AKI India Ltd EGM

11.03
(-5.08%)
Jan 17, 2025

AKI India CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM8 Nov 20234 Dec 2023
Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. 8th November, 2023 Notice pf Extra Ordinary General Meeting AKI India Limited has informed BSE about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2023) Addendum to notice of EGM of AKI India Limited scheduled to be held on Monday, 4th December, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/11/2023) Newspaper advertisement for Addendum to Notice of EGM of AKI India Limited (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.11.2023) Outcome of Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 4th December, 2023 in terms of the Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/12/2023) Scrutinizer Report for Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/12/2023)

