.M (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.04.2024) EGM 09/05/2024 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 16.04.2024) Corrigendum to the EGM Notice (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.04.2024) Proceeding of the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/05/2024) Details of Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report for EGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/05/2024)

AGI Infra: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR AGI Infra Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.